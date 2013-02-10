« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15  (Read 553 times)

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« on: Today at 09:01:36 PM »
Seems most of Rawk are still nursing hangovers so Ill start the match thread. Sorry Mods, couldnt see a pre match write up.

Jurgens newly crowned champions make the short journey to the home of the dethroned champions with still plenty to play for in terms of records. Peps men will kindly perform a guard of honour much to the delight of former LFC hobbit Danny Murphy.

As for the match itself there is plenty to play for in terms of records for us and City wanting to spoil our party somewhat.

Early team news suggests well be without Milner and Matip with the little seen little cube also a doubt despite returning to training this week. As for City they will be without Aguero, Fernandino and the recently departed Leroy Sane.

Let the discussions begin  :champ :champ
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:10:12 PM »
If we take our chances I feel we could twat them that defence is shambolic.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,144
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:10:22 PM »
Must win game
Logged

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:15:43 PM »
Anthony Taylor is the ref. Again. Why?
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,946
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:16:09 PM »
Twat the twats in the bastard
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,717
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:19:29 PM »
We can twat these. Hoping for some more of this as well:

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,946
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:24:42 PM »
Something like this will suffice...


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online smutchin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:26:39 PM »
Enjoying the thread title.
Logged

Online Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:02:46 PM »
Think city will be beyond motivated for this game after the guard of honour humiliation aaaha

2-2
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:16:15 PM »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 10:02:46 PM
Think city will be beyond motivated for this game after the guard of honour humiliation aaaha

2-2

I think different. The humiliation will go to their head and make them lose cool and focus.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,501
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:18:49 PM »
Punish them as they are poor defensively.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:18:52 PM »
I think if they score first we will rally. If we score first they will crumble. Either way I see us winning.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:32:09 PM »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 10:02:46 PM
Think city will be beyond motivated for this game after the guard of honour humiliation aaaha

But we'll be even more motivated because we're THE CHAMPIONS. That kind of thing can put a spring in your step, you know.

In all seriousness, the pressure is totally off now, the boys can go out and express themselves, enjoy themselves. It will be like the Leicester game, when they were still on a high from winning the Club World Cup. They're all well rested, and aside from Matip the first-choice players are all fit and firing, and we've got a bunch of hyper-excited puppies waiting on the subs bench to come on and chew their ankles.

I couldn't think of a better time to visit the Etihad.

And having said all that, we'll probably lose 3-0.
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,875
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:36:36 PM »
Can I just say how grateful I was to Pep Guardiola and Man City for pushing us so far.
Logged

Online Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs The Champions Thursday 2nd July 20:15
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:56:30 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:16:15 PM
I think different. The humiliation will go to their head and make them lose cool and focus.

oh indeed could go either way and any scoreline wouldn't surprise me for this one but have a strong irrational feeling for 2-2

or 1-4   seriously it's gonna be one of those two :)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 