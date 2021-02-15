« previous next »
Fifa 21 - Next Gen

Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
February 15, 2021, 10:30:18 am
seems like a strange way of getting to "the man" mate
Graeme

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
February 15, 2021, 10:37:02 am
I got promoted in Seasons on FIFA21 on my PS5, after the match Klopp ran onto the pitch, hugged a few players and then did his signature celebration in front of the Kop. I'm not aware that it ever did that on my PS4 but stand to be corrected if it did.
AndyMuller

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
February 19, 2021, 09:29:56 pm
This game is an embarrassment online. Just been winning 5-3 in the last 10 mins after dominating the match the other player scores 3 and ends up winning 6-5. Literally no skill involved whatsoever.
El Denzel Pepito

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 2, 2021, 02:27:38 pm
I feel like skill doesn't even play a part in it at times.

I only play seasons really and I either win 3-0 on what feels like amateur mode or I get smashed 6-1 with the opposition cutting through me with just a couple of passes and scoring from ridiculous angles or with overpowered shots. I got up to Div 4 and it's been a trainwreck ever since. Back down to div 6 or 7 now!
Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 7, 2021, 11:22:14 am
I've just quit. Sold all my players. Now I'm sitting on 2.5m coins and I wonder if there's any way to sell them for a bit of beer money.

Anyone here want to buy them? Make me an offer!
JasonF

    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 7, 2021, 11:45:58 am
Quote from: Jake on March  7, 2021, 11:22:14 am
I've just quit. Sold all my players. Now I'm sitting on 2.5m coins and I wonder if there's any way to sell them for a bit of beer money.

Anyone here want to buy them? Make me an offer!

I sold mine to these guys at the end of the game cycle last year: https://mobile.twitter.com/TheCrazyTrad3r

No idea what they're giving right now but I got £20 per million (sold about 14m total) but I'd expect it to be higher right now as I sold in July when there wasn't long left of Fifa 20.

It basically paid for my PS5 upgrade (including what I got selling my PS4) so worked out well. They took about a week which was annoying because I still wanted to play Fifa, I just had a great untradable team and wanted the money more than the coins, but pretty much every time they logged into my account and transferred a chunk of coins they did a bank transfer afterwards.


Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 7, 2021, 03:50:56 pm
Cheers mate ill message them now.

I see its 2.75 per 100k at the moment. Expected more but it'll pay for the game I paid for.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 7, 2021, 09:55:47 pm
Ultimate Team coin selling still alive and well I see!

I basically used to do it as a job during Uni; the going rate then was about £30 per 100k - Im assuming the market norms have changed massively in that time. Im talking FIFA 12/13 or so Id say.

It paid for me to tour Europe for three months and buy a cheap run around, even if it was a bit scabby of me.

I used to do stuff like buy every single David Luiz over the space of a week and snap up any that came onto the market, even overpriced, to preserve my hold over the market - then price fix at massively above the original price. Bad behaviour indeed.
Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 9, 2021, 07:27:00 pm
Noone messaged me back the bastards.

It'll only come to about 60 quid but its better than a kick in the bollocks.
theredguy03

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 9, 2021, 08:06:23 pm
25k Promo Pack and I get 90 rated Mo Salah, that will do  :hally
...

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 9, 2021, 08:57:49 pm
This is the worst FIFA ever. The defending is so, so broken it's tragic. I sold it days after buying it at launch (because it's shite) and have been playing on my housemate's ps4 recently. Absolutely infuriating.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 9, 2021, 10:00:01 pm
Gameplay was the same for me but career mode is so shit. Whoever came up with the training idea needs to get sacked, so time-consuming and unnecessary. Just let me make transfers and play ffs! Volta is crap too, first time I played it and thought it'd be like FIFA Street but it was a completely watered down version.
JasonF

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 10, 2021, 01:18:30 pm
Quote from: Jake on March  9, 2021, 07:27:00 pm
Noone messaged me back the bastards.

It'll only come to about 60 quid but its better than a kick in the bollocks.

Oh I had the same issue when I sold to them actually. I gave up on them but a guy on a trading Discord I'm on (quite a few people on there had sold to them which was reassuring) gave me a link to DM the guy on Discord.

If you have Discord, the guys username is: TheCrazyTrad3r#1862
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 18, 2021, 05:16:50 pm
I said I wasn't going to buy it this year. I only play career mode and the updates each year and some of the AI is dogshit.

However I've been keeping my eye on it as I have a Series X so hoped for a better game, but mainly because we won the league this year. Our players stats should be higher and commentary surrounding our win has me intrigued.

Its now £17.99 through the game store so I downloaded it.

The bastards.

I'm preparing to be disappointed, but hey...
Kuytinho

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 18, 2021, 08:52:48 pm
Now also available on Google Stadia. Could be the move for the huge chunk of FIFA players that don't consider themselves gamers, instead of splashing out on a next-gen console just for FIFA. Interested to see how it develops, but would be a no-brainer for me if they introduced cross-play for 22.
Jm55

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 19, 2021, 11:45:03 pm
Was always planning on getting this at some point, but now its basically halfway through its life I probably wont bother, especially as 60 quid.
Graeme

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
March 19, 2021, 11:46:28 pm
Pick a cheap 2nd copy of the PS4 version up, you can then download the PS5 version at no cost.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
Yesterday at 12:27:04 am
Quote from: Jm55 on March 19, 2021, 11:45:03 pm
Was always planning on getting this at some point, but now its basically halfway through its life I probably wont bother, especially as 60 quid.
Its £17.99 on Xbox store. I purchased it last night.
gray19lfc

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
Yesterday at 11:07:03 am
Quote from: Graeme on March 19, 2021, 11:46:28 pm
Pick a cheap 2nd copy of the PS4 version up, you can then download the PS5 version at no cost.

How does this work? Do you need a code? If I buy it pre-owned will I be able to upgrade it to PS5 version still?
Graeme

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
Yesterday at 01:13:00 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 11:07:03 am
How does this work? Do you need a code? If I buy it pre-owned will I be able to upgrade it to PS5 version still?

If you have the PS4 version installed, you goto PS store and the PS5 version will be available in the store for free
Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
Today at 06:30:21 pm
Got 70 odd quid for my 2.8m ultimate team coins.

Happy enough with that, don't miss it at all.
Crimson

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
Today at 07:00:20 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 06:30:21 pm
Got 70 odd quid for my 2.8m ultimate team coins.

Happy enough with that, don't miss it at all.

How the hell did you manage to amass such wealth?!
Jake

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
Today at 07:15:14 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 07:00:20 pm
How the hell did you manage to amass such wealth?!

I played most weekends, and then sold all my players to make the coins to sell to a coin seller.
