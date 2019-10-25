« previous next »
Chelsea v Man City

Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #120 on: Today at 03:28:15 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:55:51 PM
How will you feel if we have to wait another week after that if we get beat by City and draw/lose against Villa?

Just get it won.

Even at this stage with 2 points needed you're shitting it?  ;D
Raid

Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #121 on: Today at 03:29:38 PM
I'm feeling as pumped for this as the wait to watch us on a European night, if not more.
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #122 on: Today at 03:30:30 PM
Only on RAWK could we be about to put a 30 year wait to the sword and be arguing about the specifics of how. ;D

Not remotely arsed about how we do it, however we do I will be being utterly unbearable so its much of a muchness.
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #123 on: Today at 03:31:06 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:28:15 PM
Even at this stage with 2 points needed you're shitting it?  ;D

No chance. I was just putting forward something that could possibly if very unlikely happen.
RobbieRedman

Re: Chelsea v Man City
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:41:59 PM »
it's never over, til it's over


WorldChampions

  Charlie uniform november tango fan...
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #125 on: Today at 03:42:01 PM
Another maybe unlikely scenario is an outbreak of covid amongst staff and players over the next week or two. Just get it won now and it's done, we can beat City next week to put the icing on it anyway.
Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #126 on: Today at 03:44:26 PM
The what?  players have tested positive since re-start, they go into self isolation. It doesn't effect games.  ???
Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #127 on: Today at 03:45:40 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:31:06 PM
No chance. I was just putting forward something that could possibly if very unlikely happen.

So semi shitting it?  ;D
BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!

Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #128 on: Today at 03:48:49 PM
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #129 on: Today at 03:50:02 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:03:01 PM
It's been 30 years. I don't care how we win it. No one else will be tipping us over the edge. We tipped ourselves over the edge months ago. Someone taking points off City and thus making us official champions will not make it any less of a feat or take anything away from our achievement.

That's the thing, we're not relying on City to drop points to win the title, like in 2014 or 2019, we're 23 pts clear, we need 2 pts from 21, with utter dogshit teams to play - fuck the kids could get us the 2pts if we felt like taking the piss. Leicester away was the killer in when we won it, last night felt like the game we confirmed it, tonight can just shorten the wait for the inevitable.
Brian Blessed

  Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.

Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #130 on: Today at 04:00:39 PM
Maybe if we go on to win another couple of titles in the next few seasons Ill get picky on the how and when. But right now any scenario will do.
Marty 85

Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #131 on: Today at 04:16:47 PM
Any streams?

Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk

Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:20:18 PM
Why are you looking for a stream 4 hours before kick off?  ;D
Marty 85

Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:23:20 PM
Lol failure to prepare etc

My missus da is half the country away and panicking trying to get a stream.

Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk

AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #134 on: Today at 04:24:37 PM
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 04:16:47 PM
Any streams?

Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk

Yeah mate this one looks good.

Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Chelsea v Man City
Reply #135 on: Today at 04:28:08 PM
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 04:23:20 PM
Lol failure to prepare etc

My missus da is half the country away and panicking trying to get a stream.

Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk

Most streams won't be online till coverage starts. But Jason has you sorted in this thread mate.  :wave

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17200360#msg17200360
