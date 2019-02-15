« previous next »
Author Topic: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?

Offline Perham

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 09:08:51 PM »
Fuck I was enjoying this thread until the covid shit. I guess even a light hearted thread about how great it is to be champions of England can still be completely derailed
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline darragh85

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 09:14:14 PM »
anything from richard keys and andy gray?  pair of wankers.  was thinking of them today and their obvious dislike for us over the years especially keys.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 09:17:33 PM »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 09:02:49 PM
Hahaha abiding by the law the lockdown rules have been getting broken for months by people from all over the country. Ive stayed in for three and a half months but theres a time when enough and enough and i decided im not missing out on the celebrations after waiting thirty years. Some of youse on here acting like youve never done something wrong similar to this before get over yourselves.

There were ex players and all sorts out there yesterday. We have seen people protesting rightly over the past month all breaking the lockdown rules i agreed with them and never got all outraged that they wanted to protest. There are certain events such as us winning the league that make it inevitable  that  the lockdown is going to be broke. There has been countless government ministers breaking the rules even a member if liverpool city council was hosting parties last month.

I have had a boss few days with all the other lads that i see at the match every other week and just because a few random divys caused trouble doesnt mean everyone who went there was.

Mate my response was in reply to you saying that it's peoples fault if they didn't go out. I don't really care either way if people go out or not as it doesn't affect me. But by doing so, it's resulted in a building being set alight, someone getting stabbed and 13 people getting arrested.

If nobody went out, it wouldn't have happened, that's the only fact here.

You can do what you want and so can everyone else. But I don't make decisions that I know are wrong because 'he's done it, so I will' which is the mentality of many in our population. Again this isn't a football situation, its a society problem. People are selfish and chose to ignore the rules because of specific personal circumstances that they personally deem to be exponential. People are grown up enough to make their own decision and they make a choice. If ex players gone out, that doesn't mean it's ok, they are the same as any other man.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 09:18:44 PM »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 09:17:33 PM
Mate my response was in reply to you saying that it's peoples fault if they didn't go out. I don't really care either way if people go out or not as it doesn't affect me. But by doing so, it's resulted in a building being set alight, someone getting stabbed and 13 people getting arrested.

No one got stabbed.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:21:04 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:18:44 PM
No one got stabbed.

upthereds95 say that there was

Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 08:42:24 PM
I know were your coming from but it was still people breaking the lockdown so you cant say one is fine and the other isnt. Maybe people couldnt make it to anfield so wanted to go out on friday. This has been blew out of proprotion because it is liverpool fans there has been loads of gatherings over the past few months and people didnt seem very outraged at them. The stabbings and the fireworks were bad but they were committed by a few divys out of a crowd of thousands.

There are stabbings nearly every day in liverpool and i doubt the one yesterday was anything to do with football and probably just two gangs of rats fighting each other which goes on every week in town
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:21:43 PM »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 09:21:04 PM
upthereds95 say that there was

Merseyside police have said reports someone was stabbed are false.
Offline upthereds95

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 09:24:18 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:21:43 PM
Merseyside police have said reports someone was stabbed are false.

Yeah the stabbings havent been confirmed, i did see pool of blood on the floor by the cunard. Its heavy that people caused murder but end of the day the same thing happens all the time in town not thats a good thing but its a fact of life. These rats cause murder in there estates and when they go out to get pissed but its not the fault of all liverpool fans as some are trying to imply.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 09:26:03 PM »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 08:52:13 PM
We certainly know how to destroy a celebration thread - thats one thing that is totally accurate.

Its like when the comet wiped out the dinosaurs ;D

Still some bacteria left. I fear were the bacteria though
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline WhoHe

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 09:26:34 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:18:44 PM
No one got stabbed.
Is correct and the ridiculous "buildings on fire" it was a small fire to some decking/astroturf on a balcony that was put out in minutes, Jesus you've got me joing in the crap now.

As has been suggested many times open a new thread if you are that arsed about a storm in a teacup, RAWK fanning the flames of a minor incident - how am I not surprised. Get the hair shirts on.
Offline John C

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 09:32:08 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:04:24 AM
The problem for us Reds is we get treated differently to anyone else. Not condoning what that dickhead who fired that firework at the Liverbird has done, but if this had been another fan base, say one from London or the Midlands, there may have been a little outraged for a day or two and then it would be forgotten about. Not with us though, this will be brought up every single time a bitter little rat from a rival fan base wants to go on a rant about us. The whole fan base tarred with the same brush because of the actions of a few. And that pisses me off.
I haven't done anything except sing and drink and walk round my garden singing and drinking since Wednesday. I just wanted to point out SG is right here. According to the Daily Mail, in pursuit of having an old seat, when West Ham demolished a stand their fans took "souvenirs", when Liverpool demolished a stand "fans robbed".

It's not an unusual topical issue is it?

Anyway, it's Satdee fucking night and those Redmen have a big C for Champions next to them.
Offline Samie

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 09:36:16 PM »
Some lads on here with another big fuckin' C in front of them as well John. I'm happy to name names.  ;D
Offline Roady

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 09:37:57 PM »
Craig you got a link to where the police have denied the stabbing? Anyways. I live InSpain and couldn't celebrate Thursday. Was in work at 6.30am Friday. Finished at midday and got battered until 6am this morning. I'm in bits now just watching loads of highlights of the season and stuff. Still buzzing.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 PM »
Quote from: Roady on Yesterday at 09:37:57 PM
Craig you got a link to where the police have denied the stabbing? Anyways. I live InSpain and couldn't celebrate Thursday. Was in work at 6.30am Friday. Finished at midday and got battered until 6am this morning. I'm in bits now just watching loads of highlights of the season and stuff. Still buzzing.

Someone else posted that theyd denied it, not seen it myself. I have seen them detailing what happened last night and they dont mention a stabbing. There was a stabbing last night but it was in Toxteth and not related.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 09:41:47 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:39:25 PM
Someone else posted that theyd denied it, not seen it myself. I have seen them detailing what happened last night and they dont mention a stabbing. There was a stabbing last night but it was in Toxteth and not related.

Was definitely someone bottled though, a few mates saw it and annoyingly someone forwarded a video to our group chat of that lad on the ground. Either way, there were some right shithouses last night. But with perspective, it's only a tiny number of people compared to the numbers that would've been there if there was no pandemic.
Online slaphead

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 09:42:32 PM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:14:14 PM
anything from richard keys and andy gray?  pair of wankers.  was thinking of them today and their obvious dislike for us over the years especially keys.

I genuinely only reaslied after the derby that these 2 were still on air, I watched on a Stream. First thing hairy hands said after the game was "they couldn't, could they" ?
Didn't have to wait too long for his answer.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:21:43 PM
Merseyside police have said reports someone was stabbed are false.

Ok thanks mate, just went off what was said but appreciate you clarifying  :thumbup


Getting back on topic, i've spent the past 3 days drinking, playing Jamie Webster songs on full blast, singing Klopp's song and texting my UTD and Evertonian mates a picture of Liverpool players celebrating  ;D
Offline CHOPPER

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 09:43:08 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:36:16 PM
Some lads on here with another big fuckin' C in front of them as well John. I'm happy to name names.  ;D

Craig and Claire, you fucking massive pair of cuntyfartknockers
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Shady Craig

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 09:44:35 PM »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 08:52:13 PM
We certainly know how to destroy a celebration thread - thats one thing that is totally accurate.
They should start another thread for celebrating as this one ain't going to changed off the current topic any time soon methinks.

The lad with the fireworks was from Scarisbrick for anyone who's not seen.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 10:23:47 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 09:44:35 PM
They should start another thread for celebrating as this one ain't going to changed off the current topic any time soon methinks.

The lad with the fireworks was from Scarisbrick for anyone who's not seen.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/man-arrested-suspicion-arson-after-18501797#ICID
Online Shady Craig

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 10:29:32 PM »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 09:44:35 PM
They should start another thread for celebrating as this one ain't going to changed off the current topic any time soon methinks.

The lad with the fireworks was from Scarisbrick for anyone who's not seen.

Go on, blame the wools. ;D
Offline rushyman

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 10:57:30 PM »
Its extremely odd way to celebrate

We won the league lets have a fight

Then film it

Then put it on social media to disgrace yourself as an lfc fan

Extremely odd. Dare I say, suspect
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 PM »
I just got pissed and cried a lot...old Skool!
Offline thejbs

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 10:29:32 PM
Be interesting to see if he's even a Liverpool fan.

🙄
Online Shady Craig

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 PM »
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 09:44:35 PM
The lad with the fireworks was from Scarisbrick for anyone who's not seen.

Shock.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #506 on: Today at 12:05:51 AM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:24:41 PM
I just got pissed and cried a lot...old Skool!

Ye big jessy
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #507 on: Today at 12:26:59 AM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:43:08 PM
Craig and Claire, you fucking massive pair of cuntyfartknockers
This is why I love rawk :lmao
Offline ljycb

Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #508 on: Today at 01:23:35 AM »
Celebrated it by staying in as everyone else in Liverpool shouldve done really. Really embarrassed by what Ive seen over the last 48 hours or so.
