Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:35:28 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:30:26 AM
Samuel L MotherFuckin Jackson:



https://twitter.com/SamuelLJackson/status/1276316875442409473?s=20

Had John Lithgow, Samuel L Jackson, William Shatner. Need the two Drs, Karl Kennedy and Dre
« Last Edit: Today at 02:37:02 AM by Machae »
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:38:26 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:35:28 AM
Had John Lithgow, Samuel L Jackson, William Shatner. Need the two Drs, Karl Kennedy and Dre

Video of him celebrating with Bones and Spock tonight.

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:43:23 AM »
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:01:42 AM »
« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:20 AM by stoopid yank »
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:06:35 AM »
Where's John Oliver?
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:19:20 AM »
Shout out to the Premier League clubs that have congratulated us.

You can probably guess which PL clubs haven't congratulated us yet  ;D
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:29:08 AM »
Nothing on Everton or Uniteds official Twitter to congratulate us.

What a fucking surprise!
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:03:28 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:29:08 AM
Nothing on Everton or Uniteds official Twitter to congratulate us.

What a fucking surprise!
Arsed?
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #48 on: Today at 07:11:20 AM »
Whats Mbappe said?
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:12:51 AM »
Fernando Torres
Huge congrats to everyone at @LFC on winning the @premierleague. Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter. You've been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved🙌🏻Trophy#YNWA
https://twitter.com/Torres/status/1276272778241626115
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:17:02 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:29:08 AM
Nothing on Everton or Uniteds official Twitter to congratulate us.

What a fucking surprise!

Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:15:19 AM »
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:20:41 AM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 03:01:42 AM


Pic on Dortmund twitter

https://twitter.com/BlackYellow/status/1276263042511261699/photo/1
They have the best twitter handler in football. Always full of humour. I wished we could hire whoever was working there.
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:20:49 AM »
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:44:51 AM »
Simon Mignolet
@SMignolet
Big congratulations to my old teammates @LFC and well deserverd winners of this year@premierleague ! #YNWA 🏆🥇

https://twitter.com/SMignolet/status/1276263754683035655
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:57:21 AM »
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:03:06 AM »
PB@patrikberger73
Premier League Champions 💪🏼 #19

https://mobile.twitter.com/patrikberger73/status/1276261915229126662
Re: Praise on Social Media
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:07:35 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:54:50 AM
Theres loads of social media messages in praise for Liverpool  winning the Premier League. I didnt realise we had such a huge following with a number of high profile individuals sending their praises. Thought it might be great, having a dedicated thread to follow their support.

I'm going to start off with a legend who won us our 5th

Rafa Benitez Web@rafabenitezweb
Congratulations to @LFC after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone

https://mobile.twitter.com/rafabenitezweb/status/1276274465811431424?s=09
I've been pretty composed until I saw this from Rafa. Floodgates have now opened and blubbing in a flood of tears. Thank you Rafa. For everything
