Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:09:36 PM »
The pain in Tylers voice when hes says again that we havent won the league in 30 years really is delicious.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:09:37 PM »
Dicked em.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:09:45 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:04:32 PM
The difference a full back makes to a world class team is staggering, the amount of energy Robertson provides is just infectious.
Very much!  The lack of a natural left footer against Everton slowed down so many attacks.  That the left foot belongs to Robbo is a nice bonus.  Townsend has tracked him really well but I'm not sure he can keep that going for 90 minutes.

I'm watching without sound as no actual crowd noise + Sky commentators...  :o One question though, who was the gentleman they picked out in the crowd during the drinks break (just after Trent scored)?
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:09:54 PM »
Superb intensity a credit to the coaching staff. At this rate Palace will be goosed on 70 minutes.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:09:55 PM »
I would suggest that can do without the close ups of the owl stroking his double chin.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:10:02 PM »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:05:58 PM
Played very well against a team who are playing at least 9 behind the ball and clamping space.

Fantastic free kick shame Tyler is making out Virgil "made sure" - clear free kick ayew has been jumping into Virgil all match.
Great second, wonderful ball from Fab and a great finish, again Tyler desperate for handball.

How we didn't get at least 1 pen I don't know....well i do Atkinson. Vir is wrestled, he would have been better going down rather than forcing through for the header and he would have had to give it.
The handball, is a clear handball, his arm is above his head. If that Manu they get it.

Anyway, keep it up lads and finish the owl off.

Atkinson won't give us anything but surely they're blatant enough for VAR to step in and at least take a look. Funny how when Atkinson is on VAR he screws us and when he's the ref VAR won't step in. Bullshit.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:10:05 PM »
The Reds are coming up the hill, boys...  8)
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:10:08 PM »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 09:08:56 PM
That was absolutely handball by Cahill too - minimal distance between Bobby and Cahill but his arm was up in an "unnatural" position that stopped him being clean through on goal - handball all day

Agree, I don't understand how you watch that in a replay and don't say that is a text book handball.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:10:18 PM »
Weve been brilliant. Two up and Palace got very lucky with the first penalty call. Cahill is all over Van Dijk. Second would have been harsh but seen them given.

No complaints. Looking much sharper than Sunday.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:10:21 PM »
Good to see us get the second goal after they almost scabbed an equaliser.  Here's hoping Palace run out of steam and we can boost the old goal tally second half.
    • RAWK
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:10:22 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:03:42 PM
Well whatever happens Reeces safety bet is fucked.

Happily!!!!!!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:10:24 PM »
Looking a million times better than Sunday. Two of our best players back and Trent back to normal really makes a difference. Who'd a thought.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:10:37 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 09:06:09 PM
Pretty standard from us but Palace were woeful, that's a horrible display from them and something we might see from a lot of other teams with nothing to play for.

Disagree. We have forced Palace back and I dont think they are trying to be bad. Give us the credit for dominating the game. We have passed well and our positioning has been good.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:11:00 PM »
Perfect
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:11:16 PM »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 09:08:56 PM
That was absolutely handball by Cahill too - minimal distance between Bobby and Cahill but his arm was up in an "unnatural" position that stopped him being clean through on goal - handball all day

Look at the penalty in Madrid when Mane knocked it against Sissoko's arm. Not that different, no need for your hands to be up that high.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:11:26 PM »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 09:07:39 PM
Good half, could have been 4 or 5 up easily, probably should be.

Or even 6

Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:11:32 PM »
Still Manchester City's for me






Like fuck I hope we win it at their shithole
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:12:03 PM »
Cracking half of football fair play. We've played superb, Ali must be bored shitless again.

Mané has been fantastic and the difference Andy Robertson makes was evident from within the first minute

Excellent boys, now bury them second half
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:12:12 PM »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:10:37 PM
Disagree. We have forced Palace back and I dont think they are trying to be bad. Give us the credit for dominating the game. We have passed well and our positioning has been good.

Indeed, we've made Palace look poor by the way we're dominating.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:12:36 PM »
Quality first half except for two things, some of our finishing and the abysmal officiating, is var operating in our match?
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:12:54 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:09:23 PM
Fair play 😂

I suppose I can only say its better to be talked about than not talked about at all.

Anyone want any humble pie?

When my Dad was still with us he had to share plenty of portions of humble pie.

I lost count of the times he had a go at a player, then that player had a blinder and scored.  :D
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:12:57 PM »
That goal shout I let out for the first - 3 months in the making - was just what I needed!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:12:58 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:11:16 PM
Look at the penalty in Madrid when Mane knocked it against Sissoko's arm. Not that different, no need for your hands to be up that high.
I think its slightly different, Sissoko was gesturing and had his arm in a weird position. Cahill was a bit closer and was physically engaged with Firmino.

Cahill on VVD is as obvious a pen as youll see though.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:13:07 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:03:50 PM
Right on it in the first half. Short of wearing a United shirt what do LiVARpool need to do to get a pen?
Atkinson says no handball from Cahill. VAR covers his arse, he had his arm raised and extended. Then  they checked Mos goal over and over.
And Carra may as well be a Manc
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:13:09 PM »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 09:11:32 PM
Still Manchester City's for me






Like fuck I hope we win it at their shithole
Fuck that, I want it done tomorrow night and they have to give us the guard of honour.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:13:26 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 09:06:09 PM
Pretty standard from us but Palace were woeful, that's a horrible display from them and something we might see from a lot of other teams with nothing to play for.

Not having that. This is them. We have just pushed them further and further back and they cannot do anything about it.

They also do have something to play for. They're right in the mix for a Europa League spot.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:13:36 PM »
The virus must have killed VAR. Two penalties. Clear ones.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:13:45 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:05:08 PM
Atkinson is an out and out cheat. Why are we so soft in letting him ref us? Ferguson would never have stood it.

Don't know about you but I've just watched a fantastic 45 minutes of exhibition football with two thoroughly splendid goals.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:13:55 PM »
Just here for the fu-

Never mind.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:14:01 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:12:12 PM
Indeed, we've made Palace look poor by the way we're dominating.

They turned up with a horribly negative gameplan and unlike at the weekend, we seem to be more than ready for that and could easily have been out of sight already.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:14:13 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 09:12:54 PM
When my Dad was still with us he had to share plenty of portions of humble pie.

I lost count of the times he had a go at a player, then that player had a blinder and scored.  :D
It wasnt him who used to stand behind me and moan about Toshack was it  ;)
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #111 on: Today at 09:14:17 PM »
Quote from: Rheinbacher on Today at 09:13:09 PM
Fuck that, I want it done tomorrow night and they have to give us the guard of honour.
Didnt know I wanted that until you just said it.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:14:29 PM »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:10:08 PM
Agree, I don't understand how you watch that in a replay and don't say that is a text book handball.

Agree. Cahill may as well have been standing like a starfish. He moved his hand up to block the ball and its a clear penalty. As I said if they dont give this then defenders may as well hold both arms above their head to block a flick over them.

The other penalty shout was equally as blatant. Cahill never even looked at the ball and his only aim was to foul VVD.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #113 on: Today at 09:14:46 PM »
Quote from: Seebab on Today at 09:05:27 PM
I was laying into Mo there until his goal lol. Very good from us. More of the same in the second half and all is good.

Why were you laying into Mo? He's had a really good game.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #114 on: Today at 09:14:49 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:09:36 PM
The pain in Tylers voice when hes says again that we havent won the league in 30 years really is delicious.
glad I'm not hearing that c*nt tonight, Sunday put me off Sky for good
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #115 on: Today at 09:15:15 PM »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:10:08 PM
Agree, I don't understand how you watch that in a replay and don't say that is a text book handball.
Under the current rules, that was a stonewall penalty every day of the week. Bizarre how the officials then VAR both dismiss it.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #116 on: Today at 09:15:45 PM »
Just 2 words... Fuck yeah !!!!!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #117 on: Today at 09:15:45 PM »
Fabinho has been brilliant
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #118 on: Today at 09:15:48 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:14:46 PM
Why were you laying into Mo? He's had a really good game.
bizarre really! Can only assume it was because he didn't hit the target from 45 yards out
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
« Reply #119 on: Today at 09:16:15 PM »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 09:11:32 PM
Still Manchester City's for me






Like fuck I hope we win it at their shithole
I reckon well win it tomorrow.  Then theyll have to give us the guard of honour.
