I think it took a few years of getting interested in football before I really understood the concept of the transfer market, and getting excited about new arrivals.



Steve Nicol is probably the first significant signing that I remember happening. Not that I'd heard of him before, but I was vaguely aware it was newsworthy that he was joining Liverpool. Lawrenson would have been around the same time, but Nicol is the one who sticks in the mind for some reason.



With a lot less football on telly in those days, most of my knowledge of individual players came from Panini sticker books.



John Wark is probably the first big name signing I remember, as in someone I'd heard of before he came to us.