That's the level we're capable of. You can add Sheff United at home to that as well around the Leicester game.



The nerves are probably part of it and arguably cost us last season as we were really nervy in Jan-Feb and had a batch of draws and a few scrappy wins, yet we were more relaxed in Europe and turned Bayern over.



This actually makes me feel a little bit more confident going into next season. I've previously thought that it could end up being too difficult to maintain our level of consistency in terms of wins for what would be a third successive season in 2020/21 (this isn't a criticism, more an acknowledgement of what we've managed to achieve if anything), but I do wonder if getting this league title over the line will help Klopp to divert slightly from - as Fitzy. has said previously - an ever-growing pragmatic approach. For instance, I think one of the big changes we could see next season is more involvement and responsibility for Keïta, and in doing this we would see changes to the general approach of our midfield three, from something which is at the moment quite conservative and aimed at supplementing what's around it (this has proven to be an effective approach mind) to something a bit more dynamic and another problem for the opposition to deal with.