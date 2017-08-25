« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread  (Read 7139 times)

Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:27:29 PM
Do you really want me to reveal to everybody that I prevented you from yourself again and suggested Pedro?

Offline Stubby!

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 PM »
All this new rule has done is give a massive advantage to the drafters at the bottom now.  What about us middle folk?
Offline deFacto

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 10:41:54 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 10:39:41 PM
All this new rule has done is give a massive advantage to the drafters at the bottom now.  What about us middle folk?

We are fucked Tommy, proper fucked
Offline Elzar

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 PM »
Didnt really have time to research this surprise round, and didnt want to hold up the round as not sure what time ill get on tomorrow. Got myself a goalscorer though.
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 10:46:08 PM »
I've been researching and there's about 9 players on my list and I pick after you you soft bastards
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 10:46:45 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:45:02 PM
Didnt really have time to research this surprise round, and didnt want to hold up the round as not sure what time ill get on tomorrow. Got myself a goalscorer though.

The "deadline" is 9pm UK time so you have time if you want to keep digging around?
Offline Elzar

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 10:46:45 PM
The "deadline" is 9pm UK time so you have time if you want to keep digging around?
im about to go to sleep, its good. Happy with Greaves as I needed a pure striker to compliment my 3 up top formation.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 11:00:06 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 10:46:08 PM
I've been researching and there's about 9 players on my list and I pick after you you soft bastards

This is fucking nuts. I love it. How about a 3rd league winner from any club?
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 11:01:37 PM »
I think after this round, and the next round, maybe a league winner from another league?
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 11:02:12 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:00:06 PM
This is fucking nuts. I love it. How about a 3rd league winner from any club?

Don't tempt me.

Plus there's going to be something else at the end...
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:01:37 PM
I think after this round, and the next round, maybe a league winner from another league?

I think an 11 from 11 European League Winners draft could be a fun sequel.
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 11:13:36 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:01:37 PM
I think after this round, and the next round, maybe a league winner from another league?

Only if I go first

Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM
I think an 11 from 11 European League Winners draft could be a fun sequel.

Genuinely think the next draft needs to be LoN style - all teams submitted up at once instead of a normal draft. This is glacial
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 11:14:57 PM »
Wait, so which pick is this runner up player from? Is it just every drafter's next pick? Do the same rules apply re max two players from one club?
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:14:57 PM
Wait, so which pick is this runner up player from? Is it just every drafter's next pick? Do the same rules apply re max two players from one club?

Next pick or you can forego it I guess, seems like a bad idea though.

And no this can be your third player.
Offline deFacto

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 11:30:36 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM
I think an 11 from 11 European League Winners draft could be a fun sequel.

Was thinking about that today  :D
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 11:30:36 PM
Was thinking about that today  :D

Is that 11 league winners? Like Dutch/German/Argentinian etc? Quite a large pool no?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:13:36 PM


Genuinely think the next draft needs to be LoN style - all teams submitted up at once instead of a normal draft. This is glacial

Just gotta be stricter with the 1 hour rule.
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 11:40:48 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:39:13 PM
Just gotta be stricter with the 1 hour rule.

People are free to go when the hour expires, it's just taking a while for people to even do that haha
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:40:48 PM
People are free to go when the hour expires, it's just taking a while for people to even do that haha

We need trend, gerry, and the s...s...sa....sa....you know who I mean. They police the fuck out of it
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 11:48:39 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:43:49 PM
We need trend, gerry, and the s...s...sa....sa....you know who I mean. They police the fuck out of it

Yeah Samie and Trend are big misses  ;D
Offline deFacto

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 11:49:32 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:35:18 PM
Is that 11 league winners? Like Dutch/German/Argentinian etc? Quite a large pool no?

I was thinking 2 players per country [Spain,Germany,Italy,France,Holland,Portugal]
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 11:49:32 PM
I was thinking 2 players per country [Spain,Germany,Italy,France,Holland,Portugal]

Wild, and no doubt unpleasant
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #502 on: Today at 04:08:10 AM »
Fuck's sake PiM.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #503 on: Today at 04:24:50 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 04:08:10 AM
Fuck's sake PiM.

I was going to scrap the runners-up thing and go on with my original plan until I realized I could change my formation & get Sami  ;D
Offline Max_powers

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #504 on: Today at 04:33:02 AM »
Claus are you planning on throwing more shenanigans in the next few rounds?

Offline Max_powers

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #505 on: Today at 04:37:43 AM »
Also since I had both my Liverpool picks left and couldn't have picked Xabi before. Now i got him, can I still pick two other liverpool players?
Online Something Worse

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
« Reply #506 on: Today at 04:47:13 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:33:02 AM
Claus are you planning on throwing more shenanigans in the next few rounds?

Yes, but post draft

Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:37:43 AM
Also since I had both my Liverpool picks left and couldn't have picked Xabi before. Now i got him, can I still pick two other liverpool players?

Yep!
