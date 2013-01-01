Seen the Forest game on video. I was at Anfield for th 9-0 although I arrived late from work and missed the first goal.
The difference in those two is Forest were half decent, Palace were a poor team.
Last night was just as dominant in my opinion. A well-oiled machine going about its business. Relentless. The skillset of this 2020 team is overall better than the 88 team as well imho.
That 4th goal last night reminded me of a goal the 88 team would score. Barnes, Beardsley, Aldridge styling. What a pass from Mo. Probably my moment of the match.
Im one of those who has spent half my life waiting for this moment to arrive
My eldest was a new born baby when we last won the league. My youngest has never known it.
I was at both the game mentioned.
The Palace 9-0 was a typical southern softie performance where a poor London team capitulated, coupled with a ruthless sublimely skilful Liverpool team.
Forest were a very good side. We met them in successive cup semis remember, and they boasted some decent players including Youll never beat Des Walker (unless your name is Aldridge :-) )
Forest tried to play football, they were outclassed and torn to shreds. By the end they were like a boxer who was too brave to go down but kept letting battered. Like a game of blind mans bluff as someone described it.
Last night for me was a professional performance. The feature was the way we swarmed over them and increasingly made the pitch shorter. We were playing not just in their half, but in the final third. They just couldnt get out. The goals were special, but for me it was like watching a Paisley team in April, when they used to steamroller teams, fitter stronger and more determination.
As Klopp said, the best bit was 4 players closing a ball as thought it was the only ball in the world. That is something Shanks might have said.
These are the days my friends