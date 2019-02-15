« previous next »
Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)

Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #320 on: Today at 11:30:50 PM
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:29:50 PM
Oh my God

How can someone exist like him. I love him like family
Everything changed the day he arrived here.
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #321 on: Today at 11:31:34 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:25:43 PM
The interview when Kloppo had to leave cos he was crying ❤️

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1276269519112220677?s=20

Awww Klopp is awesome.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #322 on: Today at 11:31:38 PM
Any live twitter feeds of anfield?  Wish I was there, but social distancing and all that LOL
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #323 on: Today at 11:31:50 PM
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:30:17 PM
Love everything about this, apart from that Campeones song, never liked it.
You know weve got it good when were complaining about that!
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #324 on: Today at 11:32:22 PM
30 years I've waited for this
Fuck off racists!!!
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #325 on: Today at 11:32:27 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:25:43 PM
The interview when Kloppo had to leave cos he was crying ❤️

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1276269519112220677?s=20

Absolute legend.
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #326 on: Today at 11:33:06 PM
I'm moving to live in Liverpool in September and I  feel I'll be going in to a city with a huge weight off it's shoulders now. This is a beautiful night
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #327 on: Today at 11:33:45 PM
CAN WE NOW HAVE AN AMAZING SONG FOR KLOPP!!! Weve got some of the best songs weve ever had.... but Jurgen is still poor....
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #328 on: Today at 11:34:31 PM
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:34:35 PM
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 10:24:28 PM
I posted something similar to this a few months ago, when the title was just a tantalising prospect on the horizon. But I wanted to repeat some of those thoughts, now we've actually gone and bloody done it...

I just want to take a moment to remember my Dad. He was born in 1939 and first started going to Anfield in the 50s, before Shankly took over. He worked most Saturdays, so he didn't go to the match that often. I wouldn't say he was the biggest fan in the world. He was definitely a Red, and he liked it when we won, but he wasn't obsessed with football the way a lot of us are. He died in September 2015, around a month before Jurgen Klopp took over. I doubt he would have believed it possible that when we won the League in 1990, he would NEVER see us as Champions of England again; that was the last title of his lifetime. And it occurs to me there must be thousands of people like my Dad. Thousands of dads, grandfathers, uncles, mums, nans, aunties, who never lived to see this moment. A generation of people, two generations really, who missed out. God, there were times when I thought to myself, I would never see Liverpool win the league. And now we have. Finally. Thank you Jurgen. Thank you Jordan. Thanks Mo. Virgil, Bobby, Sadio, Trent, all of you...

They did it, Dad. They did it.

Too pissed to give it the reply it deserves, but I can relate mate. My Mum and Dad who was season ticket holders in the Paddock will be smiling. They'd stopped going by 1990, they stopped being regulars when they put the seats in the Paddock. Having a boss night myself and I'm sure they are.
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #330 on: Today at 11:36:19 PM
All I can think of is how gutted I felt two years ago when we lost the Champions League final and how amazing the last two seasons have been since then. What incredible spirit to come back from Kiev stronger than ever. As gutted as I was back then, I wouldn't change that loss for anything because the heartbreak makes the joy of winning so much better.
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #331 on: Today at 11:36:39 PM
After all the RBS emails, having random bank names appear in my email suggestions for the year afterwards, Standard Corrupted shirts. Tonight is also for those who protested tirelessly in 2010. We wouldn't be here without you.

I actually played "don't stop never give up" by S Club 7 throughout the game. It's fitting for our feat. I'm so proud of tonight, seeing Klopp cry made it for me. He is one of us. The Shankly of this generation. Seeing the side by side between him and Kenny was beautiful.

25th May has always been a special day in our history. Now June 25th is too. I am so lost for words tonight. We did it. God bless this team. 
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #332 on: Today at 11:36:41 PM
I've gone after that Jurgen interview, face is soaked.

Fucking hell.
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England
Reply #333 on: Today at 11:36:56 PM
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:34:35 PM
Too pissed to give it the reply it deserves, but I can relate mate. My Mum and Dad who was season ticket holders in the Paddock will be smiling. They'd stopped going by 1990, they stopped being regulars when they put the seats in the Paddock. Having a boss night myself and I'm sure they are.
My dad died in 1991. I put my scarf in his coffin, it had been everywhere with me since 1972/3
Think I will buy a new one now.
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #334 on: Today at 11:37:33 PM
Absolutely overcome with emotion

love each and every one of you
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #335 on: Today at 11:37:40 PM
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 11:36:19 PM
All I can think of is how gutted I felt two years ago when we lost the Champions League final and how amazing the last two seasons have been since then. What incredible spirit to come back from Kiev stronger than ever. As gutted as I was back then, I wouldn't change that loss for anything because the heartbreak makes the joy of winning so much better.

I think that as well as Klopp making the boys watch Man City collect the Community Shield had a huge impact on the boys hunger.
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #336 on: Today at 11:37:49 PM
Another funny old thing about tonight

Remember we wanted to sign Willian amd he snubbed us at the last?

Well tonight he did what we wouldve paid twice his money for. Job done Willian lad 😂😂
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #337 on: Today at 11:38:21 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KXw8CRapg7k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KXw8CRapg7k</a>
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #338 on: Today at 11:39:11 PM
If anyone wants that bottle of Cristal souey was drinking. You can get it in the very  ;D
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #339 on: Today at 11:40:12 PM
Quote from: Eddie Santini on Today at 11:36:39 PM
After all the RBS emails, having random bank names appear in my email suggestions for the year afterwards, Standard Corrupted shirts. Tonight is also for those who protested tirelessly in 2010. We wouldn't be here without you.

Definitely. It's been a crazy 10 or so years, those were dark times but the fans were incredible around then. What the club went through then has definitely made the last year or so a little sweeter.

Quote from: Eddie Santini on Today at 11:36:39 PM
I actually played "don't stop never give up" by S Club 7 throughout the game.

Could have done without this though :P
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #340 on: Today at 11:40:22 PM
What a fucking night. My son was born in May 1990. Just celebrated with him. Un be fucking liveable celebrations.
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #341 on: Today at 11:40:46 PM
The Jurgen and Henderson interviews should have come with a health warning .... hard to watch ... especially Jurgen. What a man... what a legit genius.

Truly incredible what this group have done - over hauling City looked impossible 3 years ago
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #342 on: Today at 11:41:58 PM
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 10:24:28 PM
I posted something similar to this a few months ago, when the title was just a tantalising prospect on the horizon. But I wanted to repeat some of those thoughts, now we've actually gone and bloody done it...

I just want to take a moment to remember my Dad. He was born in 1939 and first started going to Anfield in the 50s, before Shankly took over. He worked most Saturdays, so he didn't go to the match that often. I wouldn't say he was the biggest fan in the world. He was definitely a Red, and he liked it when we won, but he wasn't obsessed with football the way a lot of us are. He died in September 2015, around a month before Jurgen Klopp took over. I doubt he would have believed it possible that when we won the League in 1990, he would NEVER see us as Champions of England again; that was the last title of his lifetime. And it occurs to me there must be thousands of people like my Dad. Thousands of dads, grandfathers, uncles, mums, nans, aunties, who never lived to see this moment. A generation of people, two generations really, who missed out. God, there were times when I thought to myself, I would never see Liverpool win the league. And now we have. Finally. Thank you Jurgen. Thank you Jordan. Thanks Mo. Virgil, Bobby, Sadio, Trent, all of you...

They did it, Dad. They did it.

Too pissed to give it the reply it deserves, but I can relate mate. My Mum and Dad who was season ticket holders in the Paddock will be smiling. They'd stopped going by 1990, they stopped being regulars when they put the seats in the Paddock. Having a boss night myself and I'm sure they are.


Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:36:56 PM
My dad died in 1991. I put my scarf in his coffin, it had been everywhere with me since 1972/3
Think I will buy a new one now.

Respect to all of you and all those who can't be joined by their loved ones they lost over all those years.
You are their eyes and ears, they celebrate through you.
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #343 on: Today at 11:42:15 PM
Quote from: Eddie Santini on Today at 11:36:39 PM
After all the RBS emails, having random bank names appear in my email suggestions for the year afterwards, Standard Corrupted shirts. Tonight is also for those who protested tirelessly in 2010. We wouldn't be here without you.

I actually played "don't stop never give up" by S Club 7 throughout the game. It's fitting for our feat. I'm so proud of tonight, seeing Klopp cry made it for me. He is one of us. The Shankly of this generation. Seeing the side by side between him and Kenny was beautiful.

25th May has always been a special day in our history. Now June 25th is too. I am so lost for words tonight. We did it. God bless this team. 

shout,  YNWA mate  :champ
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #344 on: Today at 11:42:42 PM
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:30:17 PM
Love everything about this, apart from that Campeones song, never liked it.

Sound when it's campeone, campeone, campeone Liverpool, sung with a scouse accent, anything else is just wrong
Re: Liverpool - Champions of England, Europe, der fukin WERLD, LAAAAA!!!!! :)
Reply #345 on: Today at 11:42:51 PM
Robertson, Chamberlain and TAA on LFC.

https://twitter.com/DonkeyWan/status/1276283972599898112

Sorry about the sound quality, I recorded it on my phone.
