How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?

Reply #400
Today at 02:12:18 PM
I'm using my birthday next weeek as an additional reason to celebrate the title :D
Reply #401
Today at 02:13:40 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:55:42 PM
Adebayo Akinfenwa has turned up at Wycombe's training place with an LFC top. Hes' been fined but he's posted he don't give a fuck.  ;D
Wonder who was brave enough to tell him he was getting fined
Reply #402
Today at 02:18:56 PM
Each to their own but advise squeezing everything out of the intensity of this moment....that's advice from 30 years ago when maybe we didnt
Reply #403
Today at 02:52:14 PM
I'd had a few of the lads round after work on the Thursday and got absolutely rotten, vague recollections of speaking and crying to people after the Chelsea game, woke up to find I'd ordered BT Sports (!?!)

Badly hungover yesterday, still hadn't sunk in, and probably still hasn't to be fair, but sat off with a couple of curers, Gerry Marsden on the earphones and just contemplated.

Honestly, I think it will take me a few days to comprehend whats happened.
Reply #404
Today at 02:55:56 PM
I'm having a day off celebrating.

Looking forward to the remaining games and,weirdly, the transfer forum.
Reply #405
Today at 02:56:46 PM
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:18:56 PM
Each to their own but advise squeezing everything out of the intensity of this moment....that's advice from 30 years ago when maybe we didnt

Truth.

THE rules are not OUR rules.

No regime in history has ever had the balls to openly admit that they make rules deliberately aimed at the suppression of joy.

Though many have tried through various less honest means.

EnJOY. Express yourself. Milk every last drop out of this wonderful time to be a Red. We are indeed blessed. Fuck the rest.
Reply #406
Today at 03:04:44 PM
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:18:56 PM
Each to their own but advise squeezing everything out of the intensity of this moment....that's advice from 30 years ago when maybe we didnt

The difference was 30 years ago we'd had 20 odd years of winning the title. Winning it in 1990 was the norm. When Souness arrived I expected the good times would be back pronto.

But I agree we need to enjoy the moment. The new season will be on us soon enough and the pressure will be to retain it.
Reply #407
Today at 03:24:12 PM
I decided to celebrate at home so far with everything going on. That said I am desperate for a proper celebration! I'm craving being with like minded reds bouncing about to the Bobby song!

What's the craic with the pubs opening next week? Do you reckon we could get together for at least a little celebration and watch the Villa game in a boozer in town next Sunday? Are we having to pre register to go in to pubs now? Anyone know what's going on?
Reply #408
Today at 03:24:38 PM
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:11:17 PM
Im using Thursdays game against City as my celebration night. Was completely unprepared for us to win it last week (I know only had 30 years to prepare!).
Hopefully weather will be good so I can have a few friends over in the back garden and make the game itself a bit of a celebration from the moment we get our guard of honour to whenever it ends.
Same here, mate.  I pre-booked next Friday off work in the hope that we'd win it at their place, so still intending to use that as my extended celebration period.

Round to our kid's place, with his big garden, the fucking Tory.  ;D
Reply #409
Today at 03:25:47 PM
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 02:56:46 PM
Truth.

THE rules are not OUR rules.

No regime in history has ever had the balls to openly admit that they make rules deliberately aimed at the suppression of joy.

Though many have tried through various less honest means.

EnJOY. Express yourself. Milk every last drop out of this wonderful time to be a Red. We are indeed blessed. Fuck the rest.
Alright Dejan.
Reply #410
Today at 03:50:43 PM
That last night, does not represent me, the club, the match going fan base or the city. Fucking atrocious conduct by all. You have two problems here, firstly the 'Lad' culture in Liverpool (you all know what I'm on about) and then this fan park mentality that we seem to have.

Sick to death of these fan parks(I know some will totally disagree) but this flock to an area, leave all kinds of shite and empties lying around, set off loads of flares, have your best bezzy banner on show and have it so everyone must and has, to see it.....and then be a proper Lad, whilst doing all of the afore mentioned square kudos fan park antics.

Fucking shite and its getting boring. Its had its time.

Across Europe and in this country at finals I, and those who go with me have always shunned these areas. Simply put, its deemed as the wool/bad ted thing to do, or be at. To cool for school we are not, but a fan park ted, we most definitely aren't.


I get the ground stuff on Thursady, sound, yes, I understand they would flock to the ground, its our home, there is an inevitability to it, but the Pier head? Fuck off. It gave every rat Lad and rat Girl out there, an opportunity to get out there, get pissed and tarnish us and our name, once again. Its embarrassing and gives people the fuel to stoke the flames of the stereotypical bollocks we have to deal with when travelling away. We're shitting on our own doorstep for fucks sake.

I for one will be happy to never see another fan park again, and a north face jacket Lad.
Reply #411
Today at 03:54:37 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:50:43 PM
That last night, does not represent me, the club, the match going fan base or the city. Fucking atrocious conduct by all. You have two problems here, firstly the 'Lad' culture in Liverpool (you all know what I'm on about) and then this fan park mentality that we seem to have.

Sick to death of these fan parks(I know some will totally disagree) but this flock to an area, leave all kinds of shite and empties lying around, set off loads of flares, have your best bezzy banner on show and have it so everyone must and has, to see it.....and then be a proper Lad, whilst doing all of the afore mentioned square kudos fan park antics.

Fucking shite and its getting boring. Its had its time.

Across Europe and in this country at finals I, and those who go with me have always shunned these areas. Simply put, its deemed as the wool/bad ted thing to do, or be at. To cool for school we are not, but a fan park ted, we most definitely aren't.


I get the ground stuff on Thursady, sound, yes, I understand they would flock to the ground, its our home, there is an inevitability to it, but the Pier head? Fuck off. It gave every rat Lad and rat Girl out there, an opportunity to get out there, get pissed and tarnish us and our name, once again. Its embarrassing and gives people the fuel to stoke the flames of the stereotypical bollocks we have to deal with when travelling away. We're shitting on our own doorstep for fucks sake.

I for one will be happy to never see another fan park again, and a north face jacket Lad.

 :wellin
Reply #412
Today at 04:00:16 PM
 :champ

Top post Chops.
Reply #413
Today at 04:03:04 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:50:43 PM
That last night, does not represent me, the club, the match going fan base or the city. Fucking atrocious conduct by all. You have two problems here, firstly the 'Lad' culture in Liverpool (you all know what I'm on about) and then this fan park mentality that we seem to have.

Sick to death of these fan parks(I know some will totally disagree) but this flock to an area, leave all kinds of shite and empties lying around, set off loads of flares, have your best bezzy banner on show and have it so everyone must and has, to see it.....and then be a proper Lad, whilst doing all of the afore mentioned square kudos fan park antics.

Fucking shite and its getting boring. Its had its time.

Across Europe and in this country at finals I, and those who go with me have always shunned these areas. Simply put, its deemed as the wool/bad ted thing to do, or be at. To cool for school we are not, but a fan park ted, we most definitely aren't.


I get the ground stuff on Thursady, sound, yes, I understand they would flock to the ground, its our home, there is an inevitability to it, but the Pier head? Fuck off. It gave every rat Lad and rat Girl out there, an opportunity to get out there, get pissed and tarnish us and our name, once again. Its embarrassing and gives people the fuel to stoke the flames of the stereotypical bollocks we have to deal with when travelling away. We're shitting on our own doorstep for fucks sake.

I for one will be happy to never see another fan park again, and a north face jacket Lad.

To be fair the ones outside the City arms were always good but youre right in that there were always knobheads behaving as such - as I said a few posts back I remember a woman selling Chelsea gear getting absolutely set on, poor girl was in tears.

For me my enjoyment of those places ended in Syntagma Square which really wasnt particularly pleasant and was full of knobheads - that said, I didnt go to Kiev or Madrid and from what Ive seen and heard, both were very good, well organised and respectful.
Reply #414
Today at 04:09:41 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:50:43 PM
That last night, does not represent me, the club, the match going fan base or the city. Fucking atrocious conduct by all. You have two problems here, firstly the 'Lad' culture in Liverpool (you all know what I'm on about) and then this fan park mentality that we seem to have.

Sick to death of these fan parks(I know some will totally disagree) but this flock to an area, leave all kinds of shite and empties lying around, set off loads of flares, have your best bezzy banner on show and have it so everyone must and has, to see it.....and then be a proper Lad, whilst doing all of the afore mentioned square kudos fan park antics.

Fucking shite and its getting boring. Its had its time.

Across Europe and in this country at finals I, and those who go with me have always shunned these areas. Simply put, its deemed as the wool/bad ted thing to do, or be at. To cool for school we are not, but a fan park ted, we most definitely aren't.


I get the ground stuff on Thursady, sound, yes, I understand they would flock to the ground, its our home, there is an inevitability to it, but the Pier head? Fuck off. It gave every rat Lad and rat Girl out there, an opportunity to get out there, get pissed and tarnish us and our name, once again. Its embarrassing and gives people the fuel to stoke the flames of the stereotypical bollocks we have to deal with when travelling away. We're shitting on our own doorstep for fucks sake.

I for one will be happy to never see another fan park again, and a north face jacket Lad.

 :wellin
Reply #415
Today at 04:11:37 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:50:43 PM
That last night, does not represent me, the club, the match going fan base or the city. Fucking atrocious conduct by all. You have two problems here, firstly the 'Lad' culture in Liverpool (you all know what I'm on about) and then this fan park mentality that we seem to have.

Sick to death of these fan parks(I know some will totally disagree) but this flock to an area, leave all kinds of shite and empties lying around, set off loads of flares, have your best bezzy banner on show and have it so everyone must and has, to see it.....and then be a proper Lad, whilst doing all of the afore mentioned square kudos fan park antics.

Fucking shite and its getting boring. Its had its time.

Across Europe and in this country at finals I, and those who go with me have always shunned these areas. Simply put, its deemed as the wool/bad ted thing to do, or be at. To cool for school we are not, but a fan park ted, we most definitely aren't.


I get the ground stuff on Thursady, sound, yes, I understand they would flock to the ground, its our home, there is an inevitability to it, but the Pier head? Fuck off. It gave every rat Lad and rat Girl out there, an opportunity to get out there, get pissed and tarnish us and our name, once again. Its embarrassing and gives people the fuel to stoke the flames of the stereotypical bollocks we have to deal with when travelling away. We're shitting on our own doorstep for fucks sake.

I for one will be happy to never see another fan park again, and a north face jacket Lad.

The wool thing again eh  ::)
Reply #416
Today at 04:14:27 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:50:43 PM
That last night, does not represent me, the club, the match going fan base or the city. Fucking atrocious conduct by all. You have two problems here, firstly the 'Lad' culture in Liverpool (you all know what I'm on about) and then this fan park mentality that we seem to have.

If by 'lad' culture you mean acting like a bunch of England fans from shit townsville on a lager and cheap coke fueled away day then yeah.

But we've got our fair share of scum and scrotes from our own inner city who bring shame on us too often. The club should be working hard to ban for life those who were in the thick of the trouble yesterday and the police should charge the little fuckers.

We behaved impeccably in Madrid with massive numbers in blistering heat, so it's not like there's a hooligan element who shame us everywhere. Same with the parade last year. In reality that's left the club trusting us too much to behave this week.

Lockdown fever seems to have developed as has been seen around the country when people have been let loose in public on the ale after a few months. I wouldn't trust us at the moment to have any kind of parade any time this year in this current climate. The pubs will be murder as well for weeks. Maybe that'll get it out of their systems a bit.
Reply #417
Today at 04:15:18 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:50:43 PM
That last night, does not represent me, the club, the match going fan base or the city. Fucking atrocious conduct by all. You have two problems here, firstly the 'Lad' culture in Liverpool (you all know what I'm on about) and then this fan park mentality that we seem to have.

Sick to death of these fan parks(I know some will totally disagree) but this flock to an area, leave all kinds of shite and empties lying around, set off loads of flares, have your best bezzy banner on show and have it so everyone must and has, to see it.....and then be a proper Lad, whilst doing all of the afore mentioned square kudos fan park antics.

Fucking shite and its getting boring. Its had its time.

Across Europe and in this country at finals I, and those who go with me have always shunned these areas. Simply put, its deemed as the wool/bad ted thing to do, or be at. To cool for school we are not, but a fan park ted, we most definitely aren't.


I get the ground stuff on Thursady, sound, yes, I understand they would flock to the ground, its our home, there is an inevitability to it, but the Pier head? Fuck off. It gave every rat Lad and rat Girl out there, an opportunity to get out there, get pissed and tarnish us and our name, once again. Its embarrassing and gives people the fuel to stoke the flames of the stereotypical bollocks we have to deal with when travelling away. We're shitting on our own doorstep for fucks sake.

I for one will be happy to never see another fan park again, and a north face jacket Lad.

Agree with a lot of this, don't know how it was organised (Social Media?) but it clearly was...I believe Carra was there too?

The videos circulating are embarrassing, that gobsh*te who deliberately aimed the rocket at the Liver buildings (seemingly because Everton have an office there ? and I think the office was lit up in blue).
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/shameful-moment-man-launches-firework-18499736

I can just see Chippy Tits saying I told you so...

Anyway on a more positive note good to see around 25 or so volunteers turned up to help clean up some of the mess.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-fan-volunteers-clean-up-18499159
Reply #418
Today at 04:17:49 PM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:11:37 PM
The wool thing again eh  ::)
And long may it continue.
Reply #419
Today at 04:19:24 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:14:27 PM
If by 'lad' culture you mean acting like a bunch of England fans from shit townsville on a lager and cheap coke fueled away day then yeah.

But we've got our fair share of scum and scrotes from our own inner city who bring shame on us too often. The club should be working hard to ban for life those who were in the thick of the trouble yesterday and the police should charge the little fuckers.

We behaved impeccably in Madrid with massive numbers in blistering hear, so it's not like there's a hooligan element who shame us everywhere.

Liverpool has a certain "lad" culture than is unique to this city, I don't think he's going on about what you posted.
Reply #420
Today at 04:19:38 PM
In case youse keep forgetting, this is a celebration thread for fucks sake.
Reply #421
Today at 04:20:03 PM
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 04:15:18 PM
Agree with a lot of this, don't know how it was organised (Social Media?) but it clearly was...I believe Carra was there too?

The videos circulating are embarrassing, that gobsh*te who deliberately aimed the rocket at the Liver buildings (seemingly because Everton have an office there ? and I think the office was lit up in blue).
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/shameful-moment-man-launches-firework-18499736

I can just see Chippy Tits saying I told you so...

Anyway on a more positive note good to see around 25 or so volunteers turned up to help clean up some of the mess.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-fan-volunteers-clean-up-18499159

Carragher was there but as Ive said a couple of times, theres nothing wrong per se in standing around outside with some ale singing football songs, its possible to do that and not be breaching any COVID-19 regulations - the club in their statement actually said several thousand - some of which chose to ignore social distancing - so that reads to me as the club are acknowledging that many there werent actually doing anything wrong.

I dont live in Liverpool anymore but if I did Id have gone, but Id have gone and stood out of the way of the thick of it, put all my empties into a bin bag and not acted like a fucking bellend.

It really is a shame that a small minority seem incapable of acting in the same way because were they able to do so wed actually be able to point to a gathering like that going off without a hitch as justification for perhaps being less judgmental on our behaviour in future.
Reply #422
Today at 04:21:58 PM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 04:17:49 PM
And long may it continue.
Divisive prick
