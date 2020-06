Itís an entrance to the docks now isnít it?



There is a gate at the bottom of Millers Bridge, I've never seen it open though. You can't get into Regent Road from the old traffic lights junction at knowsley Road, you now go in via the Port of Liverpool entrance next to the flyover at Crosby end and then come down the back of the P&O Belfast terminal. The road itself is still there within the docks, its an internal road now with access to the warehouses and yards that they have. I was on it a few years ago when we were moving steel from a Chinese freighter in Gladstone Dock to a storage area.