PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool

Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:48:52 PM
I think it's important to freshen things up a bit which Werner would have done (and that couldn't be helped).

I thought not signing anyone last year and a relentless 18 months of churning out win after win with pretty much the same side was starting to catch us up a little bit from January. We really ground it out at Norwich, Spurs, Wolves with really good wins but without playing well and could have easily gone the other way. Bournemouth and West Ham at home where again we really had to dig deep and very unconvincing performances against relegation fodder. These are teams we'd stuff normally. Watford away and Atleti away we never turned up. It's become a real grind to break teams down.

Tbf Jan-Feb 19 was a really hard slog as well, but flogging the same players game after game can catch up with you. A few of the lads looked shattered.

To be fair, you thought not signing anyone would stop us competing at most points during the last 18 months. And let us know about if. Often.





:wave

Unluckeeee
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1275018478341312513?s=20
"Merseyside Derby yesterday was the most watched Premier League game ever in Britain.
5m average and 5.5m peak across Sky channels".
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:36:34 PM
Because it would ruin the game. Two halves of 45 minutes gives you around 60 minutes of the ball in play in a fluid dynamic atmosphere. As soon as you stop the clock there is no incentive for a team in trouble to restart it in any hurry. The game would become literally stop start and any atmosphere or intensity would go flat.

Fair enough.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 05:00:07 PM
To be fair, you thought not signing anyone would stop us competing at most points during the last 18 months. And let us know about if. Often.

I mainly said it'd stop us competing on multiple fronts and considering we threw the domestic cups again.

The way the lads bounced back from missing our last year they've (almost) won this title through sheer will as well as quality. The effort and will they've put in week after week to make sure we didn't fall short again.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 05:04:09 PM
https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1275018478341312513?s=20
"Merseyside Derby yesterday was the most watched Premier League game ever in Britain.
5m average and 5.5m peak across Sky channels".

I hope that doesn't give Sky ideas about that kick off time in the future. It's all well and good with no crowd but 7pm on a Sunday night would be awful for matchgoing fans.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:06:26 PM
I hope that doesn't give Sky ideas about that kick off time in the future. It's all well and good with no crowd but 7pm on a Sunday night would be awful for matchgoing fans.
Doubt they would. Its this high because people are at home watching.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
It does feel like we are missing something creatively which could hamper us next season the last few months have been a bit of a slog I could easily see quite a few 0-0's next season, still feel we will win the league next season but it will be much closer.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
When people are discussing our recent performances I don't think enough emphasis is being put towards the situation we currently find ourselves in, being so close to winning the title after so long. That is going to be playing on the players minds and will be adding a hell of a lot of pressure, no matter how much of a certainty we are to do what is needed. I think this leads to us playing safer and taking less risks, especially in the final third. I'm pretty sure once we have the title wrapped up, we will start playing a bit more expansively and will start winning games much more comfortably.

Also, the home game against Atletico which is of course included when people mention our poor form.. probably the best we have played this season (apart from Leicester away).
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Aye, our Atletico Madrid second leg performance batters 90% of the teams in this league.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:42:29 PM
Aye, our Atletico Madrid second leg performance batters 90%100% of the teams in this league.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:40:42 PM
When people are discussing our recent performances I don't think enough emphasis is being put towards the situation we currently find ourselves in, being so close to winning the title after so long. That is going to be playing on the players minds and will be adding a hell of a lot of pressure, no matter how much of a certainty we are to do what is needed. I think this leads to us playing safer and taking less risks, especially in the final third. I'm pretty sure once we have the title wrapped up, we will start playing a bit more expansively and will start winning games much more comfortably.

Also, the home game against Atletico which is of course included when people mention our poor form.. probably the best we have played this season (apart from Leicester away).

That's the level we're capable of. You can add Sheff United at home to that as well around the Leicester game.

The nerves are probably part of it and arguably cost us last season as we were really nervy in Jan-Feb and had a batch of draws and a few scrappy wins, yet we were more relaxed in Europe and turned Bayern over. 
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:59:22 PM
Maybe a bottle of sex panther is exactly what we need

Would be a great signing to help break down those stubborn defences.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:10:26 PM
That's the level we're capable of. You can add Sheff United at home to that as well around the Leicester game.

The nerves are probably part of it and arguably cost us last season as we were really nervy in Jan-Feb and had a batch of draws and a few scrappy wins, yet we were more relaxed in Europe and turned Bayern over.

This actually makes me feel a little bit more confident going into next season. I've previously thought that it could end up being too difficult to maintain our level of consistency in terms of wins for what would be a third successive season in 2020/21 (this isn't a criticism, more an acknowledgement of what we've managed to achieve if anything), but I do wonder if getting this league title over the line will help Klopp to divert slightly from - as Fitzy. has said previously - an ever-growing pragmatic approach. For instance, I think one of the big changes we could see next season is more involvement and responsibility for Keïta, and in doing this we would see changes to the general approach of our midfield three, from something which is at the moment quite conservative and aimed at supplementing what's around it (this has proven to be an effective approach mind) to something a bit more dynamic and another problem for the opposition to deal with.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 05:24:00 PM
Doubt they would. Its this high because people are at home watching.

I'd be interested to know how many watched it through Pick for free. I bet that played a huge factor in the numbers watching.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:04:30 PM
Fair enough.
Basketball would beg to differ
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 08:50:15 PM
I'd be interested to know how many watched it through Pick for free. I bet that played a huge factor in the numbers watching.
The Bournemouth v Palace match got under 4m on BBC1 on a sat nite so it is fairly impressive when you take into account BBC1 can give you a couple of million viewers for free. Imagine the fume when the bitters get less than 100k viewers for their match this week with Norwich. Of course none of them will be watching!

Hopefully we will see a different Liverpool on Wednesday, I expect Keita to get more then 60mins, esp if he plays well.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 03:47:48 PM
Your mate is as clueless as you are :D
Pot. Kettle. Grass.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Mate, you called the man who will lead us to a first title in 3 decades clueless. It's a bit obvious you'd be getting pelters.  ;D If he's "Clueless" what have all the previous managers since we won the league last been?
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:32:49 PM
Pot. Kettle. Grass.

Calling a manager clueless who is about to lead us to our first title in thirty years, it beggars belief....
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
He's a great manager, he needs to get us back on track.  We're a shadow of ourselves.

We should have taken Everton apart.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:51:13 PM
He's a great manager, he needs to get us back on track.  We're a shadow of ourselves.

He will get us moving, we just need to regain our momentum and away we will go. You can't always instantly find rhythm after a long rest, you find it through conditioning, training and playing a set of games. It's not as though we haven't got a cushion is it? 
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:51:13 PM
He's a great manager, he needs to get us back on track.  We're a shadow of ourselves.

We should have taken Everton apart.

Hahahahaha
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:51:13 PM
He's a great manager, he needs to get us back on track.  We're a shadow of ourselves.

We should have taken Everton apart.

Yeah weve flew right off the tracks. Might be worth getting Hodgson back in to steady the ship.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:51:13 PM
He's a great manager, he needs to get us back on track.  We're a shadow of ourselves.

We should have taken Everton apart.

This is Jurgen Klopp, the manger of the The World, European and soon to be English Premier league champions, we're on about. Not Hank Marvin.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:04:17 PM
Yeah weve flew right off the tracks. Might be worth getting Hodgson back in to steady the ship.

:lmao
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:51:13 PM
He's a great manager, he needs to get us back on track.  We're a shadow of ourselves.

We should have taken Everton apart.
I know you've cast a few baited hooks out recently  ;) and I'm not sure how serious or otherwise you've been, but do you genuinely believe we should have taken Everton apart yesterday?

An up and running Liverpool puts them away in that game. We were easily the better side, but it was a Goodison Derby, and they are usually turgid shite even without a three month layoff beforehand.

I was shaking my head reading the match thread in the build-up. Posters predicting easy, high scoring wins. Ok, one day we'll go there expecting the usual 0-0 bore draw but we'll tonk them big time, but these predictions of smashing them at their place rarely materialise. I hoped for the three points yesterday, but was happy with the one point I expected.

Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:32:49 PM
Pot. Kettle. Grass.

You have seem to have lost the plot between your recent takes on Klopp and BLM  - maybe take a break. 

DeFacto is a tremendously respected person here, and I for one believe you are out of your depth coming back at him. 

It would be better to say

1. You were wrong about Klopp being clueless and
2. Your views of how being a white grandparent with black grandchildren somehow absolves you of the possibility of acting racist is the worst kind of co-option and hidden white supremacy.

And then we all could move on from this sink hole of foot in mouth/keyboard disease (I'm being generous here).
 
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:10:47 PM
I know you've cast a few baited hooks out recently  ;) and I'm not sure how serious or otherwise you've been, but do you genuinely believe we should have taken Everton apart yesterday?

An up and running Liverpool puts them away in that game. We were easily the better side, but it was a Goodison Derby, and they are usually turgid shite even without a three month layoff beforehand.

I was shaking my head reading the match thread in the build-up. Posters predicting easy, high scoring wins. Ok, one day we'll go there expecting the usual 0-0 bore draw but we'll tonk them big time, but these predictions of smashing them at their place rarely materialise. I hoped for the three points yesterday, but was happy with the one point I expected.

I think we show them more respect than they deserve at times. City have hammered United regularly at Old Trafford and if anything our quality difference against Everton is much bigger.

Yesterday was an odd game but if anything it was a whole lot different to what we saw last season.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
I honestly think jambutty is on a momentous fishing trip here and hes hooked some whales
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Are you calling Trend fat?
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:24:24 PM
Are you calling Trend fat?

Stubby!  Where are you when I need you? 

Lads, ask our friend deFacto -- not sure at all this is a wind up.

Either way, keep your powder dry.

Trendisnotwhale :)   #jambuttyisnotahab

Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:22:13 PM
I honestly think jambutty is on a momentous fishing trip here and hes hooked some whales

Maybe. But hes made some chaotic posts in the politics threads too.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:15:30 PM
I think we show them more respect than they deserve at times. City have hammered United regularly at Old Trafford and if anything our quality difference against Everton is much bigger.

Yesterday was an odd game but if anything it was a whole lot different to what we saw last season.
I'm with you there. I've long believed that we give the Mancs in particular far too much respect at their place.

Yesterday certainly was an odd experience. To be honest, I found it a little difficult to take it all seriously. Silly crowd sounds. Bizarre circumstances etc. Despite that, I still didn't expect us to smash them.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:46:06 PM
Maybe. But hes made some chaotic posts in the politics threads too.
It does feel like he's enjoying a productive fishing trip, but I've only seen the football posts and not the political stuff.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 11:13:30 PM
DeFacto is a tremendously respected person here, and I for one believe you are out of your depth coming back at him. 

If that's your opinion, I'll sign off.
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:53:31 PM
If that's your opinion, I'll sign off.

While you're at it, have a word with your grandkids, explain to them your views on race.  :wave
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 12:09:13 AM
While you're at it, have a word with your grandkids, explain to them your views on race.  :wave
And the cheap shots keep coming.

I know more about race than you ever will, little man.

Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Come on Liverpool, let's not go down now !!
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:11:04 AM
And the cheap shots keep coming.

I know more about race than you ever will, little man.

Ohhhh I am sure you do ''little man''. Missed you in the BLM thread, cat got your tongue?  :D
Re: PL: Everton 0 vs 0 Liverpool
