« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27] 28   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July  (Read 17948 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,966
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 06:10:40 PM »
Leicester have gone down hill fast.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,706
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 06:11:19 PM »
good goal, Leicester now in a bigger hole.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,696
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 06:11:20 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:10:14 PM
Theres always Rising Damp at Goodison.

;D

Seeing Richalison's Bruce Forsyth tribute there makes me think they really are trying to hark back to their glory era.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,719
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 06:11:45 PM »
Lerma is one of those footballers that you watch and think ffs how is he a Premier League player. Cant pass, cant tackle and seemingly cant do much right.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,706
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 06:12:14 PM »
Richarlison wants a brucie bonus
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 06:12:26 PM »
Leicester have been shocking relegation form, the early run in the season has saved them.  Brenden is gonna struggle next season with European football on top.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,398
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 06:12:42 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:10:40 PM
Leicester have gone down hill fast.

Been out of form since city beat them when we were winning the world cup, took something like 15 points from the last 39, bottom half form at best
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 06:13:06 PM »
He obviously won't get sacked, but some questions will rightly be asked of Rodger if Leicester throw away a top four finish from the position they were in.

They won't get the same kind of opportunity next season.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 06:13:12 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 06:11:45 PM
Lerma is one of those footballers that you watch and think ffs how is he a Premier League player. Cant pass, cant tackle and seemingly cant do much right.

Thomas Jefferson Lerma?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,430
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 06:13:18 PM »
Fuck sake, was looking forward to some CL games down here next season
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 06:14:06 PM »
Not a handball. Leaves arm moves the other arm up
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 06:14:52 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 06:11:45 PM
Lerma is one of those footballers that you watch and think ffs how is he a Premier League player. Cant pass, cant tackle and seemingly cant do much right.
Don't underestimate his ability to give away a yellow card  ;D
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,241
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 06:15:00 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:11:20 PM
;D

Seeing Richalison's Bruce Forsyth tribute there makes me think they really are trying to hark back to their glory era.

The Generation Game to them is lobbing your kids at the opposition centre half.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 06:15:10 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 06:11:45 PM
Lerma is one of those footballers that you watch and think ffs how is he a Premier League player. Cant pass, cant tackle and seemingly cant do much right.

He does get a lot of yellow cards. Cost £25m as well.

Another example of money well spent by Eddie Howe and Bournemouth.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 06:15:28 PM »
How this can be given as a penalty and we weren't given one last week against Palace is shocking.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 06:16:30 PM »
Horrible call!

Keanes arm causes Ndidis arm to move up.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 06:16:30 PM »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:15:28 PM
How this can be given as a penalty and we weren't given one last week against Palace is shocking.
Martin Atkinson.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,356
  • Kloppite
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 06:16:44 PM »
Leicester have been poor since the restart, big chance of them missing out on 4th, & they play United on the final day too.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,959
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 06:16:48 PM »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:15:28 PM
How this can be given as a penalty and we weren't given one last week against Palace is shocking.
Surely the forward kneeling on the back of the defender prior to the handball was a foul?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,696
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 06:17:35 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:15:00 PM
The Generation Game to them is lobbing your kids at the opposition centre half.

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,706
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 06:17:41 PM »
Leicester have turned into a bit of a shambles, awful start to this one.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 06:17:42 PM »
How about the massive foul on Calvert Lewin who jumps on the back of the leechester player and takes him out?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,966
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 06:18:30 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:16:48 PM
Surely the forward kneeling on the back of the defender prior to the handball was a foul?

Crazy decision considering the number of fouls taking place.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,482
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 06:18:42 PM »
Fucking hell how is that a penalty? Inconclusive at best. Yet we had one that clearly hit Cahill's arm but nothing not even mentioning Virgil being grabbed in the box. EVARton strikes again!
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 898
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 06:18:44 PM »
Forget United coming for our title we need to be weary of Everton as well  ;D

All joking aside Ancelotti looks like he's got his hunger back and I can see them having a very decent season next season.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,706
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 06:19:10 PM »
Arent Leicester the team whove had the most help from VAR this season?

 
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 06:20:15 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:19:10 PM
Arent Leicester the team whove had the most help from VAR this season?

 

They've been fucked there.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 06:20:18 PM »
Leicester gets locked down. "At least things can't get any worse now".

Leicester City: "Hold my beer".
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,966
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 06:20:33 PM »
Leicester dont have enough scorers, if Vardy is having a bad time of it who is getting their goals?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 06:21:11 PM »
Remember when Leicester were going to beat us and were in the title race?   ;D
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 06:21:30 PM »
Calvert  ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,959
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 06:21:32 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:19:10 PM
Arent Leicester the team whove had the most help from VAR this season?

They certainly had the run of the var/luck against Everton at their place.

Leicester have been in decline since we trashed them at their ground.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 06:21:56 PM »
HahHahahahha Diver Lewin
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,966
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 06:22:00 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:19:10 PM
Arent Leicester the team whove had the most help from VAR this season?

Surely thats United considering how many penalties they have had.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,706
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 06:22:19 PM »
That unbeaten home league run record :lmao

Everton 2nd with 8.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Butter Keks

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 06:22:40 PM »
These dickheads are going to bottle third place and let Utd in to the top four aren't they? Need to sort themselves out fast.
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 06:22:47 PM »
I am shocked, shocked I tell you, by Calvert-Lewin running into a defender and launching himself over
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,706
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 06:23:15 PM »
Clavert Lewin got the cheating down to a fine art
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline johnybarnes

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,008
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1078 on: Today at 06:23:41 PM »
He tried to repeat the Lovren episode.
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #1079 on: Today at 06:23:44 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:20:33 PM
Leicester dont have enough scorers, if Vardy is having a bad time of it who is getting their goals?

Maddison? Is Iheanacho injured? I think he is a good player.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27] 28   Go Up
« previous next »
 