Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Topic:
Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
1
2
Topic: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15 (Read 2115 times)
rebel23
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Today
at 08:52:38 AM
Looking forward to this.. Fell asleep for the palace game so was gutted.
It's going to be weird watching it without a crowd.
Be nice to see Neco or Jones in the team if possible!
DangerScouse
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Today
at 09:02:18 AM
Full strength tonight for me, would really like to see us beat them despite the league being wrapped up.
just redk84 will do
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Today
at 09:04:40 AM
I think this will be fun
Qston
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Today
at 09:14:33 AM
Their defence was shite before Fernandinho got confused about rules and now it is basically non existent.
Play as hungry as we were against Palace and we will batter the fuckers
Dr. Beaker
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Today
at 09:41:28 AM
This is how we should file past their guard of honour.
Moller.jpg
(26.43 kB, 636x300 - viewed 2 times.)
Nick110581
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
Today
at 09:42:56 AM
Same team as Palace.
Rotate versus Villa.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Topic:
