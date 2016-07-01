Fucking hell, just realized we clinched a CL spot already? This has been a great season.
Did that in December didn't we?
Eddie Howe is a fraud.
Moyes must be thanking his lucky stars Howe, Smith and Farke can't win any games, otherwise he'd be done.This result is going to be seriously damaging for Bournemouth if relegation comes down to goal difference. Losing 4-0 at home to a fucking Steve Bruce team. Oh dear.
Villa have already gone above them in the table just based on GD from today.
Rodgers has no plan B at all it seems.
4-0 Arsenal, Cedric with the goal, Krul again at fault, beaten from distance, not like it was a hard strike from Cedric
Leicester dont look fit
I AM MOIST AS FUCK
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Chilwell and Maddison really are horrifically over-rated
Just figuring that out?
Bournemouth need to call Fat Sam the morning.
