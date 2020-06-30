« previous next »
Champions of England Draft Thread

Something Worse

Champions of England Draft Thread
June 30, 2020, 06:23:43 PM
1st round no time limit, 1 hour limit from 9am to 9pm UK time. Please please please PM your picks to someone who can't steal them, let's blow through this

2 players from the same team limit

Draft order:


    Flash       -  Dalglish
    Trend/JK  -  Van Dijk
    Kloppage - Ronaldo
    Defacto    - Salah
    Robbie      - Henry
    Viva          - Mane
    Vish         - Souness
    Claus        - Alexander-Arnold
    Tubby       - Best
    Max          - Vieira
    Lastrador - Keane, De Bruyne
    PiM          - Shearer, Keegan
    Elzar        - Bergkamp, Hansen
    Lobo        - Rush, Makelele
    Dynasty   - Aguero, Barnes
    Hazell     - Kante, Silva
Trendisdestiny

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
June 30, 2020, 10:31:28 PM
Flash?   Flashy?    Flash.....     FLASHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH   Where are you?
FlashGordon

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 12:16:30 AM
Kenny Dalglish (Liverpool)

Trendisdestiny

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 12:53:53 AM
Virgil Van Dijk - Liverpool - Calm as You Like 2019-20

kloppagetime

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 06:06:50 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo - Man United

deFacto

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 12:03:57 PM
Mo Salah - Liverpool

RobbieRedman

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 12:21:38 PM
Thiery Henry


vivabobbygraham

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 02:05:23 PM
Sadio Mane

Something Worse

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 06:16:43 PM
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Stubby!

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 06:55:57 PM
George Best

Max_powers

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:00:53 PM
Patrick Vieira

Lastrador

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:12:09 PM
Roy Keane

Vishwa Atma

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:33:52 PM
Sorry for being Tardy.. got stuck.... Graeme Souness

PoetryInMotion

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:44:38 PM
Alan Shearer

Elzar

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:56:10 PM
Dennis Bergkamp
fucking appalled

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 08:08:38 PM
Ian Rush

Dynasty

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 09:08:47 PM
                                                            Sergio Aguero


Hazell

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 09:15:37 PM
Ngolo Kante (the Leicester version)



&

David Silva

Dynasty

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 10:40:26 PM
                             John Barnes

fucking appalled

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Yesterday at 10:44:26 PM
Claude Makelele

Elzar

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Today at 06:53:45 AM
Alan Hansen
PoetryInMotion

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Today at 07:01:42 AM
Kevin Keegan

Something Worse

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Today at 07:11:22 AM
Lastrador selects



Kevin De Bruyne
Max_powers

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Today at 07:36:54 AM
Didier Drogba

Stubby!

Re: Champions of England Draft Thread
Today at 08:09:35 AM
van Nistelrooy

