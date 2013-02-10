Think city will be beyond motivated for this game after the guard of honour humiliation aaaha



But we'll be even more motivated because we're THE CHAMPIONS. That kind of thing can put a spring in your step, you know.In all seriousness, the pressure is totally off now, the boys can go out and express themselves, enjoy themselves. It will be like the Leicester game, when they were still on a high from winning the Club World Cup. They're all well rested, and aside from Matip the first-choice players are all fit and firing, and we've got a bunch of hyper-excited puppies waiting on the subs bench to come on and chew their ankles.I couldn't think of a better time to visit the Etihad.And having said all that, we'll probably lose 3-0.