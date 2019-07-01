Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
The difference a full back makes to a world class team is staggering, the amount of energy Robertson provides is just infectious.
Played very well against a team who are playing at least 9 behind the ball and clamping space.Fantastic free kick shame Tyler is making out Virgil "made sure" - clear free kick ayew has been jumping into Virgil all match.Great second, wonderful ball from Fab and a great finish, again Tyler desperate for handball.How we didn't get at least 1 pen I don't know....well i do Atkinson. Vir is wrestled, he would have been better going down rather than forcing through for the header and he would have had to give it.The handball, is a clear handball, his arm is above his head. If that Manu they get it.Anyway, keep it up lads and finish the owl off.
That was absolutely handball by Cahill too - minimal distance between Bobby and Cahill but his arm was up in an "unnatural" position that stopped him being clean through on goal - handball all day
Well whatever happens Reeces safety bet is fucked.
Pretty standard from us but Palace were woeful, that's a horrible display from them and something we might see from a lot of other teams with nothing to play for.
Good half, could have been 4 or 5 up easily, probably should be.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Disagree. We have forced Palace back and I dont think they are trying to be bad. Give us the credit for dominating the game. We have passed well and our positioning has been good.
Fair play 😂I suppose I can only say its better to be talked about than not talked about at all. Anyone want any humble pie?
Look at the penalty in Madrid when Mane knocked it against Sissoko's arm. Not that different, no need for your hands to be up that high.
Right on it in the first half. Short of wearing a United shirt what do LiVARpool need to do to get a pen?
Still Manchester City's for meLike fuck I hope we win it at their shithole
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
Atkinson is an out and out cheat. Why are we so soft in letting him ref us? Ferguson would never have stood it.
Indeed, we've made Palace look poor by the way we're dominating.
When my Dad was still with us he had to share plenty of portions of humble pie. I lost count of the times he had a go at a player, then that player had a blinder and scored.
Fuck that, I want it done tomorrow night and they have to give us the guard of honour.
Agree, I don't understand how you watch that in a replay and don't say that is a text book handball.
I was laying into Mo there until his goal lol. Very good from us. More of the same in the second half and all is good.
The pain in Tylers voice when hes says again that we havent won the league in 30 years really is delicious.
12 pints of Guiness had leaked out of my arse whilst I slept like a baby
I hope this wasn't Allison's job interview.It's the equivalent of me walking in, sitting down, blowing a raspberry and saying "Wibble" before getting up and walking back out.
Why were you laying into Mo? He's had a really good game.
