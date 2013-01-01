Been a Red since I was a nipper.



The smell of roast dinner



The durum de dum de dum de dum of sports report on the radio.



The exotic sounding names on the classified football results Cowdenbeath 1- Stenhousemuir 2... Gateshead 3 Barrow nil, Workington Nil, Southport slightly less than nil.



I didn't know where any of them where; or whether they were good bad or indifferent... I was just waiting for one result... here it comes... League Division Two and after some yadda-yadda Liverpool 1 Stoke City nil.



The pink echo would have a Koppite dancing on it's banner-head tonight. Didn't really understand it then; Just knew that we had to win and then all would be right with the world.



Started to properly grasp it all in about 1959 when I was 10.



Everton were the Millionaires Club and we were also-rans But we were damned good also-rans.



Written this bit before.. So far behind EFC that it was the ridiculous hope in a young lad's heart that one day, if we beat them year after year for a very long time... We might just catch up with them.



60yrs + I've followed them; no, not followed them... been them, kicked every ball in my imagination, had zillions of highs; and too many lows.



Didn't have TV back then but had to follow matches on Radio (waiting up till late to find out how we'd got on in away matches; and later on European matches.



You've never lived if you haven't "listened" to matches you couldn't get to on Teletext



Go back on our trophy list and be amazed at how much of our success I've been privileged to see. May you be blessed to witness as much by the time you reach my age.



Hillsborough flattened me, flattened the club, and we were never quite the same again for too long .



As everybody knows,on 20th February 1992 football was invented.



Something like it had existed before - but now in some quarters that didn't count.



We kept on racking up various cups, but the title seemed a bit of a dream... a step to far. 5yrs became 10 then seemed to just keep clocking up until suddenly when it started approaching 30yrs, I suddenly realised that there were huge crowds from Kids to young men settling down in life and approaching Middle-aged who had never experienced us as champions.



Loads of cups, loads of cracking players - but no title.



They'd only heard of those years - only seen aging videos of players they'd never watched playing in the Glory days.



And worse , the Manc monster caught us up, and passed us...



And still no title.



I'm an old man now , haven't been to Anfield in years.



But don't you ever tell me I'm not a real supporter because I can't get tickets, or I might be forced to tell you something you really don't know.



Only after tonight - You do.



What it feels like to be Champions.



YNWA



Onwards and Upwards