Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1200 on: Today at 07:33:32 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:30:22 PM
Fucking hell, just realized we clinched a CL spot already? This has been a great season.

Did that in December didn't we? ;)
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1201 on: Today at 07:33:57 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:30:22 PM
Fucking hell, just realized we clinched a CL spot already? This has been a great season.

Yes. If we maintain this form, we might have a chance of being in at least pot 2 next season. That will depend on the other teams that qualify for the champions league though.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1202 on: Today at 07:34:28 PM
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1203 on: Today at 07:34:32 PM
Leeeechester what are you doing?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1204 on: Today at 07:35:11 PM
The ball goes over the goal posts but Pickford still feels he has to jump.  :lmao
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1205 on: Today at 07:35:15 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 07:33:32 PM
Did that in December didn't we? ;)

I'd say October, league was clinched Boxing day ;D
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1206 on: Today at 07:36:52 PM
Bournemouth are pathetic.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1207 on: Today at 07:37:05 PM
Still think he yells "FUUUUUUUUDGE"
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1208 on: Today at 07:37:17 PM
Eddie Howe is a fraud.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1209 on: Today at 07:37:48 PM
When a Steve Fathead Bruce side is scoring 4 past you its' time to give up.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1210 on: Today at 07:38:15 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:37:17 PM
Eddie Howe is a fraud.

I feel bad that the team flat out quit.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1211 on: Today at 07:39:18 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:37:17 PM
Eddie Howe is a fraud.

He isnt a fraud. Hes not had a good season this time but hes kept them up in the past. Too many bad signings have cost them this time.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1212 on: Today at 07:39:40 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:37:17 PM
Eddie Howe is a fraud.

Moyes must be thanking his lucky stars Howe, Smith and Farke can't win any games, otherwise he'd be done.

This result is going to be seriously damaging for Bournemouth if relegation comes down to goal difference. Losing 4-0 at home to a fucking Steve Bruce team. Oh dear.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1213 on: Today at 07:39:53 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:37:17 PM
Eddie Howe is a fraud.

Wouldn't call him a fraud, just ran out of ideas/not good enough for this league. Everyone expected these to go straight back down after promotion, he kept them up and they gave plenty of bigger teams a bloody nose.

Shite in the transfer market though.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1214 on: Today at 07:40:11 PM
4-0 Arsenal, Cedric with the goal, Krul again at fault, beaten from distance, not like it was a hard strike from Cedric
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1215 on: Today at 07:40:25 PM
Dam it stop scoring Aubyameyang, I want Salah to get the golden boot!   ;D
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1216 on: Today at 07:41:21 PM
Rodgers has no plan B at all it seems.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1217 on: Today at 07:41:31 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:39:40 PM
Moyes must be thanking his lucky stars Howe, Smith and Farke can't win any games, otherwise he'd be done.

This result is going to be seriously damaging for Bournemouth if relegation comes down to goal difference. Losing 4-0 at home to a fucking Steve Bruce team. Oh dear.

Villa have already gone above them in the table just based on GD from today.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1218 on: Today at 07:41:51 PM
Leicester are completely toothless.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1219 on: Today at 07:43:14 PM
Quote from: Americano12345 on Today at 07:41:31 PM
Villa have already gone above them in the table just based on GD from today.

Ah but Villa have us next ;)
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1220 on: Today at 07:43:29 PM
Steve Bruce has done a great job at Newcastle considering they lost their two top goalscorers and the club hierarchy decided to replace them with 2 goal Joelinton,going to end up with more points than Rafa did.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1221 on: Today at 07:44:05 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:41:21 PM
Rodgers has no plan B at all it seems.

it has always been thus.

All this possession, but since the goal, apart from one decent effort from Iheanacho, the only other chances came from 2 bad Pickford cockups.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1222 on: Today at 07:44:29 PM
Leicester dont look fit
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1223 on: Today at 07:45:50 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:40:11 PM
4-0 Arsenal, Cedric with the goal, Krul again at fault, beaten from distance, not like it was a hard strike from Cedric

When did he sign for Arsenal?  :o
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1224 on: Today at 07:45:57 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:44:29 PM
Leicester dont look fit

You could have just been honest:

Leicester are shit.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1225 on: Today at 07:46:27 PM
Wonder if well put a bid in for Lloyd Kelly as back up for Robbo, if/when Bournemouth go down?  We were interested when he was at Bristol City, werent we?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1226 on: Today at 07:46:57 PM
Chilwell and Maddison really are horrifically over-rated
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1227 on: Today at 07:48:45 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:46:57 PM
Chilwell and Maddison really are horrifically over-rated
Shhhh....let Chelsea & Utd spunk hilarious amounts of money for them
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1228 on: Today at 07:49:04 PM
Where was the foul there?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1229 on: Today at 07:50:28 PM
YOU ARE LETTING TOM DAVIS RUN AROUND YOU
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1230 on: Today at 07:50:33 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:41:21 PM
Rodgers has no plan B at all it seems.

Just figuring that out?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1231 on: Today at 07:51:11 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:50:33 PM
Just figuring that out?

I was trying to use reverse psychology. It worked for the first goal. Haha
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1232 on: Today at 07:51:34 PM
Leicester couldnt get another goal if they played until midnight.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1233 on: Today at 07:52:09 PM
Bournemouth need to call Fat Sam the morning.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1234 on: Today at 07:53:29 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:52:09 PM
Bournemouth need to call Fat Sam the morning.
With a pint of wine on offer?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1235 on: Today at 07:53:34 PM
There's something not right with Pickford. It looks like he has the mentality of 13 year old.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1236 on: Today at 07:53:43 PM
Gomes gets a foul for falling over knackered. Both teams look like they have no energy

Pickford is such a dickhead, everything he does is so over the top
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1237 on: Today at 07:53:53 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:41:21 PM
Rodgers has no plan B at all it seems.

Unlike him.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Reply #1238 on: Today at 07:54:06 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:52:09 PM
Bournemouth need to call Fat Sam the morning.

Don't think even he could save them with so few matches left.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1239 on: Today at 07:54:55 PM »
Chelsea will finish third, hopefully Wolves 4th and the Mancs will finish 5th. Leicester are in free fall and I don't see Rodgers putting an end to it.
