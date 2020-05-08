To anyone who's been the pub so far do you just sit at a table and staff come over to take orders? What if you sit outside, do you need to go in and tell someone you're outside?



Was out on Saturday. Most the tables were on a pre-booked system, although if you walked up they did have available. You had to give name, address and phone number details and was card payments via contactless only. It was all table service only, server wouldn't touch your glass, you had to take it from the tray yourself, one barmaid serving all the drinks, tables sanitised and you had to sit where you were allocated, handsanitiser on the way in, one way system, 2 people in the toilets at one time, hand sanitiser outside the toilet door. They knew were everyone was and kept an eye on everyone.Went for an Indian afterwards, the normal layout meant they already had the tables set to what was required, staff all careful, all the sanitiser. They have been doing takeaways all the way through so are used to how they needed to work.Was great just to get out and back to some normalityCompare that to the shops were I had old women bumping into me as they were brushing past me, a fella took his mask off to eat a sarnie in the fresh veg aisle then went back to his shopping, a woman had a mask on but not covering her nose, a fella stood blocking the meat fridge as he picked up and put back every fucking packet of steak, one way systems ignored, 2m ignored.