Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:38:46 PM
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:37:27 PM
You do know it's Sheffield United, not Sheffield as there's a Sheffield Wednesday & a Sheffield FC.

All the same to me. Hilly place.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 07:40:10 PM
One positive is that this United win and indeed Wolves puts pressure on Chelsea to get something tomorrow night.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 07:52:20 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:40:10 PM
One positive is that this United win and indeed Wolves puts pressure on Chelsea to get something tomorrow night.

Is anyone even waching them?  Totally irrelevant team right now.



Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 07:54:38 PM
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 07:52:20 PM
Is anyone even waching them?  Totally irrelevant team right now.





I'd prefer then to finish outside the top 4 but if this result has a knock on effect of Chelsea being a little less complacent and more up for it tomorrow then that will do me.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:54:41 PM
Norwich is going down....
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:04:51 PM
Villa get a vital point, be funny if West Ham go down courtesy of that goal that wasn't given against Sheffield United.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 08:10:25 PM
Was it me, or did Sky have an Irish flag next to Zaha. I know it's only one colour difference, but how difficult is it  :o
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 08:11:51 PM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 08:10:25 PM
Was it me, or did Sky have an Irish flag next to Zaha. I know it's only one colour difference, but how difficult is it  :o

Its the same three colours, just the opposite way around.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 08:53:26 PM
Classic chin rub from the owl
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:05:03 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:11:51 PM
Its the same three colours, just the opposite way around.

Haha, my bad, had it in me head he was representing Nigeria. Don't know why.  :boxhead
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 10:41:53 PM
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 07:52:20 PM
Is anyone even waching them?  Totally irrelevant team right now.
great times we are living in, all the times we hoped for them to lose and now they could win all the rest of their games  and none of us would bat an eyelid, irrelevant indeed.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #331 on: Today at 02:39:55 AM
Man City's record at Stamford Bridge since 2008

W:3
D:2
L:6
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-25th June
Reply #332 on: Today at 06:27:32 AM
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 08:53:26 PM
Classic chin rub from the owl

That chin rub went on for what seemed like hours. It was an uncomfortable watch. I had to turn my screen away from my eyes.
