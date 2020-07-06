Poll

When the curfew breaks and the alehouses spring back into life, how long are you waiting..?

I'll be out there immediately! Hurrah! The panic is over, let's get back on the ale
I'll go there, but maybe will just have one or two if it looks safe
I'm going to wait a few days to see what the script is
I'm going to wait a few weeks to see what the script is
I'm going to wait a few months to see what the script is
I'm not going back until it's clear that the whole thing has blown over
Author Topic: COVID-19 Bevvies!  (Read 2894 times)

Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #80 on: July 6, 2020, 09:37:50 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  5, 2020, 09:38:05 PM
Exactly as many of us feared, but hopefully it wasn't widespread.

Why can't people just behave themselves?

Millions of people. Tens of thousands of pubs.

The odd kick off and dickhead

I'd say the majority are. Don't do the Tories job for them
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #81 on: July 6, 2020, 09:55:04 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July  6, 2020, 07:20:16 PM
To anyone who's been the pub so far do you just sit at a table and staff come over to take orders? What if you sit outside, do you need to go in and tell someone you're outside?

Was out on Saturday. Most the tables were on a pre-booked system, although if you walked up they did have available. You had to give name, address and phone number details and was card payments via contactless only. It was all table service only, server wouldn't touch your glass, you had to take it from the tray yourself, one barmaid serving all the drinks, tables sanitised and you had to sit where you were allocated, handsanitiser on the way in, one way system, 2 people in the toilets at one time, hand sanitiser outside the toilet door. They knew were everyone was and kept an eye on everyone.

Went for an Indian afterwards, the normal layout meant they already had the tables set to what was required, staff all careful, all the sanitiser. They have been doing takeaways all the way through so are used to how they needed to work.

Was great just to get out and back to some normality

Compare that to the shops were I had old women bumping into me as they were brushing past me, a fella took his mask off to eat a sarnie in the fresh veg aisle then went back to his shopping, a woman had a mask on but not covering her nose, a fella stood blocking the meat fridge as he picked up and put back every fucking packet of steak, one way systems ignored, 2m ignored.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #82 on: July 6, 2020, 11:34:40 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July  6, 2020, 07:20:16 PM
To anyone who's been the pub so far do you just sit at a table and staff come over to take orders? What if you sit outside, do you need to go in and tell someone you're outside?

Yeah. Also, I had to do a track and trace form, name, number, maybe address too. That was one bar and one cafe.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #83 on: July 7, 2020, 12:01:57 AM »
Quote from: S on July  6, 2020, 07:01:11 PM
This is a discussion for another time, but a lot of people seek out such conflict. They may be unconscious of it, but they relish any sort of drama or quarrel. You'll see them on any night out. With the lockdown, these same people were starved of such conflicts. It doesn't surprise me that as soon as things reopen they're raring to go again.
Yep. This is why it was no surprise to me to see domestic violence rocket when lockdown was on.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #84 on: July 7, 2020, 12:05:26 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on July  6, 2020, 09:37:50 PM
Millions of people. Tens of thousands of pubs.

The odd kick off and dickhead

I'd say the majority are. Don't do the Tories job for them
I think that's the first time this anti-Tory has ever been accused of aiding them in their work. 😁

I agree that it's the minority though. It always is. I just wish they'd grow the fuck up.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #85 on: July 7, 2020, 09:04:31 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  7, 2020, 12:05:26 AM
I think that's the first time this anti-Tory has ever been accused of aiding them in their work. 😁

I agree that it's the minority though. It always is. I just wish they'd grow the fuck up.

I'd say the vast majority of people on this board are Anti-Tory mate.

Didn't mean to have a go at you, sorry, but I'm upset that the Tories have deliberaly fucked this up and are now going down the line of "Well. We told people what to do (not really) and we set things up properly (not really) so that the country can get over this terrible virus (not really) and created conditions where our plans mean that the economy get back on track (not really) and that everything that happens now is nothing to do with us - it's down to stupid people not following our clear-as-mud-random-constantly changing 'rules'
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #86 on: July 7, 2020, 09:10:12 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  7, 2020, 12:05:26 AM
I think that's the first time this anti-Tory has ever been accused of aiding them in their work. 😁

I agree that it's the minority though. It always is. I just wish they'd grow the fuck up.

Sadly we have a high proportion of infantile people and some get worse as they get older, just like that prick who pushed the tourist into the fountain in Barcelona.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #87 on: July 8, 2020, 01:28:18 AM »
My local is nicely tucked away. Haven't been yet but I'll pop down in the next few days. Used to go just about every evening after work.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #88 on: July 8, 2020, 01:41:08 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on July  7, 2020, 09:04:31 AM
I'd say the vast majority of people on this board are Anti-Tory mate.

Didn't mean to have a go at you, sorry, but I'm upset that the Tories have deliberaly fucked this up and are now going down the line of "Well. We told people what to do (not really) and we set things up properly (not really) so that the country can get over this terrible virus (not really) and created conditions where our plans mean that the economy get back on track (not really) and that everything that happens now is nothing to do with us - it's down to stupid people not following our clear-as-mud-random-constantly changing 'rules'
No worries, Andy.

I agree too. They've set things up so when it fails they can blame everyone but themselves. I feel your frustration. The Tories have been a train wreck throughout this entire tragic mess. They've made things as clear as mud from the off.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #89 on: July 8, 2020, 01:44:51 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  7, 2020, 09:10:12 AM
Sadly we have a high proportion of infantile people and some get worse as they get older, just like that prick who pushed the tourist into the fountain in Barcelona.
Oh, I know. Some things never change I suppose. To be honest, when I was younger I was a dickhead in drink. Got myself in all kinds of trouble. Never hurt anyone other than myself and my own reputation, but I was still a dickhead.

We live and learn though. Hopefully.  ;)
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #90 on: July 8, 2020, 09:08:05 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  8, 2020, 01:44:51 AM
Oh, I know. Some things never change I suppose. To be honesty, when I was younger I was a dickhead in drink. Got myself in all kinds of trouble. Never hurt anyone other than myself and my own reputation, but I was still a dickhead.

We live and learn though. Hopefully.  ;)

Haha. I cringe when I think of some of the dickhead things my younger, drunken self did. Like you no other persons were harmed during my dickheadery but I did manage to do myself the odd physical and reputational injury.

As evidence of my maturity and sensibility I'm meeting two of my once youthful co dickheads later for the 1st time in four months. We're taking separate cars, sitting outside and consuming no alcohol. That'll wait until we are satisfied that the risk can be managed and we've taken all reasonable precautions to avoid infection.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #91 on: July 8, 2020, 06:18:08 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  8, 2020, 09:08:05 AM
Haha. I cringe when I think of some of the dickhead things my younger, drunken self did. Like you no other persons were harmed during my dickheadery but I did manage to do myself the odd physical and reputational injury.

As evidence of my maturity and sensibility I'm meeting two of my once youthful co dickheads later for the 1st time in four months. We're taking separate cars, sitting outside and consuming no alcohol. That'll wait until we are satisfied that the risk can be managed and we've taken all reasonable precautions to avoid infection.

We get there in the end, don't we.  ;D

Youth would be no fun if we already had maturity.

Enjoy your very sensible meet-up with your ex co-dickheads of yesteryear.  :thumbup

I'm still a dickhead at times, but not as bad a one as I used to be.  :)
