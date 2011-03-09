« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ewe Effing Ohhhs!  (Read 2125 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • Klopptimist
Re: Ewe Effing Ohhhs!
« Reply #120 on: July 1, 2020, 11:07:31 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on June 29, 2020, 09:45:37 AM
all science does is throw hurdles under the feet saying they will believe when we have physical evidence..

a) That's a terrible characterisation of science, a hypothesis can be put forward with no chance of 'physical' evidence, as long as experiments can be designed that could falsify it. The more of these experiments that fail to disprove the hypothesis, the more likely the scientific community will come to accept it.

b) What should the theshold for believing in something be, if not evidence?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,769
Re: Ewe Effing Ohhhs!
« Reply #121 on: July 1, 2020, 11:20:01 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  1, 2020, 09:40:57 PM
Its exactly the three youd expect to be involved as well. Two absolute nut jobs and Andy.

Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,162
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Ewe Effing Ohhhs!
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 01:03:43 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  1, 2020, 09:40:57 PM
Its exactly the three youd expect to be involved as well. Two absolute nut jobs and Andy.

;D
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,104
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Ewe Effing Ohhhs!
« Reply #123 on: Today at 12:33:15 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  1, 2020, 09:40:57 PM
Two absolute nut jobs and Andy.

That's the name of RAWK's first movie.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,719
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Ewe Effing Ohhhs!
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:46:52 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on June 29, 2020, 09:45:37 AM
Nick Pope may know stuff, he worked for the UK government on UFOs, probably a cash in expert these days but will know some stuff. Space cadets like David Icke, a wild conspiracy theorist who latches onto anything for money, the world is full of them. You either want to believe, as the world is a dull and depressing hole at times and something out there would be great, or you don't. Those who furiously dismiss UFOs do so as they upset their centre of the universe feeling, plus scientists don't all agree, though all science does is throw hurdles under the feet saying they will believe when we have physical evidence. Even if evidence came to light it would be swept under a massive black carpet underground. I do believe, if a government came out and said aliens exits, the human race would panic and be cretins, as proved many times before. Hawking was certain that aliens exist, who am I to argue. How they get here is another question.

However, when it comes to mysteries, one of the best is really the pyramids. Not the trick of the light Cydonia ones on Mars but our very own geometric wonders. Why, because they are very fuckin hard to build, even using today's technology. Was a show on TV a few years back and they tried to build a really small one using modern tools, they had a very hard time doing so. Throw in the mysterious hieroglyphs, some looking like modern tech such as helicopters and planes, they are thousands of years old. Ancient civilisation founded by an alien race? Perhaps .. its a good mystery.


Let's not do pyramids again. They are easy to build with enough manpower. There is no complex engineering - they are just big piles of stone. Big lumps of stone I grant you but ancient people all over the world found ways to shift big lumps of stone.

Pile of rocks:



Enormous pile of rocks:



What a pyramid would look like of built by advanced technology:



Piling up rocks at or around the angle of repose is not advanced.



The size of the stones is impressive but the evidence of the 'bent' pyramid shows that they were building by trial and error, not advanced engineering.



They started building at 54º but fearing it was unstable and fearing it would collapse they lowered the angle to 43º halfway up.

I'd also suggest you visit the British Museum or the British Library if you want to know about heiroglyphics. I've had the priviledge to talk with the curators at the BM and they can tell you exactly what each of the characters represents.



I'm not sure why an alien civilisation who presumably travelled by some kind of faster than light spacecraft would include images of helicopters and planes, which would be primitive technology to them and would not be invented by humans for thousands of years. That makes zero sense. It's clear evidence that the similiarity is coincidence.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
  • All is well
Re: Ewe Effing Ohhhs!
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:56:15 PM »
Chris Jericho | WWE
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • Klopptimist
Re: Ewe Effing Ohhhs!
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:03:29 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:46:52 PM
I'm not sure why an alien civilisation who presumably travelled by some kind of faster than light spacecraft would include images of helicopters and planes, which would be primitive technology to them and would not be invented by humans for thousands of years. That makes zero sense. It's clear evidence that the similiarity is coincidence.

Checkmate.

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,719
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Ewe Effing Ohhhs!
« Reply #127 on: Today at 05:50:26 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:03:29 PM
Checkmate.



That's class! I want one.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 