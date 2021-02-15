Ultimate Team coin selling still alive and well I see!



I basically used to do it as a job during Uni; the going rate then was about £30 per 100k - Im assuming the market norms have changed massively in that time. Im talking FIFA 12/13 or so Id say.



It paid for me to tour Europe for three months and buy a cheap run around, even if it was a bit scabby of me.



I used to do stuff like buy every single David Luiz over the space of a week and snap up any that came onto the market, even overpriced, to preserve my hold over the market - then price fix at massively above the original price. Bad behaviour indeed.