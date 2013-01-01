I'm thankful for last night. As much as all common sense was telling me not to be such a dick and it was done, the thought of dropping points last night and then going to City (after 8 days of the media resurrecting some sort of title race) wasn't a pleasant prospect.



After so much time away from footy, it was nice to be reminded of just how incredible LFC are. Our first 11 really put on a show but I was also really pleased to see us make use of the extra subs and everyone who came on shone.



Neco Williams could be really unfortunate to be behind Trent who is only two years older because he looks like some player. We have RB sorted for the next decade or so.



I remember us winning stuff all the time (or so it seemed) in the 80's. I knew no different and it has been an awful period of wilderness interspersed with brief glories and false dawns, especially living and working around Manchester, but this is our time. I give not one shit how we win it so I'll be cheering Chelsea on tonight. Get it done and then we go again.