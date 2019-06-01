« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15  (Read 4591 times)

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:11:56 PM »
Really looking forward to this, gonna be great to watch us step onto the field for the first time as Champions - Ill be chanting hand it over Manchester as they give us our guard of honour.

I dont really buy into the setting a marker down argument - weve already set a marker down by absolutely decimating the league, anything City manage to do with the pressure being massively off them will really be only to save face.

I also dont really get the first game of next season point - as at clearly isnt the first game of next season. City Im sure will want to win but they have other priorities, we will be desperate to win but again, the leagues won and the pressure just is not the same, I dont think you can create it either, I actually think it will make for a more free flowing game.

People always use this argument for the Charity Shield (and did when City beat us) but ultimately it isnt the same.

Will be a great watch though Im sure and rare for there to be no nerves.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:16:44 PM »
Nearly 3/1 across the board for the Champions tonight. That's massive. I'm sure Jurgen will have the boys pumped for this.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:25:50 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 01:16:44 PM
Nearly 3/1 across the board for the Champions tonight. That's massive. I'm sure Jurgen will have the boys pumped for this.

Mad. Just got a piece of that. Strange odds
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:39:38 PM »
After a quick look on bluemoon scoping out the opposition, i think its good the games behind closed doors as the tears from their fans could have affected the pitch. Feels strange having the biggest game of the season after its all over. Hopefully we play them away before march next year
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:45:54 PM »
Bet you Sterling doesn't start.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:51:15 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:25:50 PM
Mad. Just got a piece of that. Strange odds
We'd both normally be around 10/11

I know we've won the premier league but we're not going to be taking any shit from this lot.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:58:45 PM »
Great time to play these, given we can't be caught  ;) I'd probably still have been nervous if we were a mere 19 points ahead. It's a difficult one to call I think. Could go either way. Don't actually think we'll win but if both teams play to their best we will do. I don't think we'll end the season poorly now that we're safe, but I don't see us going here and battering them in all our confidence or anything. I fancy 1-1 or 2-2. Might as well just go all out and play without reservation, nothing to lose and surely we'd break down their poor back line.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Gini   Hendo
Salah   Bobby   Mane

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE AND ENGLAND AND THE WORLD!!!
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:59:34 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:45:54 PM
Bet you Sterling doesn't start.

I don't reckon he will either. I wouldn't put it past him to pretend he's got a slightly injury or something.

If we win tonight it will really boil the remaining piss.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:03:25 PM »
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:08:46 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 01:51:15 PM
We'd both normally be around 10/11

I know we've won the premier league but we're not going to be taking any shit from this lot.

Daft odds. We will be massively up for it, will go full strength and they have no defence at the moment. Maybe famous last words but those odds are well worth a punt
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:12:09 PM »
For them, I'd expect:

Ederson

Walker
Otamendi
Laporte
Mendy

Rodri
De Bruyne
Silva

Mahrez
Jesus
Sterling


Not exactly a watertight defence, also glad Aguero is out as the little git ALWAYS scores against us at the Emptyhad.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:15:29 PM »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:12:09 PM
For them, I'd expect:

Ederson

Walker
Otamendi
Laporte
Mendy

Rodri
De Bruyne
Silva

Mahrez
Jesus
Sterling


Not exactly a watertight defence, also glad Aguero is out as the little git ALWAYS scores against us at the Emptyhad.

It is mad about Aguero. Hes scored against us in every League game hes played at the Etihad and yet has never scored at Anfield. Absolute homer! Happy he and Sane arent involved.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:18:06 PM »
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:24:24 PM »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:12:09 PM
For them, I'd expect:

Ederson

Walker
Otamendi
Laporte
Mendy

Rodri
De Bruyne
Silva

Mahrez
Jesus
Sterling


Not exactly a watertight defence, also glad Aguero is out as the little git ALWAYS scores against us at the Emptyhad.
I think they will play Zinchenko rather than Mendy. Dont matter who they play in the back 4, they look shaky and can definitely be got at.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:27:10 PM »
Hope the lads have shaken off their hangovers ;D
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:35:26 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:24:24 PM
I think they will play Zinchenko rather than Mendy. Dont matter who they play in the back 4, they look shaky and can definitely be got at.

I think they will go with Zinchenko, they use him to overload the midfield as he's comfortable cutting inside and occupying space in the center of the park, which then sees them revert to a back 3 when in possession.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:39:15 PM »
Expecting a tepid game ... 0-0 possible or a single goal either way
Neither team will want to lose or has much incentive to gamble for a win

Highlight will be the guard of honor of course ...lovely stuff
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:43:53 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:45:54 PM
Bet you Sterling doesn't start.

The guy is a liability against us. Absolutely falls to pieces.

I do think that is mostly down to the crowd though so I reckon he starts tonight to try and get at Trent and Gomez
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:04:14 PM »
I keep swinging from: City will win this pretty comfortably to Liverpool will show the country who's the boss.


So...probably 0-0
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:05:11 PM »
I guess if the tables were turned......and we were bringing these to Anfield as "already" champions, then we'd be looking for a chance to subdue them and send out an early message for the 20/21 season as a declaration of intent. Because it's being played behind closed doors however, I think it's really just going to boil down to whatever our players privately want from the game, and obviously how Klopp evaluates things.

I could imagine the BIG theme of the encounter, is that it's going to be on opportunity to play with utter freedom, and that they should just go out and enjoy themselves. Enjoy their football, and enjoy the opportunity to properly measure themselves against this City team with all the usual cautions and trepidations lifted.

Because truth be told......that 30 year old sense of caution and fear of failure has ALWAYS added a string to the bows of anybody and everybody we've played in the final games of the season. It's probably been more evident as an emotion felt on the terraces, rather than on the pitch......but with that "voodoo" now lifted, it would be really good to see some dividends from this and to witness an LFC team that can both plunge the knife AND twist it hard.....when it really matters.

But like I said, behind closed doors, playing away....and with the league already won, this is something that our players will have to evaluate themselves.

I know personally, I'd be going into this game thinking about nothing but that one fecking point they beat us to the 18/19 title by.....and I'd be really wanting to smash them tonight and leave them bruised and forlorn as though a tornado has just ripped through the Etihad!!

 :D
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:12:08 PM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:07:36 AM
26 points clear with a win ;D

Could've given them a 10 game headstart!

Pointless as the first 10 games dont count....
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:43:13 PM »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 03:12:08 PM
Pointless as the first 10 games dont count....

If we beat Villa on Sunday we stay top ...
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:44:31 PM »
I don't give a fuck anymore....Win, Lose or Draw....We're the fucking Champions!!!!


Would be much better if we beat them and really rub salt into the wounds though...
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:49:45 PM »
They'll either be really, really up for it just because it's us or they'll be in the beach in terms of the PL and Guardiola might try a few mad things with the  FA Cup and Champions League in mind. I think we'll sneak this with a Trent free kick or Salah penalty.  ;D
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:53:38 PM »
I am expecting a strong Liverpool performance. Reds earned the title, we get to see how champions perform now.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:13:40 PM »
A hard match to call but with Fabinho playing well I think well win. Our front three are capable of destroying City and putting them back in their box.

Id love to see Pep have another meltdown.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #106 on: Today at 04:18:09 PM »
One thing I'll miss is our fans Bellowing "Champions" at their lot.

They dodged a bullet there.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #107 on: Today at 04:30:09 PM »
Really weird how we just need to lose this to remain Champions
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #108 on: Today at 04:43:55 PM »
Any team news whispers? Just find it really odd how City's odds to win are falling over the afternoon; now odds on...
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #109 on: Today at 04:44:44 PM »
Expecting Fernandinho to run out of the stands during the guard of honour later and cynically foul Salah or Mane.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #110 on: Today at 04:45:27 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:18:09 PM
One thing I'll miss is our fans Bellowing "Champions" at their lot.

They dodged a bullet there.

Missus has said she would have watched this just to laugh at the City lot. Mind you she said, they wouldn't have showed up anyway the bitter blue bastards.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #111 on: Today at 04:51:37 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:44:44 PM
Expecting Fernandinho to run out of the stands during the guard of honour later and cynically foul Salah or Mane.

This could be the last of Fernandinho for both City and Brazil. He is clearly past it and all his mistakes stemmed from losing his pace. Fabinho will take his place in central midfield for Brazil.  They will have to find another right back.
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:02:20 PM »
I reckon this could be quite a good game as it doesn't actually mean that much other than pride. Still hopefully we get the job done!

2-1 to Liverpool
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #113 on: Today at 05:20:21 PM »
Never gets old, this  ;D

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:09:01 PM
Twice

TWICE

TWIIIIIICEEE!!!!
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #114 on: Today at 05:26:23 PM »
a must win game but would love a bit of Red showboating, maybe some nutmegs and an overhead goal from Salah to mark his new contract, a tricky run and goal from Bobby so he show his teeth off to the ball boy and finally a blast from outside the box from Henderson. Probably a 3-3 draw.  :wave by by City
