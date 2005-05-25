« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane

Theoldkopite

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #440 on: Today at 08:00:27 AM
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:01:58 AM
Isn't that mathematically impossible?  Even if we'd won the games we lost and drawn we'd still only have 93 points.

Plus two bonus points for being so fucking good.
Zoomers

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #441 on: Today at 08:07:29 AM
We're a bit good I think.
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 PM
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

jacobs chains

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #442 on: Today at 08:10:23 AM
The Everton game highlighted we were rusty and have a couple of areas where we could do with strengthening the squad. That's it. No need to panic.

We get two of our best players back, Trent puts his feet on the right way round and suddenly it's happy days again. Chuck in a couple of good cameos from the two youngsters and we're waking up to glorious sunshine on our way to the promised land of number 19.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #443 on: Today at 08:12:34 AM
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:27:29 AM
It says something about the performance/result that we can be absolutely robbed of not one but two penalties and barely anyone is talking about it. But that's how it's been all season - VAR has cost us unfairly far more times than it's benefitted us, but because we just keep overcoming the bad fortune and winning anyway, no one focuses on those times.

Such a fantastic win and exactly the performance we needed. Total domination.

There was the Cahill handball where he definitely lived his arm to the ball instinctively. What was the other about?
rakey_lfc

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #444 on: Today at 08:15:26 AM
Imagine how good they'd have been last night with a packed crowd!
Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #445 on: Today at 08:17:18 AM
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 11:30:37 PM
I just leave this here for the Hodgson apologists: '...to get a result here would have been Utopia.' https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/oct/18/roy-hodgson-david-moyes-merseyside-derby

And they haven't beat us since 10 years on.

Laughing and joking with Moyes at the end. He just didn't get us at all and could be a real prick at times. We can forgive him for being out of his depth here but don't forget he ruined our season as England manager by 'testing Sturridge's resolve'. Sturridge who was needed to lead the line with Suarez gone. He's an arse.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:08 AM by Fromola »
So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #446 on: Today at 08:25:52 AM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:09:02 AM
If he keep it that way very soon we will have Fellaini

He'd better start sharpening his elbows then.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #447 on: Today at 08:30:46 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:30:16 PM
On a side note

Who the fuck told James McCarthy hes a hard man? Just an average midfielder, who does nothing particularly well, who at some point in his career has had it planted in his head that hes in the midfield enforcer category.

The football experts of Toffeeweb would disagree with you. When Everton let him go they were weeping that they'd lost their midfield hard man.
Hendollama

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #448 on: Today at 08:36:51 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:12:34 AM
There was the Cahill handball where he definitely lived his arm to the ball instinctively. What was the other about?
Cahill hugging Virgil perhaps.
fucking appalled

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #449 on: Today at 08:39:23 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:17:18 AM
And they haven't beat us since 10 years on.

Laughing and joking with Moyes at the end. He just didn't get us at all and could be a real prick at times. We can forgive him for being out of his depth here but don't forget he ruined our season as England manager by 'testing Sturridge's resolve'. Sturridge who was needed to lead the line with Suarez gone. He's an arse.

;D ;)
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #450 on: Today at 08:43:23 AM
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:06:16 AM
Bizarre situation whereby in a 24 hour window, Palace and Chelsea could be the teams invloved in two results that could determine our title win. A sort of weird 'payback' for 2014?

Even weeks and months before the shutdown we were looking at Palace as the game we might seal it (Hodgson/Crystanbul) and Chelsea as the trophy lift (13/14 slip game) as the cathartic payback or whatever.

Lockdown (and not beating Everton) put the brakes on that but beating City to win it next week would be a good payback for those titles they pipped us to as well.
Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #451 on: Today at 08:47:30 AM
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:10:23 AM
The Everton game highlighted we were rusty and have a couple of areas where we could do with strengthening the squad. That's it. No need to panic.

We get two of our best players back, Trent puts his feet on the right way round and suddenly it's happy days again. Chuck in a couple of good cameos from the two youngsters and we're waking up to glorious sunshine on our way to the promised land of number 19.

We know how good we are when we've got our best side out. The likes of Robertson and the front three are irreplaceable because we don't have the like for like replacements. Henderson as well as he sets the example.

Fabinho being injured for example was a miss but Henderson stepped up and covered. Matip got injured last season after a great start and Joe was superb. Adrian did a good job when Alisson got injured the first time.
just redk84 will do

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #452 on: Today at 08:47:52 AM
What a night

Starting 11 was impressive and knew we meant business soon as I saw it.
I think in the first 15 minutes we had about 2 or 3 good chances so was encouraged already, then we made the breakthrough and I gotta say all the goals in this game were amazing but a lovely free kick from Trent to start things off.

Then we got the vital 2nd just before half time....after the third it was very much a slower tempo game. I enjoyed seeing Salah go deeper in midfield to orchestrate things later on in the game...

Just so many things to love about last night.
The whole team were fantastic, was the first time I have enjoyed watching football in a long time.

And now we're gonna win 19...
finally.
jediwarrior

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #453 on: Today at 09:16:02 AM
Not sure if I'm jumping the gun here, but after last night I think "We gonna win the league!!"
BIG DICK NICK

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #454 on: Today at 09:20:40 AM
We played well from the off last night and were creating chances so I think eventually wed have taken one anyway but its always such a bonus in a game like that to score out of nothing so to speak. Really relaxed us, especially knowing Palace without Zaha couldnt really hurt us.
CHOPPER

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #455 on: Today at 09:26:03 AM
Furlough Alisson.
Andy82lfc

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #456 on: Today at 09:27:40 AM
That Fabinho pass for Salahs goal was amazing. If Pogba had hit that Tyler would still be in his commentary position wiping himself down.

So many of them played out their skin, one of the best performances this season.
Buck Pete

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #457 on: Today at 09:31:51 AM
Love the opening line on the BBC match report

Liverpool moved to within touching distance of their first title in 30 years as Crystal Palace were brutally dismissed behind closed doors at Anfield.

"Brutally Dismissed"  :)
JC the Messiah

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #458 on: Today at 09:32:53 AM
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 08:36:51 AM
Cahill hugging Virgil perhaps.

That was an illegal tackle in rugby - you can't tackle the player whilst he's in the air going for a high ball.

Even Tyler sort of conceded it was a foul.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #459 on: Today at 09:49:36 AM
Man that was some serious football last night. Can't recall a game when a side has won 4-0 and every goal would usually comfortably be the goal of the match.

People who say "we don't need Fabinho in these sort of games" genuinely don't have a clue; when he plays like that he sets a platform for the side to dominate and pen sides in. Obviously the two centre-halves are massive in that us as well but he's like having another one ten yards higher up the pitch who can seriously play as well.

Personally hoping City win tonight as this side deserves the chance to win it on their own terms and if they do so at the Etihad it'll be a game for the ages even without fans in the ground.
IgorBobbins

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #460 on: Today at 09:53:56 AM
The only thing I didnt like about last night was the music that played after every goal. Very small time  :D
12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #461 on: Today at 10:08:53 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:12:34 AM
There was the Cahill handball where he definitely lived his arm to the ball instinctively. What was the other about?

Tackling VVD in the air at the line-out
12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #462 on: Today at 10:10:46 AM
Not enough to love on here for Hendo this morning.
I thought he was immense at times.
Elzar

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v O Crystal Palace 22 TAA 43 Mo 54 Fabinho 69 Mane
Reply #463 on: Today at 10:16:15 AM
Incredible the difference with Robertson and Salah in the team, the extra width they provide completely pins teams in and stretches the central midfielders trying to cover. Gomez and Van Dijk can play perfect balls out to them, and Fabinho needs to be closed down as shown last night. Similar subs to them are needed to keep the team competitive and able to hold the same system no matter what happens.
