A thread for technical questions, building help or just general comments about computing on PCs, far from the prying eyes of those Mac-using deviants! People tend to post all the PC chat in the gaming thread, but they can do so much more!Anyway, I mentioned a few weeks ago in the PC gaming thread that I was rebuilding a new small PC to use for work or possible as an HTPC and said I'd post an update when I got round to it... and for some strange reason I woke up incredibly hungover this morning and decided not to bother with actual office work but get my build finished instead. Turns out it's not quite finished but I'll explain at the end...So this is a top down look inside the case. It's generally old kit pulled from other builds. I7-3770S (the lower powered variant with reduced clock speed) on an H77 ITX motherboard, 16GB DDR3 and hidden in the drive bays is a 500GB SSD. I've removed the plastic shroud and its 40mm fan from the GTX 1050 as it sits so close to the twin 80mm fans (one of the few newly bought bits for the system). I also bought a Corsair 450W SFX modular power supply, it's worth spending money on a good PSU as it will usually outlast a more than one system it's used in!Cable management is something of an issue, the modular PSU's cables are all individually braided so it looks like black spaghetti in there! Cheap SFF cases don't have clever cable routing systems so all I'll be able to do is cable tie it up.I had to use my Dremel to modify one of the new case fans as it just intefered with the inside of the GPU's DVI port. It's not the cleanest of cuts but it's done the job!A final shot for scale next to my old HD5870. It's a pretty minimalist case designed to sit under a TV pretending to be a console or media player, and doesn't have anything in the way of front ventilation.So why is it not finished? Well, I'm not entirely happy with the idle temperature of the CPU sitting at 40° (although there is a heatwave currently in the south so I need to wait a few days for a more typical reading). The CPU cooler is a mid-tier AR06 which has performed well previously in a case with proper airflow but is struggling here. I've ordered a chunkier Noctua fan to mount on the heatsink to see if that helps any, if not then I'm not sure where to go really! I've already spent way too much money on what is essentially a 4th-choice ancillary PC so bigger, serious coolers and the necessary low profile RAM, or buying an even lower TDP processor aren't routes I want to head down...Maybe I'll just only turn it on in the winter.