Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Red card all day that unfortunately.
Well, penalties are the only hope now.
His positioning was dreadful, how do you get turned so easily by a fridge?
Deffo being settled on pens, the mancs haven't had theirs yet
Thats a red.
Cantwell subbed
Is still replays or extra time now?
Fernandes likes shooting doesn't he.Soft red that. Not outrageous but not sure people would've been too outraged with a yellow.
ET then pens, no replays
Is it me or does it sound like city fans singing come on City when it goes on the fake crowd noise rather than Norwich fans?
Yeah it's clear as day, you can hear them both
It will be interesting to see how many penalties they give United if this goes to penalties.
