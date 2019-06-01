I guess if the tables were turned......and we were bringing these to Anfield as "already" champions, then we'd be looking for a chance to subdue them and send out an early message for the 20/21 season as a declaration of intent. Because it's being played behind closed doors however, I think it's really just going to boil down to whatever our players privately want from the game, and obviously how Klopp evaluates things.I could imagine the BIG theme of the encounter, is that it's going to be on opportunity to play with utter freedom, and that they should just go out and enjoy themselves. Enjoy their football, and enjoy the opportunity to properly measure themselves against this City team with all the usual cautions and trepidations lifted.Because truth be told......that 30 year old sense of caution and fear of failure has ALWAYS added a string to the bows of anybody and everybody we've played in the final games of the season. It's probably been more evident as an emotion felt on the terraces, rather than on the pitch......but with that "voodoo" now lifted, it would be really good to see some dividends from this and to witness an LFC team that can both plunge the knife AND twist it hard.....when it really matters.But like I said, behind closed doors, playing away....and with the league already won, this is something that our players will have to evaluate themselves.I know personally, I'd be going into this game thinking about nothing but that one fecking point they beat us to the 18/19 title by.....and I'd be really wanting to smash them tonight and leave them bruised and forlorn as though a tornado has just ripped through the Etihad!!