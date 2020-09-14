« previous next »
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #40 on: September 14, 2020, 01:21:45 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 14, 2020, 01:20:54 PM
Thanks. I'm more likely to go for the mainline console than the Series S, so would potentially suit me.
Aye I've pre-ordered on the PS4, knowing I get PS5 version free was a good carrot to dangle.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #41 on: September 14, 2020, 01:26:38 PM »
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on September 14, 2020, 01:21:45 PM
Aye I've pre-ordered on the PS4, knowing I get PS5 version free was a good carrot to dangle.
Agreed, it's good to see them doing it with a few games, like Cyberpunk etc.

I'm not hugely clued up with consoles and games these days but I don't know why you'd then buy the 'superior' version if it's going to be £15-£20 more. Just to have the physical game I suppose.
Online stoa

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #42 on: October 2, 2020, 12:27:38 AM »
Is that Volta-thingy new or was that in Fifa20? Have played that, but only a couple of times and can't remember. Have tried the mode on Fifa21 and fucking hell that stuff is fucking cringeworthy. After a couple of matches it looks fun enough as a game mode, especially for people who know how to use more then that four buttons for passes and shooting and the one for sprinting, but fucking hell the outfits, the characters, the storyline and absolutely everything surrounding the gameplay is fucking horrible...
Offline ScottishKopite

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #43 on: October 5, 2020, 10:23:10 AM »
Going to give Fifa a miss this year was watching my mate stream the beta or the free play version not much has changed or looks different .
Online AndyMuller

« Reply #44 on: October 5, 2020, 10:45:30 AM »
When does it even come out? I'm not getting it but I wouldn't buy it for the current gen anyway I'd wait to get it on the 5/X.
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #45 on: October 5, 2020, 10:52:39 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  5, 2020, 10:45:30 AM
When does it even come out? I'm not getting it but I wouldn't buy it for the current gen anyway I'd wait to get it on the 5/X.
Friday I think

Activates midnight tonight if you've purchased the Ultimate Edition

Free upgrade to next-gen so no point waiting
Online AndyMuller

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #46 on: October 5, 2020, 10:55:11 AM »
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on October  5, 2020, 10:52:39 AM
Friday I think

Activates midnight tonight if you've purchased the Ultimate Edition

Free upgrade to next-gen so no point waiting

Ah fair enough. Is that VOLTA shite still in it?
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #47 on: October 5, 2020, 11:08:20 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  5, 2020, 10:55:11 AM
Ah fair enough. Is that VOLTA shite still in it?
Think so aye.  I thought it was a cool idea but didn't enjoy it at all, The Journey was far better IMO
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #48 on: October 5, 2020, 11:17:57 AM »
Early reports stating it plays a lot weightier and a bit less 'arcadey,' which sounds good to me.

I pretty much always dislike Fifa more than I enjoy it, but find it addictive nonetheless. I still think PES plays a better game mind, but my main enjoyment comes from doing protracted career modes with League 2 sides and trying to take them up the divisions with realistic, self-imposed rules, such as:

No spending unrealistic fees on players unless you've grown the club enough to legitimately sign someone like that. For example, a lot of my family follow Crewe Alex as well as Liverpool, so I did a career mode with them last year. Crewe haven't spent a single penny on transfer fees in over a decade and refuse to pay agent's fees also, so I could only use a youth academy and free agents or loan signings until I was a few divisions up. For example, even with a starting budget of £2m in league two, Crewe have never spent more than £600k on a player (Rodney Jack back in 1996/7, after they'd sold Danny Murphy to us and Dele Adebola to Birmingham for a combined £3m, otherwise still no funds for player purchases) so it would be ridiculous to sign some Championship level speedster striker.

No signing players who would never drop to your level or go to your club.

Never growing the wage bill above a certain percent each year, usually less than 20% unless you get promoted.

Selling your players if bigger clubs come in for them with realistic offers (horrible one this, that consistently throws long term planning out the window but that's the reality for smaller clubs).

Not sending scouts to or buying players from certain leagues that the team would realistically not have a scouting network in.

Not using a transfer boost or 'top scout' or catalogue boost - unless that's the 'narrative' I want to pursue before the particular career mode.

It does stop you from going League Two to Premier League in three years with around 50 player squad churn, but does make it more rewarding than just signing the fastest 70+ rated striker you can get and banging in 45+ with them in League Two.

Those are some rules I tend to play by with lower down teams and Fifa is good for that, for some narrative building. It may be 'sad' but it's typically how I get the most enjoyment out of the game and it's pick up and put down as I can probably only fit in a few hour-long sessions a week these days.

So I'll probably get 21 on Friday and simply hope it's up to a better standard than some of the annoying quirks of 20.
Offline Bakez0151

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #49 on: October 5, 2020, 11:44:30 AM »
I've been playing the trial, and it does seem better than Fifa 20 (but yes, it is basically the same game). The passing and dribbling feels better, more weighty, and the new dribbling feature seems fun too, I've never been able to do skills but it seems a cool and effective aternative.

My issue is that I play Ultimate Team and the first couple of weeks it always feels better and slower, before they ratch up the speed and everything in the face of people complaining. I think the competitive side especially like it to be super fast and all about their gamer reflexes and they hold great influence with EA due to the amount they spend on the game.

There did seem to still be some of the same issues as the last one though. AI being way too overpowered so people camped out in 1 depth and just smashing it up to their attackers. EA deserve criticism but I've always found the community to be the worst thing about FIFA. It's probably the same with every game really, but if there's an overpowered way to play, people will abuse it. They'll also still complain about those overpowered ways ruining the game, but then also complain there's no consistent way to score if they patch it.

I think there's a fun game in there if you're not playing against arseholes. But I really wish they would do a complete revamp.
Online stoa

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #50 on: October 5, 2020, 01:02:41 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  5, 2020, 10:55:11 AM
Ah fair enough. Is that VOLTA shite still in it?

It is and it's fucking cringeworthy. I have only played a couple of matches and the gameplay feels rather nice I would say, but the whole stuff surrounding it is just awful. Including Kaka as a guest star. Not sure what the outcome of the story is, but he comes across as if he was the bad guy in it... :D
Offline jediwarrior

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #51 on: October 5, 2020, 01:10:15 PM »
I believe this version you can put Transfers on strict in career mode, so it stops players joining your club who wouldn't normally join or players from rivals joining you or your players joining them.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  5, 2020, 11:17:57 AM
Early reports stating it plays a lot weightier and a bit less 'arcadey,' which sounds good to me.

I pretty much always dislike Fifa more than I enjoy it, but find it addictive nonetheless. I still think PES plays a better game mind, but my main enjoyment comes from doing protracted career modes with League 2 sides and trying to take them up the divisions with realistic, self-imposed rules, such as:

No spending unrealistic fees on players unless you've grown the club enough to legitimately sign someone like that. For example, a lot of my family follow Crewe Alex as well as Liverpool, so I did a career mode with them last year. Crewe haven't spent a single penny on transfer fees in over a decade and refuse to pay agent's fees also, so I could only use a youth academy and free agents or loan signings until I was a few divisions up. For example, even with a starting budget of £2m in league two, Crewe have never spent more than £600k on a player (Rodney Jack back in 1996/7, after they'd sold Danny Murphy to us and Dele Adebola to Birmingham for a combined £3m, otherwise still no funds for player purchases) so it would be ridiculous to sign some Championship level speedster striker.

No signing players who would never drop to your level or go to your club.

Never growing the wage bill above a certain percent each year, usually less than 20% unless you get promoted.

Selling your players if bigger clubs come in for them with realistic offers (horrible one this, that consistently throws long term planning out the window but that's the reality for smaller clubs).

Not sending scouts to or buying players from certain leagues that the team would realistically not have a scouting network in.

Not using a transfer boost or 'top scout' or catalogue boost - unless that's the 'narrative' I want to pursue before the particular career mode.

It does stop you from going League Two to Premier League in three years with around 50 player squad churn, but does make it more rewarding than just signing the fastest 70+ rated striker you can get and banging in 45+ with them in League Two.

Those are some rules I tend to play by with lower down teams and Fifa is good for that, for some narrative building. It may be 'sad' but it's typically how I get the most enjoyment out of the game and it's pick up and put down as I can probably only fit in a few hour-long sessions a week these days.

So I'll probably get 21 on Friday and simply hope it's up to a better standard than some of the annoying quirks of 20.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #52 on: October 5, 2020, 01:42:56 PM »
Quote from: jediwarrior on October  5, 2020, 01:10:15 PM
I believe this version you can put Transfers on strict in career mode, so it stops players joining your club who wouldn't normally join or players from rivals joining you or your players joining them.
I like the sound of that, the AI for transfers between non-player clubs has hopefully been revamped too, it's awful. First transfer window is basically a huge 'change places' between all the top players at the best European clubs, including some awful sales that would never be allowed in real life. Consistently, Liverpool let players like Alexander Arnold or Gomez go to second tier European sides for rubbish fees. It just wouldn't happen and needs looking at.

Quote from: Bakez0151 on October  5, 2020, 11:44:30 AM
I've been playing the trial, and it does seem better than Fifa 20 (but yes, it is basically the same game). The passing and dribbling feels better, more weighty, and the new dribbling feature seems fun too, I've never been able to do skills but it seems a cool and effective aternative.

My issue is that I play Ultimate Team and the first couple of weeks it always feels better and slower, before they ratch up the speed and everything in the face of people complaining. I think the competitive side especially like it to be super fast and all about their gamer reflexes and they hold great influence with EA due to the amount they spend on the game.

There did seem to still be some of the same issues as the last one though. AI being way too overpowered so people camped out in 1 depth and just smashing it up to their attackers. EA deserve criticism but I've always found the community to be the worst thing about FIFA. It's probably the same with every game really, but if there's an overpowered way to play, people will abuse it. They'll also still complain about those overpowered ways ruining the game, but then also complain there's no consistent way to score if they patch it.

I think there's a fun game in there if you're not playing against arseholes. But I really wish they would do a complete revamp.
Interesting input about the competitive scene. I used to be a fiend for Ultimate Team 7/8 years ago but refused to ever spend actual money on it. But they could maybe look at doing something like Epic did when they still had the Gears of War Franchise - a game type or mode with a different set of speeds/weightings to it. I personally would rather a weighty, slower, more considered game that represents more of what we see in real life, even if this does result in only a few good chances per game. I'd also like to see the truly rapid players stand out as that rather than everyone seem to be a speedster. It'll never happen and many might consider this lurch towards realism boring, but I wouldn't.

And the argument of 'change the sliders' doesn't really solve a lot of the games issues. A hardest game mode that doesn't use exploits and temporary boosts to the players and actually beats you through strong, realistic football would be a nice addition too. Ultimate feels like you give the ball away and even in League Two, someone is blamming one in against you from 30 yards.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #53 on: October 5, 2020, 03:11:10 PM »
Just attempted to play two online games, speed up lag every other minute. Nice to see theyve fixed their main issue.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #54 on: October 8, 2020, 11:50:56 AM »
Probably going to pop to Asda Friday morning to get it, I've a £30 voucher to use so will be getting it cut price. Asda have in the past been shite at stocking even the biggest games on release, I'd probably pop in around midnight to get it out the way if they could be relied upon to have it. I think they likely just start selling it around 7/8 in the morning.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:35:59 AM »
Ugh it has a rewind feature like Forza does

Basically if you mess up a play, you can rewind to just before that and try again. I hate it.
Offline Zlen

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:19:51 AM »
That is pathetic.
Peak handholding in a football game.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:06:45 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:35:59 AM
Ugh it has a rewind feature like Forza does

Basically if you mess up a play, you can rewind to just before that and try again. I hate it.

Everton have been using it all season

Keep it quiet though, don't want Oleh finding out about it
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:09:42 AM »
No chance I'll be using anything like a rewind feature. Hate that beyond belief.

I've started a career mode this morning, I put it on the 'strict' transfers setting but it still seems littered with problems - The main issue now is that clubs who aren't direct rivals refuse to even negotiate with you over players (trying to sign Diaby from leverkusen, won't even speak with me about the possibility for some reason) and the AI doing ridiculous quibbling over fees - Barcelona came in at £47,500,000 for Gini, I wanted £50m, they upped their offer to £48m, I asked for £49m and they threw a hissy and said the fee was ridiculous etc.

Seems strange, needs patching already. I like that there's less ability to sign rival players and see moves you'd never, but they seem to have created an altogether new set of problems with this. Loose probably gives you more freedom and imposing your own rules is probably more effective than this where you have to pay silly money for players (Dortmund wanted £117m for Haaland) and can't negotiate within any sort of range for selling your players.
Offline Graeme

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 01:38:45 PM »
Derek Rae and Lee Dixon as the FIFA 21 commentators. Fucking dreadful. Didn't know until I played a Seasons match.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:48:22 PM »
Whats the consensus then? Same as last year?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:53:59 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:48:22 PM
Whats the consensus then? Same as last year?
Few bells and whistles but yeah pretty much
Offline wampa1

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:53:19 PM »
Watched some games on Twitch. Ping-pong passing and skillmoves fest. When's PES out?
Online rich87

Re: Fifa 21 - Next Gen
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:12:46 PM »
I'm actually really enjoying it. Game feels much slower to me. Feel like every player is getting a touch. Reminds me a lot of how pes used to play. Players feel heavier and games feel much closer. Feel like the AI are smarter to, like I was playing bayern Munich and they kept getting it out to Sane every chance they got.

Also using youngsters I've found sometimes they totally boss it even if there only about 70-75 rated. Like Camavinga has been amazing for me with everything going through him. I feel like it's a lot less arcade like.

Albeit I only play career mode and don't play online or fut
