What a night
Starting 11 was impressive and knew we meant business soon as I saw it.
I think in the first 15 minutes we had about 2 or 3 good chances so was encouraged already, then we made the breakthrough and I gotta say all the goals in this game were amazing but a lovely free kick from Trent to start things off.
Then we got the vital 2nd just before half time....after the third it was very much a slower tempo game. I enjoyed seeing Salah go deeper in midfield to orchestrate things later on in the game...
Just so many things to love about last night.
The whole team were fantastic, was the first time I have enjoyed watching football in a long time.
And now we're gonna win 19...
finally.