Man that was some serious football last night. Can't recall a game when a side has won 4-0 and every goal would usually comfortably be the goal of the match.



People who say "we don't need Fabinho in these sort of games" genuinely don't have a clue; when he plays like that he sets a platform for the side to dominate and pen sides in. Obviously the two centre-halves are massive in that us as well but he's like having another one ten yards higher up the pitch who can seriously play as well.



Personally hoping City win tonight as this side deserves the chance to win it on their own terms and if they do so at the Etihad it'll be a game for the ages even without fans in the ground.