Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July

Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
SATURDAY 27TH JUNE      

Aston Villa V Wolves  12:30  BT SPORT

FA Cup

Norwich V Man United  17:30  BBC1   


SUNDAY 28TH JUNE
      
Watford V Southampton  16:30  SKY SPORTS

FA Cup

Sheff Utd V Arsenal  13:00  BT SPORT
Leicester V Chelsea  16:00  BT SPORT
Newcastle V Man City  18:30  BBC1


MONDAY 29TH JUNE
      
Crystal Palace V Burnley  20:00  AMAZON PRIME     


TUESDAY 30TH JUNE
      
Brighton V Man Utd  20:15  SKY SPORTS/PICK   


WEDNESDAY 1ST JULY
      
Bournemouth V Newcastle  18:00  SKY SPORTS/PICK      
Arsenal V Norwich  18:00  BT SPORT      
Everton V Leicester  18:00  SKY SPORTS   
West Ham V Chelsea  20:15  SKY SPORTS   


THURSDAY 2ND JULY
      
Sheff Utd V Spurs  18:00  SKY SPORTS   
Man City V Liverpool  20:15  SKY SPORTS
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Would love Wolves to progress and win it. They have been playing football in the right way throughout the season and their style is a kryptonite to counter City and Utd winning this trophy.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Theyre not in the cup, theres is a league game today.

Interesting how theyre using Traore as an impact player from the bench, with tiring legs.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Norwich, Sheffield utd, Leicester and Newcastle would be ideal in the cup semifinals

Wolves to win today as well
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
.
For matches live on UK TV - https://www.live-footballontv.com & https://www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html & https://www.live-footballontv.com/live-fa-cup-football-on-tv.html

Live games shown on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - https://www.livesoccertv.com & https://www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league & https://www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/fa-cup/

www.FlashScore.co.uk - for live scores, scorers, substitutions, line-ups, fixtures, results, tables, and match info etc - some matches feature in-game text commentaries / updates


Some general streaming sites for the remainder of the 2019/20 season (click on the links below, then scroll down the page to search for the streams to the game)...

https://reddit.soccerstreams.net/home
https://soccer.streamsc.com
https://soccerstreams-100.com
https://soccerstreams1.com
http://givemereddit.stream/soccer
http://streamsport.pro
https://homepage.footybite.com
http://www.hulksport.com/livestreamhd/football
https://www.ronaldo7.net/video/watch-football-live.html
https://streamwoop.net/agenda
https://www.usagoals.net/b/football.html
https://mamahd.best
http://60fps.live
http://atdhe.pro
https://batmanstream.site
http://buffstreamz.com / http://bfst.to
http://coswitmedia.com/soccer
https://cricfree.sc
http://cyclingentertainment.stream
http://www.cyfostreams.com
https://daddylive.live
http://www.dubsstreamz.com
https://www3.eplsite.football
http://firstrows.xyz
http://footballstream.to/football-live-streams.php
http://freestreams-live1.com/football-live-streams
http://goatd.me
https://hazmo.watch/sports
http://hdstreams.club
http://www.hesgoal.com
https://www.jokerlivestream.net
http://liveonscore.net
http://live.harleyquinnwidget.live
http://www.lmisport.com
http://markky88.com
http://mygoaltv.com/football-19
http://myfeed2all.eu/type/football.html
https://myoplay.club/op-schedule
http://www.ovostreams.com
http://papahd.live
https://passplay.com
http://ripple.is/soccer
http://www.rojadirectatv.tv
http://www.soccerhd24.com
https://soccerlegacy.net
http://socolive.xyz
http://sportlemons.com/soccer
http://www.sportp2p.com
http://sportmarble.com
http://sportstream.tv
https://sportv.ws
http://www.streams2watch.eu/soccer
https://www.stream2watch.ws
https://streamgame.xyz/search/today-live
http://streamsport.pro
https://successstudios.co/fixture-page
http://techobest.com/soccer1/?utm_medium=soccer100
https://www.treesnetwork.com/channels/soccer/stream
https://ustvgo.tv/category/sports
https://www.vipboxtv.se
https://www.viprow.me/sports-football-online
https://worldcuplive.stream
http://youpits.com
https://livesport.ws (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)
https://www.pimpletv.ru (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)

^ any & all web-based streams are for devices with Windows operating systems - if they work on apple or android products etc, it is just a bonus...





Match Highlights: https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new

Some other general Match Highlights sites (some with full match replays)...

http://www.fullmatchesandshows.com
https://hdmatches.com
http://www.footballorgin.com
http://lasthl.com
http://www.replaymatches.com
http://hoofoot.com
http://highlightsfootball.com
https://soccerhighlightshd.com
https://www.soccerhighlights.net
https://www.soccerhighlightstoday.com
http://ourmatch.net
http://sport-video.org.ua - top sport torrent site
https://footballia.net - superb amount of games (not just Liverpool) - requires registering to join and watch matches; but is free, quick and easy to do so
https://fullmatchsports.co (full games and highlights to watch or download)
https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer (usually has latest the goal videos, outstanding saves, incidents, red cards, bits of skill, funny moments, news etc)
https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights (usually includes post-match interviews & analysis, MOTDs, MNFs, FNFs etc. Also has a useful search function)
https://www.reddit.com/r/footballdownload (downloads of the game - many re-direct to highlight websites linked above. Also has a useful search function)
https://www.reddit.com/r/ReplayFootball
https://www.reddit.com/r/fullmatch (full match videos - mainly older games - no longer updated)
https://www.reddit.com/r/fullmatchesonyoutube (full matches on youtube - mainly older games - no longer updated)


https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer - usually has latest the goal videos, outstanding saves, incidents, red cards, bits of skill, funny moments, news etc

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
The ease with which Chelsea were able to role this Villa side suggests this should be pretty comfortable for Wolves today - 1-0/2-0.

Can't see where Villa's goals are going to come from.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
I don't dislike Villa but they've employed Purslow so hopefully Wolves can nudge them a bit closer to relegation today.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Wow, they have really pumped up the crowd noise on this Villa game, still sounds completely fake of course  ;D
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
This is one poor game of football so far
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Honestly no footie game matters any more this season.  ;D
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Wolves are a funny team, they just look so blah half the time, very workman like, but then will manage to put a couple good moves together, or score a wordly and get a result. Nothing wrong with that of cousre  ;D  I just find them duller than they are made out to be.

Anyway, I hope that is what happens today and they can score a wordly and get the 3 points.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:57:24 PM
Honestly no footie game matters any more this season.  ;D

Speak for yourself Samie  ;D  Some of us actually enjoy watching the sport!
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:58:52 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Today at 12:54:35 PM
This is one poor game of football so far

My eyes are bleeding watching this.  Please go down Villa.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Take Grealish out of this Villa team and they're a mid-table Championship outfit.

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:58:39 PM
Wolves are a funny team, they just look so blah half the time, very workman like, but then will manage to put a couple good moves together, or score a wordly and get a result. Nothing wrong with that of cousre  ;D  I just find them duller than they are made out to be.

Anyway, I hope that is what happens today and they can score a wordly and get the 3 points.

Speak for yourself Samie  ;D  Some of us actually enjoy watching the sport!

Really?  They played a couple of 3-2 away games recently and I've watch a number of their home games and they can end up very end to end.  I think your being a touch unfair there.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:59:43 PM
Take Grealish out of this Villa team and they're a mid-table Championship outfit.

And yet they've spent well north of 100m pounds in this season alone.  Some how they forgot to buy a striker or 2.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
I completely forgot that other football teams exist
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:04:16 PM
And yet they've spent well north of 100m pounds in this season alone.  Some how they forgot to buy a striker or 2.

More great work by Purslow.

I like Dean Smith, he just looks hopelessly out of his depth at this level. Villa don't really have a shape or a style of play, it's just a case of getting the ball to Grealish and crossing their fingers that he can produce something.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:02:35 PM
Really?  They played a couple of 3-2 away games recently and I've watch a number of their home games and they can end up very end to end.  I think your being a touch unfair there.

to be fair, I should have said - Im basing this on a few games, cos I dont watch them that much ;D  But yes, in (vaguely) recent neutral games Ive watched apart from that Man City game, thats how they have seemed to me.  And even that Man city game, the first half - they where just very blah again, before turning it around.

Anyway, not a big deal of course, I dont mind Nuno at all, so Id be very happy to see him continue to get one over bigger clubs with this wolves team.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
How bad is Pepe Reina in training that he cant get a game over this clown?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
I know Pepe Reina is well past his prime now, but he should be playing ahead of Nyland.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:14:38 PM
How bad is Pepe Reina in training that he cant get a game over this clown?
Reina was pretty terrible as well when he played a fee games for them wasn't he?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:04:16 PM
And yet they've spent well north of 100m pounds in this season alone.  Some how they forgot to buy a striker or 2.

A few were saying that last summer. I think Samatta was the only one in the summer
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:15:53 PM
A few were saying that last summer. I think Samatta was the only one in the summer

They did sign Wesley, think he's done his cruciate ligament.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 27th June-2nd July
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:15:48 PM
Reina was pretty terrible as well when he played a fee games for them wasn't he?

he must have been awful, cos this guy is literally carrying the ball into his own net, and spooning throw ins out to the oppo.

I think Id much prefer an experienced goalie in net during a relegation fight rather than this nervous looking clown.
