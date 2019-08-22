« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea v Man City  (Read 13096 times)

Online kennedy81

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:23:14 PM »
if we win it tonight, do we not get the trophy at the etihad?

or is it last home game?
Online Red_Rich

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #641 on: Today at 09:23:15 PM »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 09:20:53 PM
These fucking commentators on BT - "There might be another twist in this Liverpool versus City saga".

There is NO "Us vs ANYONE" - We're just running the clock down.

Twenty-Fucking-Three bastard point gap.  We have no rivals.

Trying their best to make a title race when there hasn't been one sice October.
Online Red_Rich

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #642 on: Today at 09:23:45 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:23:14 PM
if we win it tonight, do we not get the trophy at the etihad?

or is it last home game?


I don't know but I'd guess last home game.
Online FiSh77

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #643 on: Today at 09:23:50 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:22:07 PM
Not sure Christiansen knows what day it is at the moment

"What day is it Andreas?"
"the day Liverpool win the league"
"yer sound fine to me lad"
Online redgriffin73

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #644 on: Today at 09:23:53 PM »
Online Crimson

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #645 on: Today at 09:24:03 PM »
Agent Mendy at it again.

Online Rush 82

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #646 on: Today at 09:24:10 PM »
Blech! These tits make me nervous when they pass the ball around the back
Offline Samie

« Reply #647 on: Today at 09:24:15 PM »
My grandad is watching it with me and he's as cool as you like. I guess that's what happens when you've seen us win everything in sight.  :D
Online jillc

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:24:16 PM »
City almost screwing it up again.
Offline alonsoisared

« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:24:17 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:20:00 PM
A finer bunch of humans I don't think we could wish to share it with. RAWK is alright.
We've all been through a lot on here together, that's for sure ;D
Online TheTeflonJohn

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #650 on: Today at 09:24:24 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:12:16 PM
Give him a stripe and all.
Fuckin ell Sian  :lmao
Online Red Berry

« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:24:28 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:07:13 PM
Is it ok to let a 13 year-old son have a couple of beers?

Asking for a friend.

Got any lemonade?  Make him a shandy. ;)
Offline Caligula?

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #652 on: Today at 09:24:49 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:23:14 PM
if we win it tonight, do we not get the trophy at the etihad?

or is it last home game?

Surely last home game isn't it?
Online missis sumner

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #653 on: Today at 09:25:09 PM »
My stream's gone.  I wouldn't mind, but I'm logged on to BT... ?
Online red annie

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #654 on: Today at 09:25:21 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:07:13 PM
Is it ok to let a 13 year-old son have a couple of beers?

Asking for a friend.

well my mum and dad did. 🤣🤣
Online duvva

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #655 on: Today at 09:25:46 PM »
Mendy trying His best to make up for his error there
Online jillc

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #656 on: Today at 09:26:07 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:23:53 PM
:lmao

Where is KH, she hasnt given her opinion on Guardiolas outfit tonight.
Online red mongoose

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #657 on: Today at 09:26:13 PM »
First Mendy on the Mooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooon hahahahahaha fuck off
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #658 on: Today at 09:26:28 PM »
Quote from: red annie on Today at 09:25:21 PM
well my mum and dad did. 🤣🤣

And look how you turned out? Interacting with a bunch of mugs on a forum.
Online Stubby!

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #659 on: Today at 09:26:40 PM »
Big fan of the comedy stylings of Mendy.
Offline planet-terror

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #660 on: Today at 09:26:48 PM »
Moyes with his sick bag ready
Online duvva

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #661 on: Today at 09:26:50 PM »
Brilliant Moyes is there to watch our coronation
Online Liverlee

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #662 on: Today at 09:26:54 PM »
My stream has a chat box and so far since half time I thought it was 1-1 then 2-0!
Online kesey

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #663 on: Today at 09:26:59 PM »
Just texted me best mate and started crying when texting it.

I've always knew it meant something but fuckin ell.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #664 on: Today at 09:26:59 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:26:07 PM
Where is KH, she hasnt given her opinion on Guardiolas outfit tonight.

He's going to get the treatment for his choice of footwear.
Online Rush 82

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #665 on: Today at 09:27:06 PM »
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 09:25:09 PM
My stream's gone.  I wouldn't mind, but I'm logged on to BT... ?
Download Hotmic and follow TAW lads on audio
Online jillc

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #666 on: Today at 09:27:10 PM »
David that is not how you wear a mask.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #667 on: Today at 09:27:47 PM »
Rodri has been another woeful signing.

Fluke from Bruyne
Online kennedy81

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #668 on: Today at 09:27:59 PM »
Moysey

:lmao
Online Father Ted

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #669 on: Today at 09:28:03 PM »
1-1.
Online duvva

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #670 on: Today at 09:28:05 PM »
You fucker
Online Rush 82

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #671 on: Today at 09:28:06 PM »
Fuck
Offline planet-terror

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #672 on: Today at 09:28:10 PM »
Eurhlghh
Online Ray K

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #673 on: Today at 09:28:12 PM »
FFS
Online Pie Eyed

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #674 on: Today at 09:28:18 PM »
Ooooohhh..

Shit just got interesting
Online Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #675 on: Today at 09:28:20 PM »
wow, heck of a free kick
Offline Qston

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #676 on: Today at 09:28:21 PM »
Bugger

And what a player
Online missis sumner

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #677 on: Today at 09:28:37 PM »
From the swearing downstairs, I take it they've scored?
Online rushyman

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #678 on: Today at 09:28:39 PM »
One winner now
Online Stubby!

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #679 on: Today at 09:28:42 PM »
That's a really nice free kick.
