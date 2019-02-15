Hahaha abiding by the law the lockdown rules have been getting broken for months by people from all over the country. Ive stayed in for three and a half months but theres a time when enough and enough and i decided im not missing out on the celebrations after waiting thirty years. Some of youse on here acting like youve never done something wrong similar to this before get over yourselves.



There were ex players and all sorts out there yesterday. We have seen people protesting rightly over the past month all breaking the lockdown rules i agreed with them and never got all outraged that they wanted to protest. There are certain events such as us winning the league that make it inevitable that the lockdown is going to be broke. There has been countless government ministers breaking the rules even a member if liverpool city council was hosting parties last month.



I have had a boss few days with all the other lads that i see at the match every other week and just because a few random divys caused trouble doesnt mean everyone who went there was.



Mate my response was in reply to you saying that it's peoples fault if they didn't go out. I don't really care either way if people go out or not as it doesn't affect me. But by doing so, it's resulted in a building being set alight, someone getting stabbed and 13 people getting arrested.If nobody went out, it wouldn't have happened, that's the only fact here.You can do what you want and so can everyone else. But I don't make decisions that I know are wrong because 'he's done it, so I will' which is the mentality of many in our population. Again this isn't a football situation, its a society problem. People are selfish and chose to ignore the rules because of specific personal circumstances that they personally deem to be exponential. People are grown up enough to make their own decision and they make a choice. If ex players gone out, that doesn't mean it's ok, they are the same as any other man.