Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Buendia, Cantwell, PukkiMan United: Romero, Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Fernandes, Lingard, Ighalo
Utd made serious changes thereHopefully they come unstuck
Man United showing their full respect for Norwich by dropping David De Gea.
Shame Pogba's not starting alongside Fernandes. I'll have to put my tissues away.
people like big dick nick.
McTominay & Fred not doing it for you?
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
I think Jenas has cum in his pants again over Fernandez, goodness knows what he'll do when they score their penalty
jenas talks some shite
I wouldn't mind a Norwich win here
