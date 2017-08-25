Do you really want me to reveal to everybody that I prevented you from yourself again and suggested Pedro?
Hey Claus, fuck off.
All this new rule has done is give a massive advantage to the drafters at the bottom now. What about us middle folk?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Didnt really have time to research this surprise round, and didnt want to hold up the round as not sure what time ill get on tomorrow. Got myself a goalscorer though.
The "deadline" is 9pm UK time so you have time if you want to keep digging around?
I've been researching and there's about 9 players on my list and I pick after you you soft bastards
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
This is fucking nuts. I love it. How about a 3rd league winner from any club?
I think after this round, and the next round, maybe a league winner from another league?
I think an 11 from 11 European League Winners draft could be a fun sequel.
Wait, so which pick is this runner up player from? Is it just every drafter's next pick? Do the same rules apply re max two players from one club?
Was thinking about that today
Genuinely think the next draft needs to be LoN style - all teams submitted up at once instead of a normal draft. This is glacial
Just gotta be stricter with the 1 hour rule.
People are free to go when the hour expires, it's just taking a while for people to even do that haha
We need trend, gerry, and the s...s...sa....sa....you know who I mean. They police the fuck out of it
Is that 11 league winners? Like Dutch/German/Argentinian etc? Quite a large pool no?
I was thinking 2 players per country [Spain,Germany,Italy,France,Holland,Portugal]
Fuck's sake PiM.
Claus are you planning on throwing more shenanigans in the next few rounds?
Also since I had both my Liverpool picks left and couldn't have picked Xabi before. Now i got him, can I still pick two other liverpool players?
