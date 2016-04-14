« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July  (Read 1946 times)

Online dudleyred

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:11:22 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:09:47 PM
Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Buendia, Cantwell, Pukki

Man United: Romero, Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Fernandes, Lingard, Ighalo

Utd made serious changes there

Hopefully they come unstuck
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:13:34 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 05:11:22 PM
Utd made serious changes there

Hopefully they come unstuck

Shame Pogba's not starting alongside Fernandes. I'll have to put my tissues away.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:16:27 PM »
Man United showing their full respect for Norwich by dropping David De Gea.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:28:49 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:16:27 PM
Man United showing their full respect for Norwich by dropping David De Gea.

;D
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:30:37 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:13:34 PM
Shame Pogba's not starting alongside Fernandes. I'll have to put my tissues away.

McTominay & Fred not doing it for you?
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:34:26 PM »
Fuck off Jenas, Utd a special team? :lmao
Offline tray fenny

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:35:22 PM »
jenas talks some shite
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:37:42 PM »
What a dive :lmao
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:43:50 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 05:11:22 PM
Utd made serious changes there

Hopefully they come unstuck

Going all guns blazing to secure 5th place in the League. Heady stuff.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:44:24 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:30:37 PM
McTominay & Fred not doing it for you?

Good point, they have great players all over the pitch, they're a special team.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:45:33 PM »
Absolutely no reason to call Lingard a 'quality player' there. Blatantly untrue.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:47:04 PM »
Why isn't the great white hope, Fernandez playing?
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:50:33 PM »
Ighalo looks some player doesn't he, what a loan pick up he is
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:51:47 PM »
I think Jenas has cum in his pants again over Fernandez, goodness knows what he'll do when they score
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:53:59 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:51:47 PM
I think Jenas has cum in his pants again over Fernandez, goodness knows what he'll do when they score their penalty
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #95 on: Today at 05:54:41 PM »
I wouldn't mind a Norwich win here
Online andyrol

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #96 on: Today at 05:54:50 PM »
The amount of wanking over these is unreal. Anyone watching who's not usually into watching football would think mancs are one of best teams in Europe.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #97 on: Today at 05:54:53 PM »
Luke Shaw's having his kebab & bag of chips break
Online 12C

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #98 on: Today at 05:55:28 PM »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 05:35:22 PM
jenas talks some shite

Fixed it for you
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #99 on: Today at 05:55:58 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:54:41 PM
I wouldn't mind a Norwich win here

And let United have a free run at trying to secure 5th place. Careful now.
