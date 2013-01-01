« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane  (Read 11149 times)

Offline Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,535
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
« Reply #480 on: Today at 12:37:39 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:35:08 PM
Possibly something in that. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Atkinson was the kind of ref who saw the game that way.

He does like to "let things go" - to be honest, I was mildly surprised when he gave us the free-kick from which Trent scored, especially as he didn't blow for a solid-but-fair blocking tackle on Ayew about a minute earlier. Funny thing is, I think our free-kick came as a direct result of that non-decision because Ayew flipped his lid at not getting the free-kick and was running round like a bull in a china shop after that. The barge on Virg was pretty blatant though, so even Atkinson couldn't ignore it.

Or maybe he gave a 'soft' freekick to us in lieu of the penalty he should have given on Virg?

Refs aren't ALL anti-Liverpool you know.
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
« Reply #481 on: Today at 12:39:23 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:36:20 PM
I recall that Eto challenge at the bridge on Hendo, the reason why Webb didnt red card him was it was early in the game.
This ad hoc interpretation of the laws is why our refs are shite as is the way VAR is implemented

Ill think youll find the reason why Webb didnt give a red card is because he is a c*nt
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
« Reply #482 on: Today at 12:41:11 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:37:39 PM
Or maybe he gave a 'soft' freekick to us in lieu of the penalty he should have given on Virg?

Who knows what goes through Martin Atkinson's head during a game? :lmao

Quote
Refs aren't ALL anti-Liverpool you know.

Yes, I often think that what we sometimes perceive as bias is really just the ref being a bit shit.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,882
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
« Reply #483 on: Today at 12:54:18 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:19:04 PM
Seen the Forest game on video.  I was at Anfield for th 9-0 although I arrived late from work and missed the first goal.

The difference in those two is Forest were half decent, Palace were a poor team.


Last night was just as dominant in my opinion. A well-oiled machine going about its business. Relentless. The skillset of this 2020 team is overall better than the 88 team as well imho.

That 4th goal last night reminded me of a goal the 88 team would score.  Barnes, Beardsley, Aldridge styling.  What a pass from Mo. Probably my moment of the match.
Im one of those who has spent half my life waiting for this moment to arrive
My eldest was a new born baby when we last won the league. My youngest has never known it. 
I was at both the game mentioned.
The Palace 9-0 was a typical southern softie performance where a poor London team capitulated, coupled with a ruthless sublimely skilful Liverpool team.
Forest were a very good side. We met them in successive cup semis remember,  and they boasted some decent players including Youll never beat Des Walker (unless your name is Aldridge :-) )
Forest tried to play football, they were outclassed and torn to shreds. By the end they were like a boxer who was too brave to go down but kept letting battered. Like a game of blind mans bluff as someone described it.
Last night for me was a professional performance. The feature was the way we swarmed over them and increasingly made the pitch shorter. We were playing not just in their half, but in the final third. They just couldnt get out. The goals were special, but for me it was like watching a Paisley team in April, when they used to steamroller teams, fitter stronger and more determination.
As Klopp said, the best bit was 4 players closing a ball as thought it was the only ball in the world. That is something Shanks might have said.
These are the days my friends
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online mkingdon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
« Reply #484 on: Today at 01:12:27 PM »
I'm thankful for last night. As much as all common sense was telling me not to be such a dick and it was done, the thought of dropping points last night and then going to City (after 8 days of the media resurrecting some sort of title race) wasn't a pleasant prospect.

After so much time away from footy, it was nice to be reminded of just how incredible LFC are. Our first 11 really put on a show but I was also really pleased to see us make use of the extra subs and everyone who came on shone.

Neco Williams could be really unfortunate to be behind Trent who is only two years older because he looks like some player. We have RB sorted for the next decade or so.

I remember us winning stuff all the time (or so it seemed) in the 80's. I knew no different and it has been an awful period of wilderness interspersed with brief glories and false dawns, especially living and working around Manchester, but this is our time. I give not one shit how we win it so I'll be cheering Chelsea on tonight. Get it done and then we go again.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
« Reply #485 on: Today at 01:14:48 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:35:08 PM
Possibly something in that. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Atkinson was the kind of ref who saw the game that way.

He does like to "let things go" - to be honest, I was mildly surprised when he gave us the free-kick from which Trent scored, especially as he didn't blow for a solid-but-fair blocking tackle on Ayew about a minute earlier. Funny thing is, I think our free-kick came as a direct result of that non-decision because Ayew flipped his lid at not getting the free-kick and was running round like a bull in a china shop after that. The barge on Virg was pretty blatant though, so even Atkinson couldn't ignore it.

Atkinson has tried to fuck us over so many times this season
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,704
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
« Reply #486 on: Today at 01:18:24 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:36:42 PM
Just watching MOTD and on a corner I'm sure Guy Mowbray says "there's the love train, Henderson, Van Dijk and Firmino all in a line" - he needs to keep his fantasies to himself ;D

People all over the world can join in (join in)
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,275
  • Kloppite
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
« Reply #487 on: Today at 01:26:44 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:29:28 AM
After missing out last season by one point, I was pretty sure we'd win it this season.

After the Leicester away game I knew for certain.

It was after Wolves away that i felt it was inevitable we'd win it, especially as City were still dropping points, City drew against Palace, lost at Wolves over Christmas, & at Spurs, we won every league game until Watford away, & we had tough set of fixtures from Boxing Day too.
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
« Reply #488 on: Today at 01:27:21 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:35:08 PM
Possibly something in that. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Atkinson was the kind of ref who saw the game that way.

He does like to "let things go" - to be honest, I was mildly surprised when he gave us the free-kick from which Trent scored, especially as he didn't blow for a solid-but-fair blocking tackle on Ayew about a minute earlier. Funny thing is, I think our free-kick came as a direct result of that non-decision because Ayew flipped his lid at not getting the free-kick and was running round like a bull in a china shop after that. The barge on Virg was pretty blatant though, so even Atkinson couldn't ignore it.

That was a pretty bad performance by him.

While we know it's uncommon that the Cahill hug on VVD would be called back, it was a foul and should have been. The handball was a clear and obvious penalty.

Other than not giving 2 obvious penalties (yeah, ok), he was ok for us outside of the box. If he was against us rather than just bad, he'd have also given about 3 fouls to them on the edge of the box in the second half that were, at best, 50:50 tackles: From behind, the Palace player going down each time, he could have called them and no-one would have been particuliarly surprised.

He's obviously just unwilling to make the big calls or even some of the less obvious ones. He's just not a good ref.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
« Reply #489 on: Today at 01:29:41 PM »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 01:27:21 PM
That was a pretty bad performance by him.

While we know it's uncommon that the Cahill hug on VVD would be called back, it was a foul and should have been. The handball was a clear and obvious penalty.

Other than not giving 2 obvious penalties (yeah, ok), he was ok for us outside of the box. If he was against us rather than just bad, he'd have also given about 3 fouls to them on the edge of the box in the second half that were, at best, 50:50 tackles: From behind, the Palace player going down each time, he could have called them and no-one would have been particuliarly surprised.

He's obviously just unwilling to make the big calls or even some of the less obvious ones. He's just not a good ref.

He sometimes strikes me as one of those wholl give decisions against us at Anfield so as not to be seen as one of those refs who can crumble under the atmosphere. The fact we didnt have a crowd antagonising us maybe made it easier for him to give us the free kicks, and let the odd 50/50 go when he could have blown for fouls against us.

Doesnt explain the non penalties but maybe VAR Red is as much to blame there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 