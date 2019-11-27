« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?  (Read 15089 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #360 on: Today at 10:58:39 AM »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 12:34:59 AM
Too many wools there.

What a misinformed, moronic thing to say. 

Logged

Offline aggerdid

  • Reads the subtitles on "Queer as Folk" from right to left
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #361 on: Today at 10:59:17 AM »
People are saying its a pity we cant celebrate together but ive been celebrating all season. Ive been to every home game till the world flipped upside down and even been lucky enough to get to more aways than i ever have this season at the expense of the european aways basically just because i thought wed do it this year. The only time i can remember really doubting it was losing to villa late 2nd half after man city had comeback from a goal down. The celebrations coming out of villa park rivalled bayern last season. Every other time its seemed like wed do it. What a season and still 18% to go. Staying unbeaten at anfield is my main hope for the rest of the season. Then 100.5+ points
Logged
We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey - Kenji Miyazawa

Online jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #362 on: Today at 11:00:40 AM »
Woke up hangover free this morning, either didnt drink enough last night, or my body has got use to the fizz over the last couple of days!

Still getting messages from other fans saying well deserved title etc which is nice. Im still not sure its sank in yet tho, still all feels a bit surreal.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #363 on: Today at 11:01:05 AM »
I'm not half putting the ale away last few days... made up, just feel drunk even when I'm sober, just merry, blissed, it's here. This is destiny  :)
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #364 on: Today at 11:02:57 AM »
Quote from: aggerdid on Today at 10:59:17 AM
People are saying its a pity we cant celebrate together but ive been celebrating all season. Ive been to every home game till the world flipped upside down and even been lucky enough to get to more aways than i ever have this season at the expense of the european aways basically just because i thought wed do it this year. The only time i can remember really doubting it was losing to villa late 2nd half after man city had comeback from a goal down. The celebrations coming out of villa park rivalled bayern last season. Every other time its seemed like wed do it. What a season and still 18% to go. Staying unbeaten at anfield is my main hope for the rest of the season. Then 100.5+ points

Yes.  Its been a drip, drip celebration.  A few pivitol moments like Villa Away, Leicester home and away, Mo's goal against the Mancs.

Been enjoying it all year, and that makes the dickhead behaviour all the more baffling.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,417
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #365 on: Today at 11:04:13 AM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:58:39 AM
What a misinformed, moronic thing to say.

I assume the 'wools' are a convenient scapegaot for some. Lime Street must have been rammed with all of them waiting for the trains to Warrington Central and Widnes North.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #366 on: Today at 11:06:16 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:04:13 AM
I assume the 'wools' are a convenient scapegaot for some. Lime Street must have been rammed with all of them waiting for the trains to Warrington Central and Widnes North.

Exactly.  It just causes divisiveness if nothing else.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,916
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #367 on: Today at 11:16:24 AM »
This is the first saturday, since 1990, that I have woken up to the fact that Liverpool FC are the Champions of England once again, so I'm going to celebrate that.

For those under 30, until next Friday, each day will be the first time ever in your life you will wake up on that day and we are Champions. Good excuse to celebrate that.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,916
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #368 on: Today at 11:17:18 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:04:13 AM
I assume the 'wools' are a convenient scapegaot for some. Lime Street must have been rammed with all of them waiting for the trains to Warrington Central and Widnes North.

Please take this to the covid threads, its ruining the CELEBRATION thread
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,303
  • Buck Dancer
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #369 on: Today at 11:17:55 AM »
Lads honestly if youre that interested in talking about it, start another thread about it. Maybe in the politics board?

This one is How are YOU celebrating?

I cant speak for Fromola, Lycan, Andy_Allerton etc but Im a lot more interested in how people on here have celebrated and the lovely stories of people celebrating with their kids and their family, than piles of criticism of a few idiots (mainly from Everton twitter accounts) and how the whole thing has been ruined. The clubs put out a statement, move it on. Im sure theres plenty of posters who want to carry on putting a downer on things, but start a new thread for it eh? Then we dont have to wade through it.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #370 on: Today at 11:22:37 AM »
No point being petty, just savour the moment and keep the smile on your face.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Online coogzlfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #371 on: Today at 11:27:19 AM »
Not to change the tone of our celebrations, but that trouble last night down the docks, caused by a minority. Where the liver building changed blue for that night purposely?

By no means condoning the actions of them idiotic minority.
Logged
"If you are first you are first. If you are second, you are nothing."

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,211
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #372 on: Today at 11:32:21 AM »
Just watching a bit of the Glastonbury stuff on the iplayer. Tell you what, that wouldve been a good way to celebrate! Went in 2005 and there were so many LFC flags it was brilliant.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #373 on: Today at 11:33:47 AM »
Just out of curiosity, what sort of timeframe re celebrations is acceptable ? Asking for my liver. Just gone 11.30 and I fancy a beer already.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #374 on: Today at 11:34:57 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:33:47 AM
Just out of curiosity, what sort of timeframe re celebrations is acceptable ? Asking for my liver. Just gone 11.30 and I fancy a beer already.

Celebrations should last at least a week so crack it open
Logged
Believer

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,491
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #375 on: Today at 11:37:15 AM »
Thursday night I stayed at home, rang family, had a bit of a cry and was content

Friday night I stayed in, watched loads of LFC content and had a beer. Happy and chilled

Tonight I'll stay in, get a takeaway in, watch loads of LFC content and relax

There will be a time and a place for a group celebration which can involve the entire fanbase just like it did last year. Now is not the time.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,417
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #376 on: Today at 11:40:24 AM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:37:15 AM
Thursday night I stayed at home, rang family, had a bit of a cry and was content

Friday night I stayed in, watched loads of LFC content and had a beer. Happy and chilled

Tonight I'll stay in, get a takeaway in, watch loads of LFC content and relax

There will be a time and a place for a group celebration which can involve the entire fanbase just like it did last year. Now is not the time.

I think I've overdosed on the LFC content for the time being so'll give it a miss for a couple of days.

I did that same last year after Madrid, eased of and whenever I see Matip teeing up Divock and get excited again.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,303
  • Buck Dancer
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #377 on: Today at 11:41:43 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:33:47 AM
Just out of curiosity, what sort of timeframe re celebrations is acceptable ? Asking for my liver. Just gone 11.30 and I fancy a beer already.

I reckon the rest of the season at least.

Nice seven game victory tour
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,872
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #378 on: Today at 11:45:08 AM »
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,572
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #379 on: Today at 11:46:03 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:33:47 AM
Just out of curiosity, what sort of timeframe re celebrations is acceptable ? Asking for my liver. Just gone 11.30 and I fancy a beer already.

We have a worldwide fan base, so whenever you want to enjoy beer you'll be celebrating with someone  ;)
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #380 on: Today at 11:46:32 AM »
Quote from: coogzlfc on Today at 11:27:19 AM
Not to change the tone of our celebrations, but that trouble last night down the docks, caused by a minority. Where the liver building changed blue for that night purposely?

By no means condoning the actions of them idiotic minority.
No, it was red, white and blue for armed forces week. I believe its been like this in previous years as well.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #381 on: Today at 11:47:37 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:41:43 AM
I reckon the rest of the season at least.

Nice seven game victory tour
I wont be able to last seven games, just opened a beer and the missus has looked at me like I shit on the rug. Might try and squeeze the weekend in though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 