It's been 30 years. I don't care how we win it. No one else will be tipping us over the edge. We tipped ourselves over the edge months ago. Someone taking points off City and thus making us official champions will not make it any less of a feat or take anything away from our achievement.



That's the thing, we're not relying on City to drop points to win the title, like in 2014 or 2019, we're 23 pts clear, we need 2 pts from 21, with utter dogshit teams to play - fuck the kids could get us the 2pts if we felt like taking the piss. Leicester away was the killer in when we won it, last night felt like the game we confirmed it, tonight can just shorten the wait for the inevitable.