Was really saddened by a story I heard today.



Went to hospital this morning for a blood test. The lovely nurse was chatting away, and she asked me if I was going the pub this weekend.



Told her that no, I wouldn't be, and nor would I be going for the foreseeable.



She told me that last week ["after that Liverpool business" as she put it] the staff at Aintree A&E were subjected to vile physical and verbal abuse all night, both after the Anfield gathering, and on the Saturday after the festival of gobshites at the Pier Head, by dozens of selfish drunken pricks.



They are all dreading the weekend, because they all know exactly what they are in for.



Watch the same drunken fuckers complain loudest in a couple of weeks, when Covid returns with a vengeance, people start dying in numbers again, and another lockdown looms.



Despise the vacuous, self entitled knobheads.















