Prefer him to Willian for us, personally



WHU are squeezing every last bit out of Antonio at this level.His injury record over the last two seasons is appalling. Even now he doesnít look 100% fit - he faded as a lone striker early in the second half - didnít have the legs to do the running, or be the outlet they needed. It was only when Yarmolenko came on and played a bit closer to him that he could come deep and hold the ball up for runners.Willian is on a much higher level for me.