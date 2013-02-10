last Wednesday I was dreading this game, I know! bear with me, we had to get a result and if we didn't we all knew here that we would soon be champions, but I was waiting for the bullshit media pretend: title race back on; now we are there, the champions, let it sink in people and yes I was nervous last week and not afraid to admit it, not because I doubted this team because it has been so long and so many close ones and heartbreak that being one of us you don't take anything for granted anymore. What a difference a week makes. I hope you all are really taking this in and enjoying it. I was the biggest doubter, now I'm a believer. Thank you Jurgen, the players and a massive thank you to all on RAWK for keeping the belief. YNWA