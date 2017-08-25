« previous next »
Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #400 on: Today at 11:46:02 AM
Denis Law was my other option to Rooney. Good pick at this point Id say.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #401 on: Today at 11:55:50 AM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:19:45 AM
Laporte?

I was a bit reluctant to pick someone in their mid-20's and he's no Van Dijk or Hansen but there's hardly many good non-Liverpool defenders left so just went with it.

There are many if you go back before football was 're-invented', Haze. I am not angry just disappointed in your statement above...
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:03:38 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:46:02 AM
Denis Law was my other option to Rooney. Good pick at this point Id say.

Excellent pick by PiM I had Denis on my list and inadvertently mentioned him earlier in a post. Shanks loved him, tried to sign him from Huddersfield where he'd just left but couldn't get it over the line for one reason or another
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:13:02 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:55:06 AM
Pretty sure no-one is claiming he's shit. He's just the least likeable player on the planet. This is a Liverpool forum after all!

Oh.... thats 100% true,.... but as we've won the league, I'm just in magnanimous mood...... ;D I personally always claimed he's the worst right back to win so much..... :P
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #404 on: Today at 12:18:51 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:19:45 AM
Laporte?

I was a bit reluctant to pick someone in their mid-20's and he's no Van Dijk or Hansen but there's hardly many good non-Liverpool defenders left so just went with it.
all your picks have been on my shortlist! but Wijnaldum was a blow too
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #405 on: Today at 12:30:21 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:46:02 AM
Denis Law was my other option to Rooney. Good pick at this point Id say.

Coincidentally, it was him or Rooney for me as well  :)
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #406 on: Today at 12:48:09 PM
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:30:21 PM
Coincidentally, it was him or Rooney for me as well  :)

Oh, fuckin hell, get a room you two
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #407 on: Today at 02:08:21 PM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:55:50 AM
There are many if you go back before football was 're-invented', Haze. I am not angry just disappointed in your statement above...

There was football before 1992?

Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 12:18:51 PM
all your picks have been on my shortlist! but Wijnaldum was a blow too

Ah right. Wijnaldum's one of those I think doesn't get credit outside our fanbase - particularly as the best compliment many would pay our midfield is 'workmanlike' which doesn't do any of them justice. Wijnaldum's a brilliant footballer and one the best 'technical' players at the club and I reckon, like the rest of the midfield, will be looked on in hindsight in more favourable terms.

There are other really good midfielders still available but with Kante and Silva in there as well, I think he balances out my midfield perfectly.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #408 on: Today at 02:17:04 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:08:21 PM
There was football before 1992?

I think Bobby is talking about before it was reinvented in 1892 actually.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #409 on: Today at 02:22:24 PM
Will give Max till 3pm to wake up as I think he's on US time?
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #410 on: Today at 02:52:45 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:17:04 PM
I think Bobby is talking about before it was reinvented in 1892 actually.

Ah yes, Everton's sliding doors moment.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #411 on: Today at 03:08:37 PM
Can I clarify the rule on two players from the same team. Does it mean the same club, or the same league-winning team/squad.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #412 on: Today at 03:09:29 PM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:08:37 PM
Can I clarify the rule on two players from the same team. Does it mean the same club, or the same league-winning team/squad.

Same club.  So you can only pick two players who have played for Liverpool.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #413 on: Today at 03:11:53 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 03:09:29 PM
Same club.  So you can only pick two players who have played for Liverpool.

Well, two players who are classed as Liverpool champions? So Ashley Cole has won the league at Chelsea and Arsenal so I could class him as an Arsenal pick or a Chelsea one?
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #414 on: Today at 03:13:26 PM
I ask because weve picked VVD, Firmino and Hunt so one of them is going to have to go...
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #415 on: Today at 03:13:41 PM
Yarp.

Think you need to be naming which club youre selecting them for when you pick though.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #416 on: Today at 03:15:26 PM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:11:53 PM
Well, two players who are classed as Liverpool champions? So Ashley Cole has won the league at Chelsea and Arsenal so I could class him as an Arsenal pick or a Chelsea one?

You need to decide whether you're picking him from Chelsea or Arsenal.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #417 on: Today at 03:16:36 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:15:26 PM
You need to decide whether you're picking him from Chelsea or Arsenal.

But he'd still count as a pick from both teams.  So if you pick Cole, you can't pick more than one other Arsenal or Chelsea player.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #418 on: Today at 03:16:46 PM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:13:26 PM
I ask because weve picked VVD, Firmino and Hunt so one of them is going to have to go...

Ok I'll take either Van Dijk or Firmino. Thanks.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #419 on: Today at 03:17:53 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 03:16:36 PM
But he'd still count as a pick from both teams.  So if you pick Cole, you can't pick more than one other Arsenal or Chelsea player.

Thats not my understanding based on the above ;D it doesnt make sense
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #420 on: Today at 03:18:29 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:16:46 PM
Ok I'll take either Van Dijk or Firmino. Thanks.

Ive dropped Hunt for Anelka.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #421 on: Today at 03:19:40 PM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:18:29 PM
Ive dropped Hunt for Anelka.

You big tease.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #422 on: Today at 03:20:06 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 03:16:36 PM
But he'd still count as a pick from both teams.  So if you pick Cole, you can't pick more than one other Arsenal or Chelsea player.

Yeah thats not correct.

If you pick Cashley you decide if hes Arsenal or Chelsea. If its Chelsea youve still got one pick left for them and two for Arsenal.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #423 on: Today at 03:20:32 PM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:17:53 PM
Thats not my understanding based on the above ;D it doesnt make sense

You can't pick more than 2 players who have played for one club.  So even if you have a player who's played for say, Utd, Spurs and Everton and you pick him as a winner for Everton, that means you can only pick one more Utd player, one more Spurs player and one more Everton player.

At least that's my understanding of the rules...?
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #424 on: Today at 03:20:35 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 03:16:36 PM
But he'd still count as a pick from both teams.  So if you pick Cole, you can't pick more than one other Arsenal or Chelsea player.

No it wouldn't He'd count as a pick for one club not both, that's why you would say which club are you selecting him from.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #425 on: Today at 03:21:16 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:20:06 PM
Yeah thats not correct.

If you pick Cashley you decide if hes Arsenal or Chelsea. If its Chelsea youve still got one pick left for them and two for Arsenal.

Ah ok, I had it all wrong then. Balls.
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #426 on: Today at 03:21:41 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 03:20:32 PM
You can't pick more than 2 players who have played for one club.  So even if you have a player who's played for say, Utd, Spurs and Everton and you pick him as a winner for Everton, that means you can only pick one more Utd player, one more Spurs player and one more Everton player.

At least that's my understanding of the rules...?

No. See Lobo's post
Re: Champions of England All Time XI Draft Sign Up Thread
Reply #427 on: Today at 03:22:14 PM
Ive asked Claus to clarify ;D
