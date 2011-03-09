Nick Pope may know stuff, he worked for the UK government on UFOs, probably a cash in expert these days but will know some stuff. Space cadets like David Icke, a wild conspiracy theorist who latches onto anything for money, the world is full of them. You either want to believe, as the world is a dull and depressing hole at times and something out there would be great, or you don't. Those who furiously dismiss UFOs do so as they upset their centre of the universe feeling, plus scientists don't all agree, though all science does is throw hurdles under the feet saying they will believe when we have physical evidence. Even if evidence came to light it would be swept under a massive black carpet underground. I do believe, if a government came out and said aliens exits, the human race would panic and be cretins, as proved many times before. Hawking was certain that aliens exist, who am I to argue. How they get here is another question.



However, when it comes to mysteries, one of the best is really the pyramids. Not the trick of the light Cydonia ones on Mars but our very own geometric wonders. Why, because they are very fuckin hard to build, even using today's technology. Was a show on TV a few years back and they tried to build a really small one using modern tools, they had a very hard time doing so. Throw in the mysterious hieroglyphs, some looking like modern tech such as helicopters and planes, they are thousands of years old. Ancient civilisation founded by an alien race? Perhaps .. its a good mystery.





Let's not do pyramids again. They are easy to build with enough manpower. There is no complex engineering - they are just big piles of stone. Big lumps of stone I grant you but ancient people all over the world found ways to shift big lumps of stone.Pile of rocks:Enormous pile of rocks:What a pyramid would look like of built by advanced technology:Piling up rocks at or around the angle of repose is not advanced.The size of the stones is impressive but the evidence of the 'bent' pyramid shows that they were building by trial and error, not advanced engineering.They started building at 54º but fearing it was unstable and fearing it would collapse they lowered the angle to 43º halfway up.I'd also suggest you visit the British Museum or the British Library if you want to know about heiroglyphics. I've had the priviledge to talk with the curators at the BM and they can tell you exactly what each of the characters represents.I'm not sure why an alien civilisation who presumably travelled by some kind of faster than light spacecraft would include images of helicopters and planes, which would be primitive technology to them and would not be invented by humans for thousands of years. That makes zero sense. It's clear evidence that the similiarity is coincidence.