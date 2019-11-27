Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Number 9 baby
12
10
Need to wait for Claus on this one as there could be two players with the same name!
it's a no then, i don't want Alan Smith
Itll be fucking Konchesky but fuck it.....do it
Le Saux
I'd call it an upgrade, mate. Definitely better than Konchesky or Traore
It's not Smith
Sure, what would you like? And what colors haha
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Andy Gray?
"Right back"
Can we pick the rest of Flashs side?
Henry out wide???
Nah
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]