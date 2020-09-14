Early reports stating it plays a lot weightier and a bit less 'arcadey,' which sounds good to me.



I pretty much always dislike Fifa more than I enjoy it, but find it addictive nonetheless. I still think PES plays a better game mind, but my main enjoyment comes from doing protracted career modes with League 2 sides and trying to take them up the divisions with realistic, self-imposed rules, such as:



No spending unrealistic fees on players unless you've grown the club enough to legitimately sign someone like that. For example, a lot of my family follow Crewe Alex as well as Liverpool, so I did a career mode with them last year. Crewe haven't spent a single penny on transfer fees in over a decade and refuse to pay agent's fees also, so I could only use a youth academy and free agents or loan signings until I was a few divisions up. For example, even with a starting budget of £2m in league two, Crewe have never spent more than £600k on a player (Rodney Jack back in 1996/7, after they'd sold Danny Murphy to us and Dele Adebola to Birmingham for a combined £3m, otherwise still no funds for player purchases) so it would be ridiculous to sign some Championship level speedster striker.



No signing players who would never drop to your level or go to your club.



Never growing the wage bill above a certain percent each year, usually less than 20% unless you get promoted.



Selling your players if bigger clubs come in for them with realistic offers (horrible one this, that consistently throws long term planning out the window but that's the reality for smaller clubs).



Not sending scouts to or buying players from certain leagues that the team would realistically not have a scouting network in.



Not using a transfer boost or 'top scout' or catalogue boost - unless that's the 'narrative' I want to pursue before the particular career mode.



It does stop you from going League Two to Premier League in three years with around 50 player squad churn, but does make it more rewarding than just signing the fastest 70+ rated striker you can get and banging in 45+ with them in League Two.



Those are some rules I tend to play by with lower down teams and Fifa is good for that, for some narrative building. It may be 'sad' but it's typically how I get the most enjoyment out of the game and it's pick up and put down as I can probably only fit in a few hour-long sessions a week these days.



So I'll probably get 21 on Friday and simply hope it's up to a better standard than some of the annoying quirks of 20.