When the curfew breaks and the alehouses spring back into life, how long are you waiting..?

I'll be out there immediately! Hurrah! The panic is over, let's get back on the ale
I'll go there, but maybe will just have one or two if it looks safe
I'm going to wait a few days to see what the script is
I'm going to wait a few weeks to see what the script is
I'm going to wait a few months to see what the script is
I'm not going back until it's clear that the whole thing has blown over
Author Topic: COVID-19 Bevvies!  (Read 2088 times)

Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #40 on: July 1, 2020, 06:35:18 PM »
Would love to get back to normal but if I do then we won't be able to see our parents for fuck knows how long.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #41 on: July 2, 2020, 09:53:39 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  1, 2020, 10:33:18 AM
I cant imagine anything worse, at least for a few months. Will be all the lads lads lads/Christmas drinking crew. Big swerve, will continue giving our local Tesco Express a boost.
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  1, 2020, 10:38:44 AM
All the lads are planning on getting out there nice and early on Saturday.

Couldn't think of anything worse at the minute, voted the bottom option.
Quote from: jillc on July  1, 2020, 11:52:47 AM
Me too, won't be setting foot inside any pubs until we're over this situation.
All of these things.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #42 on: July 2, 2020, 09:54:31 AM »
Didnt vote cos itll just be the fucking Tories again
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #43 on: July 2, 2020, 10:32:16 AM »
We´ve been allowed on the Terrazas, and later indoors in the bars and pubs, here for about a month now. And I´ve been going ever since. Haven´t visited a restaurant yet though.

I´ve got my antibodies though - for whatever they are worth (hopefully quite a lot)
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #44 on: July 2, 2020, 06:33:08 PM »
We definitely won't be going to pubs or bars until this thing has blown over.

Even if the virus was declared dead tomorrow there is no way we'd bother for quite some time anyway, because places will be horrible for a while.

It's been proven time and again throughout this crisis that vast swathes of this country cannot behave.

Also, to be honest, since the lockdown it's become crystal clear to me that there are a million better things to do in life than surround yourself with gobshites who cannot hold their drink. The appeal of going out in town now is virtually zero.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #45 on: July 2, 2020, 09:35:21 PM »
I think some of you are being a bit dramatic as to how bad things will be.

I went to the old Cains Brewery a couple of weekends ago when they were doing takeaway drinks and people were all stood around there in the sun and it was great. People distanced, they werent pricks, they queued 2m apart and despite them having a drink no one was acting the twat.

Yeah youll 100% get some who will, but then you do on a normal night out anywhere. Some places will be packed, but loads wont be bad and if weather is decent then outdoor spaces will help a lot.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #46 on: July 3, 2020, 06:56:21 AM »
I think most will go to there local boozers rather than ones in town[unless you live in town that is ;D], i think i will go to my local just to know what to expect, more in the new rules than anything.
I'd love to go for a few pints but I think it's far too soon to be opening them up, plus like people have mentioned it'll be full of dicks and chaos for a while. I wouldn't go this weekend even if paid.

Swerve for a few months at least.
Re: COVID-19 Bevvies!
« Reply #48 on: July 3, 2020, 08:07:01 AM »
No ta, couldn't be arsed with nob cheese central.
« Reply #49 on: July 3, 2020, 09:32:07 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  2, 2020, 06:33:08 PM
We definitely won't be going to pubs or bars until this thing has blown over.

Even if the virus was declared dead tomorrow there is no way we'd bother for quite some time anyway, because places will be horrible for a while.

It's been proven time and again throughout this crisis that vast swathes of this country cannot behave.

Also, to be honest, since the lockdown it's become crystal clear to me that there are a million better things to do in life than surround yourself with gobshites who cannot hold their drink. The appeal of going out in town now is virtually zero.

Thankfully I discovered that about five years ago.

Complete madness to go anywhere a pub at the moment.
Enjoyed this article by Tristan Cross in The Guardian.

Quote
Pub? A great question. So concise, yet so evocative. A single word in itself more persuasive than any thesis. Pub? An irresistible proposition asked only when the answer is all but assured, or, at least, immediately rendering alternative commitments far less appealing. Pub? Nobody has heard the siren call for months, not since they were cruelly shuttered by the coronavirus. The pub became accessible only through fading memory, reduced to little more than an imagined Peter Kay routine. (Remember pubs?! What were all that about?)
My own commitment to pubs cant be questioned: at the height of lockdown, and in a fit of quarantine delirium, I embarked on a needlessly elaborate project to create a 3D replica of my beloved local (Skehans, south London), just to have a drink in virtual reality. Just to feel something. Just to remind myself pubs really happened, and that I didnt hallucinate them. The whole exercise only served to make me miss the real thing more. For weeks now, Ive been dreaming of waltzing through those doors, slapping my contactless down on the bar, and supping the most cathartic first sup of unremarkable draught lager in history. And now Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is offering to make that a reality. Pub this Saturday? hes asking England.

It is incredibly galling then, to find myself with no option but to turn him down, for the simple fact that he is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and there is an active pandemic on.

In my post-lockdown pub fantasies, the Covid-19 situation is actually over. Any objective observation of the present suggests it isnt. The speeding up of lockdown relaxations  apparently motivated by business secretary Alok Sharmas prediction of 3.5m job losses  and abandonment of even talking about the R rate means public health is now considered secondary to the economy. Its a grimly efficient bit of politicking, allowing the state to forgo further financial support to the service industry by covering the wages of its workers, while grasping for a grubby poll boost for the reopening of our precious drinking holes, as though theyre doing us a favour.

Of course, the actual experience of visiting any pub observing the necessary safety precautions sounds entirely abnormal. One-way systems, reduced capacity, rigid time slots, partition screens, staff in PPE: it all seems to be in conflict with the point of a pub as a relaxing and communal social environment. With the unspoken possibility of death lingering over proceedings, youre effectively drinking in a fully licensed hospital waiting room. In pubs where these are all but abandoned  for instance, in rooms of heavily inebriated punters  youll need to develop an unwavering commitment to deluded optimism, in order to stave off falling into any a deep and debilitating paranoia with each sip of San Miguel, wondering if you should have just bought a couple of cans and sat in a park instead.

Tellingly, Johnson has declared it our patriotic duty to return to pubs. This quasi-conscription into buying jingoistic Jägerbombs for Britain is yet another extension of the Tories psychedelic and historically illiterate evocation of the blitz spirit. Here the virus becomes an ideologically motivated militarised combatant that we find ourselves at war with, intent on destroying the our way of life by forcing us into quarantine  rather than, say, a highly transmissible virus with no discriminate aim whatsoever that Johnson has failed to suppress because of an austerity-depleted local sphere and overly centralised political system.
In this garbled understanding of the second world war, our enemy is defeated by our stoic refusal to let it win by altering our everyday lives in the way it seems to demand. Who do you think you are kidding, Mr -19? Were not staying in lockdown forever. The 4 July date for England appears to have been picked for similarly incoherent reasons, the significance of the date (when another country actually liberated itself from British rule) glossed over.

Embracing this return to the pub as a patriotic duty also needs to be resisted because it gives the government a get-out-of-jail-free card: transferring responsibility for controlling the virus from a mixture of the state and the public entirely on to the latter. If there are further serious outbreaks, ire will be directed at the careless hedonism of patrons, who were following wilfully ambiguous government guidelines and active encouragement to go for pints, for Queen and country.

If pubs start going under en masse, it will be the fault of those puritans who priggishly stayed home. The government knows full well that for those who have been missing their friends dearly, and who have been deprived of fun for months, cries to ignore official relaxation of rules to stay at home will sound like absurdly unfair moralistic scolding; while those with health concerns, particularly those who are immuno-compromised and their loved ones, will view pub-goers as grotesquely selfish.

Despite keeping abreast of as much coverage of the crisis as I can bear, Ive noticed Ive started developing a mild suspicion of myself as possibly being overly distrustful and crankish for ignoring various relaxations of lockdown while others in my social circle take full advantage. The more things get back to normal, even before they ought to, the more those trying to keep themselves as hermetically sealed as possible seem faintly ridiculous, and with them, their criticisms of the government, too. After a while, perhaps we will relent, one by one, tuning out the horror and joining the others in a blissful unreality where we pretend everythings fine.

Whats farcical is that this is the best-case scenario. Those like me have to hope that were overly cautious  wrong, even  and that the Conservatives grossly negligent series of Hail Mary gambles pay off, because theres no contingency otherwise. We need pubs, restaurants, theatre, cinemas and everywhere else to have enough custom from the get-go in order to survive, and for this to have as few consequences for the health of their workers and the public as possible. If not, the ramifications for public health, the economy, and the very existence of the pub are dire  and the Tories expect us to believe we only have ourselves to blame.
Quote from: ljycb on July  3, 2020, 12:44:39 PM
Enjoyed this article by Tristan Cross in The Guardian.
Quote
[...]

Despite keeping abreast of as much coverage of the crisis as I can bear, Ive noticed Ive started developing a mild suspicion of myself as possibly being overly distrustful and crankish for ignoring various relaxations of lockdown while others in my social circle take full advantage. The more things get back to normal, even before they ought to, the more those trying to keep themselves as hermetically sealed as possible seem faintly ridiculous, and with them, their criticisms of the government, too. After a while, perhaps we will relent, one by one, tuning out the horror and joining the others in a blissful unreality where we pretend everythings fine.


[...]

All a bit too evocative of:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dancing_mania
Not checked if true but was told government has announced pubs will open from 0600 tomorrow?
Quote from: TSC on July  3, 2020, 01:22:28 PM
Not checked if true but was told government has announced pubs will open from 0600 tomorrow?

Seems so.

https://twitter.com/benkentish/status/1279019433156018177?s=21
I'm going for bottomless alcohol in a restaurant tomorrow - the restaurant environment seems the one which will feel the most normal, as you're sat at a table anyway.

I'll give it a couple weeks to see how the pubs change their procedures before deciding if I want to go to one anytime soon.
My lad has hired a beer garden for him and his mates at a bar he goes to a lot. All done properly with filling in forms for who is attending etc, outside, no music and all done to guidelines.

I will join him for a couple because he added me to the list and because I can't wait for a draft pint but not more than that

And it's my birthday weekend so y'know...rude not to
Quote from: TSC on July  3, 2020, 01:22:28 PM
Not checked if true but was told government has announced pubs will open from 0600 tomorrow?

Only if their premise licence allows that opening time. For instance the Head of Steam's licence allows them to open between the hours of 8am and 2.30am.

I don't know how many pubs in Liverpool have a 6am opening condition but this just smacks of another Boris Booster to distract the easily distract able from his disreputable father's latest carry on.
As a few people have said, going out tomorrow and the next week will be like normal drinkers encountering gobshite office party Christmas wankers.

Dickheads that don't drink and can't take their ale and end up spewing everywhere or kicking off.

Personally I think a few weeks or a couple more months to see the script is a better idea.
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on July  3, 2020, 07:38:05 PM
As a few people have said, going out tomorrow and the next week will be like normal drinkers encountering gobshite office party Christmas wankers.

Dickheads that don't drink and can't take their ale and end up spewing everywhere or kicking off.

Personally I think a few weeks or a couple more months to see the script is a better idea.

Probably no amusing Xmas jumpers but some of the pricks will be in fancy dress or Hen Do regalia.
Was really saddened by a story I heard today.

Went to hospital this morning for a blood test. The lovely nurse was chatting away, and she asked me if I was going the pub this weekend.

Told her that no, I wouldn't be, and nor would I be going for the foreseeable.

She told me that last week ["after that Liverpool business" as she put it] the staff at Aintree A&E were subjected to vile physical and verbal abuse all night, both after the Anfield gathering, and on the Saturday after the festival of gobshites at the Pier Head, by dozens of selfish drunken pricks.

They are all dreading the weekend, because they all know exactly what they are in for.

Watch the same drunken fuckers complain loudest in a couple of weeks, when Covid returns with a vengeance, people start dying in numbers again, and another lockdown looms.

Despise the vacuous, self entitled knobheads.



 



Quote from: Statto Red on July  1, 2020, 05:39:18 PM
Issue is, not everyone can afford £4-£5 a pint that some pubs charge, some of my locals are £3 a pint not everyone can afford that, but can afford a pint in spoons, it's annoying i know, but a lot of it is down to simple economics.

£4 - £5 a pint  :o

Surprised anyone can afford that, or would even consider paying that. Alcohol is a very strange drug.

Thankfully I gave up years ago.

As for going to a pub tomorrow, no chance. I rarely go anyway, only ever under duress to meet mates I've not seen for a while. Can't stand 90% of pubs.
I wish it was £4-5 a pint, city centre its £5+ a pint in a lot of places.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  3, 2020, 08:31:16 PM
I wish it was £4-5 a pint, city centre its £5+ a pint in a lot of places.
After having to fork out a tenner for a pint when we were in Iceland (the country  ;)) I said I wouldn't moan about the price of beer over here, but a fiver really is taking the piss.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  3, 2020, 08:42:43 PM
After having to fork out a tenner for a pint when we were in Iceland (the country  ;)) I said I wouldn't moan about the price of beer over here, but a fiver really is taking the piss.

It is, but I still end up paying it  ;D

I do wonder if well see prices have risen when they are opened up tomorrow, wouldnt surprise me if they take the opportunity to do so.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  3, 2020, 08:31:16 PM
I wish it was £4-5 a pint, city centre its £5+ a pint in a lot of places.

It depends where you go, i think the Bierkeller is over £4 a pint, the places i go in the City Centre are £3-£4, they [used to have] happy hour until 6pm in the week, certainly the bars down Matthew Street did, when it's less than £3 a pint, enjoyed going up there 2pm Friday afternoons, then getting off about 6-7pm,  having a few more in my local before going home. ;D
Quote from: Statto Red on July  3, 2020, 08:54:59 PM
It depends where you go, i think the Bierkeller is over £4 a pint, the places i go in the City Centre are £3-£4, they [used to have] happy hour until 6pm in the week, certainly the bars down Matthew Street did, when it's less than £3 a pint, enjoyed going up there 2pm Friday afternoons, then getting off about 6-7pm,  having a few more in my local before going home. ;D

Im not talking about the shite places though mate  ;D
I'm meeting up with a mate on Sunday.  We'd originally thought of socially distanced drinks on Castle Street, just to see what everything looks like and to get a feel for things.  We might just get coffee and sit on some steps now though.

I'm definitely not interested in piling straight back into pubs as if nothing has happened.  It's my birthday in about six weeks, so I might consider it then; but in the meantime if I drink at all whilst I'm out I'll be looking for the outdoor places.  Only problem is the weather looks shit for the next week!
BBC live reporting on their App has quite a few pictures about pub openings in London. All seem to be Wetherspoons.
Must be hoping Farage and Johnson turn up for a bevvy with the owner.
I don't know how the reopening of pubs went in Liverpool but it appears a number on the Wirral have already had to close early due to violence and irresponsible behaviour.  :butt
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 08:22:40 PM
I don't know how the reopening of pubs went in Liverpool but it appears a number on the Wirral have already had to close early due to violence and irresponsible behaviour.  :butt
There was trouble in the villages near us last night too.

A few places had been closed by the police in one area so dozens ended up gatecrashing a beer garden in another so both pubs in that village closed early after calling the police in.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:31:37 PM
There was trouble in the villages near us last night too.

A few places had been closed by the police in one area so dozens ended up gatecrashing a beer garden in another so both pubs in that village closed early after calling the police in.
Good ol' Blighty. Makes ya proud to be British.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:31:37 PM
There was trouble in the villages near us last night too.

A few places had been closed by the police in one area so dozens ended up gatecrashing a beer garden in another so both pubs in that village closed early after calling the police in.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
Exactly as many of us feared, but hopefully it wasn't widespread.

Why can't people just behave themselves?
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 09:38:05 PM
Exactly as many of us feared, but hopefully it wasn't widespread.

Why can't people just behave themselves?
Alcohol and thinking rules don't apply to them I'd say mate.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

