Really? They played a couple of 3-2 away games recently and I've watch a number of their home games and they can end up very end to end. I think your being a touch unfair there.



to be fair, I should have said - Im basing this on a few games, cos I dont watch them that muchBut yes, in (vaguely) recent neutral games Ive watched apart from that Man City game, thats how they have seemed to me. And even that Man city game, the first half - they where just very blah again, before turning it around.Anyway, not a big deal of course, I dont mind Nuno at all, so Id be very happy to see him continue to get one over bigger clubs with this wolves team.