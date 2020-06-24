That last night, does not represent me, the club, the match going fan base or the city. Fucking atrocious conduct by all. You have two problems here, firstly the 'Lad' culture in Liverpool (you all know what I'm on about) and then this fan park mentality that we seem to have.



Sick to death of these fan parks(I know some will totally disagree) but this flock to an area, leave all kinds of shite and empties lying around, set off loads of flares, have your best bezzy banner on show and have it so everyone must and has, to see it.....and then be a proper Lad, whilst doing all of the afore mentioned square kudos fan park antics.



Fucking shite and its getting boring. Its had its time.



Across Europe and in this country at finals I, and those who go with me have always shunned these areas. Simply put, its deemed as the wool/bad ted thing to do, or be at. To cool for school we are not, but a fan park ted, we most definitely aren't.





I get the ground stuff on Thursady, sound, yes, I understand they would flock to the ground, its our home, there is an inevitability to it, but the Pier head? Fuck off. It gave every rat Lad and rat Girl out there, an opportunity to get out there, get pissed and tarnish us and our name, once again. Its embarrassing and gives people the fuel to stoke the flames of the stereotypical bollocks we have to deal with when travelling away. We're shitting on our own doorstep for fucks sake.



I for one will be happy to never see another fan park again, and a north face jacket Lad.