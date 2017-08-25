There are many if you go back before football was 're-invented', Haze. I am not angry just disappointed in your statement above...



all your picks have been on my shortlist! but Wijnaldum was a blow too



There was football before 1992?Ah right. Wijnaldum's one of those I think doesn't get credit outside our fanbase - particularly as the best compliment many would pay our midfield is 'workmanlike' which doesn't do any of them justice. Wijnaldum's a brilliant footballer and one the best 'technical' players at the club and I reckon, like the rest of the midfield, will be looked on in hindsight in more favourable terms.There are other really good midfielders still available but with Kante and Silva in there as well, I think he balances out my midfield perfectly.