Author Topic: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15  (Read 1718 times)

Offline rawcusk8

Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« on: Yesterday at 09:01:36 PM »
Seems most of Rawk are still nursing hangovers so Ill start the match thread. Sorry Mods, couldnt see a pre match write up.

Jurgens newly crowned champions make the short journey to the home of the dethroned champions with still plenty to play for in terms of records. Peps men will kindly perform a guard of honour much to the delight of former LFC hobbit Danny Murphy.

As for the match itself there is plenty to play for in terms of records for us and City wanting to spoil our party somewhat.

Early team news suggests well be without Milner and Matip with the little seen little cube also a doubt despite returning to training this week. As for City they will be without Aguero, Fernandino and the recently departed Leroy Sane.

Let the discussions begin  :champ :champ
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Dynasty

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:10:12 PM »
If we take our chances I feel we could twat them that defence is shambolic.
Offline Chakan

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 PM »
Must win game
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:15:43 PM »
Anthony Taylor is the ref. Again. Why?
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:16:09 PM »
Twat the twats in the bastard
Offline Hazell

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:19:29 PM »
We can twat these. Hoping for some more of this as well:

Offline CHOPPER

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:24:42 PM »
Something like this will suffice...


Online smutchin

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:26:39 PM »
Enjoying the thread title.
Offline Red-Dread

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:02:46 PM »
Think city will be beyond motivated for this game after the guard of honour humiliation aaaha

2-2
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:16:15 PM »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Yesterday at 10:02:46 PM
Think city will be beyond motivated for this game after the guard of honour humiliation aaaha

2-2

I think different. The humiliation will go to their head and make them lose cool and focus.
Offline deFacto

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:18:49 PM »
Punish them as they are poor defensively.
Offline The Test

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:18:52 PM »
I think if they score first we will rally. If we score first they will crumble. Either way I see us winning.
Online smutchin

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:32:09 PM »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Yesterday at 10:02:46 PM
Think city will be beyond motivated for this game after the guard of honour humiliation aaaha

But we'll be even more motivated because we're THE CHAMPIONS. That kind of thing can put a spring in your step, you know.

In all seriousness, the pressure is totally off now, the boys can go out and express themselves, enjoy themselves. It will be like the Leicester game, when they were still on a high from winning the Club World Cup. They're all well rested, and aside from Matip the first-choice players are all fit and firing, and we've got a bunch of hyper-excited puppies waiting on the subs bench to come on and chew their ankles.

I couldn't think of a better time to visit the Etihad.

And having said all that, we'll probably lose 3-0.
Offline Filler.

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:36:36 PM »
Can I just say how grateful I was to Pep Guardiola and Man City for pushing us so far.
Offline Red-Dread

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:56:30 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:16:15 PM
I think different. The humiliation will go to their head and make them lose cool and focus.

oh indeed could go either way and any scoreline wouldn't surprise me for this one but have a strong irrational feeling for 2-2

or 1-4   seriously it's gonna be one of those two :)
Offline Red Berry

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:09:01 PM »
Twice

TWICE

TWIIIIIICEEE!!!!
Offline StormyDog

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:15:06 PM »
Is the match on terrestrial TV ?
Offline Smellytrabs

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:20:36 PM »
Quote from: StormyDog on Yesterday at 11:15:06 PM
Is the match on terrestrial TV ?

Sky.
Offline MNAA

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:58:53 PM »
The Dethroned Champion vs The Newly Crowned Attacking Champion ... there will only be one winner
Offline chromed

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 PM »
I vote to have us named as The Champions in every pre match thread title from now until we are no longer crowned as such.

Looking forward to this, for the first time in a number of years I can look forward to a match against city knowing that the result really isnt important at all. I understand we are chasing records etc, but I dont think anyone will be all too concerned should we drop points.

That being said, I fancy a right ding dong of a tie and see it finishing 2-3 to The Champions
Offline elbow

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:11:09 AM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:24:42 PM
Something like this will suffice...




'Zackly. A bow and a curtsy, no eye contact please riff raff.
Offline Morgana

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:19:20 AM »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:11:09 AM
'Zackly. A bow and a curtsy, no eye contact please riff raff.

 ;D
Offline Red Berry

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:43:08 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pV2TVCJu7m4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pV2TVCJu7m4</a>
Offline aggerdid

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:47:59 AM »
We have the same points per game away as they do at home. Draw most likely but should be a fun game. Theyll be up for it
Offline Gaz75

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:16:08 AM »
last Wednesday I was dreading this game, I know! bear with me, we had to get a result and if we didn't we all knew here that we would soon be champions, but I was waiting for the bullshit media pretend: title race back on; now we are there, the champions, let it sink in people and yes I was nervous last week and not afraid to admit it, not because I doubted this team because it has been so long and so many close ones and heartbreak that being one of us you don't take anything for granted anymore. What a difference a week makes. I hope you all are really taking this in and enjoying it. I was the biggest doubter, now I'm a believer. Thank you Jurgen, the players and a massive thank you to all on RAWK for keeping the belief. YNWA
Offline Red Berry

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:20:47 AM »
I want us to batter them.  Just to put beyond doubt who are top dogs this year.
Offline Max_powers

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:26:22 AM »
Winning be a big statement and would have a further mental effect on City. Also would like us to go for some records here,  so we can definitively say that this is the greatest team of all time (it already is in my eyes).

Offline Coolie High

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:27:59 AM »
I want to see Keita start, maybe Henderson Fabinho Keita?
Offline Gaz75

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:29:10 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:26:22 AM
Winning be a big statement and would have a further mental effect on City. Also would like us to go for some records here,  so we can definitively say that this is the greatest team of all time (it already is in my eyes).
yeah I agree a win for us here would be massive mentally for both teams
Offline kavah

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:37:31 AM »
This should be a decent game. The Two best teams the premier league has seen in recent years, two of the best ever.
Offline jckliew

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:24:17 AM »
First game after being crowned CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!

Hangover or totally energised? 
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:59:39 AM »
vs The Champions.  I will never get tired of that. 

It's good to be able to play these when the result really doesn't matter.  Usually these games against City are built up and full of tension.  Don't get me wrong i think both teams are going all out for the win but it's a weird feeling to not have this tension around the game. 

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:16:05 AM »
Going for a 2-1 win here
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:22:15 AM »
Come on Redmen!!
Great time to make a statement.  Best two attacks in the league. Best defence and a poor defence and they are not at their strongest.
LFC win for me. Mane to give Walker a nightmare and balls behind their central defenders to cause chaos. Finally, VVD must be licking his lips for set pieces.
Mahrez, Sterling and de Bruyne obvious threats for them but our defence will cope better with them that City do with our threats.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:36:48 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:26:22 AM
Winning be a big statement and would have a further mental effect on City. Also would like us to go for some records here,  so we can definitively say that this is the greatest team of all time (it already is in my eyes).



Yeah, a win tonight and 100 points looks well within reach. Lose and 14 from the last 6 doesnt leave much margin for error.
Offline Dave D

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:41:16 AM »
Batter these c*nts, and in the middle of it ask Sterling if he's 'still the little man'.

Some people say our players aren't fit to lace the boots of their players. I'm sure we can knock that shite on the head once and for all tonight.
Online Bolrick

Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:59:49 AM »
Couldn't give a $hit about our results moving forward.

Perhaps Klopp can give players who need more games to qualify for medal a chance in this game.

1st time in a long long time, i am totally relax before our game.  ;D More of this next season pls.  ;D ;D ;D


BTW wouldn't mind if gomez treats sterling like a b1tch again. Haha
