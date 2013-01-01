« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?  (Read 11328 times)

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,502
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #280 on: Today at 12:29:35 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:24:17 AM
Why the fuck should any real Liverpool fan care? I barely think about Everton in a normal situation, nevermind when we've just won the league for the first time in 30 years.

Anyone who has any actual care in the world about Everton, or the fucking colour blue, should have a fucking word with themselves.

I don't know anyone who gives a shit about Everton.

I'm just thinking about crowd dynamics, how drink affects certain people and how insignificant things can then become provocation in their eyes. Check out any town centre at the weekend for evidence of how this all works.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,060
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #281 on: Today at 12:29:43 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:23:24 AM
When pissed, virtually everyone is two years old.

When I saw a fella in his Everton shirt earlier, I chuckled and smiled at him. Seeing the Liver Building lit up blue drew a similar reaction from me this evening, before some gimp decided to launch fireworks at it for the amusement of people from fucking Hough Green.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,502
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #282 on: Today at 12:33:26 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:29:43 AM
When I saw a fella in his Everton shirt earlier, I chuckled and smiled at him. Seeing the Liver Building lit up blue drew a similar reaction from me this evening, before some gimp decided to launch fireworks at it for the amusement of people from fucking Hough Green.
Ah, but you are a decent, sensible person. Sadly, some people aren't.

Some will always rise to the bait, and let's be clear here, it was bait. You could tell that by the amount of Bitters getting off on it being lit up in blue earlier on. They were revelling in the wind-up.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #283 on: Today at 12:33:44 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:29:35 AM
I don't know anyone who gives a shit about Everton.

I'm just thinking about crowd dynamics, how drink affects certain people and how insignificant things can then become provocation in their eyes. Check out any town centre at the weekend for evidence of how this all works.

Mostly when people are provoked for insignificant things, even with drink involved, it's usually because they are fucking thick headed fuckers.

You can't blame someone for "provoking" the stupid fuckers with an innocuous act.
Logged

Online TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:34:59 AM »
Too many wools there.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,130
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #285 on: Today at 12:35:13 AM »
Dickheads, one in particular
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #286 on: Today at 12:38:27 AM »
As I say, I don't care what the bitters or the mancs or those who hate scousers say about the club due to this; if they blame the club and the fans rather than the fucking idiots, they would blame us for something eventually anyway.

Just, why be a fucking sad twat firing fireworks at the Liver building? Like fucking hell mate, the club is built on the history and pride in the city, so why fucking fire on one of our most beloved landmarks? I don't want to say they come from out the city, plenty of twats in Liverpool too, but I would be far from shocked if it was an outsider.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,060
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #287 on: Today at 12:42:14 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:38:27 AM
As I say, I don't care what the bitters or the mancs or those who hate scousers say about the club due to this; if they blame the club and the fans rather than the fucking idiots, they would blame us for something eventually anyway.

Just, why be a fucking sad twat firing fireworks at the Liver building? Like fucking hell mate, the club is built on the history and pride in the city, so why fucking fire on one of our most beloved landmarks? I don't want to say they come from out the city, plenty of twats in Liverpool too, but I would be far from shocked if it was an outsider.

Last night some student girl asked me what how the Maggie song wed been singing went. I looked at her dead confused for about 10 seconds and then told her, then her and her mates filmed themselves singing it.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #288 on: Today at 12:44:00 AM »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,502
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #289 on: Today at 12:44:25 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:33:44 AM
Mostly when people are provoked for insignificant things, even with drink involved, it's usually because they are fucking thick headed fuckers.

You can't blame someone for "provoking" the stupid fuckers with an innocuous act.
I'm not sure why you seem to think I'm defending the idiots.

I just know a bit about psychology and can see things like this happening before they do.

Do you remember the video posted by gloating Bitters of a Liverpool fan driving down Goodison Road after an Everton match. He was in a red car and had a Liverpool top on. He was abused and had his car vandalised by hordes of them as they passed him. To them (not me) that was enough 'provocation' to justify being scumbags.

Facts are, many things in life are depressingly predictable if/when certain factors are brought together. I just pointed out that this came as no surprise to me at all.

All sensible people think that a Liverpool fan should be able to drive past Goodison in his LFC shirt just after their game. But people who understand how these things work in the real world realise he wasn't doing himself any favours. Same with lighting the Liver Building blue while you have thousands of Liverpool fans celebrating in front of it. You will always have idiots in a crowd. Add fireworks and drink, and bingo. idiots will then be idiots. You can bet 99% of the crowd there were brilliant, but all it takes are a few morons to spoil things.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:14 AM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Big Dirk

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • Belfast Red
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #290 on: Today at 12:45:30 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:15:39 AM
Sadly we cannot get rid of bellends who make a mockery of our club, we can just call them bellends and not real fans. Cause they aren't, they clearly just want a piss up and to trash shit. You see England fans do the exact same thing every away match near enough.

These are the fans that don't really like the game or even really understand it, just the stuff around it all (the drinks, the bantz, the bets, maybe even the chance to get a bit aggy). You know the type that will ring up talksport to complain and slag the manager, with very little knowledge.
Sorry this is nonsense and just deflection...99% of these people will be real fans but when the drinks in the wits out.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #291 on: Today at 12:48:23 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:44:25 AM
I'm not sure why you seem to think I'm defending the idiots.

I just know a bit about psychology and can see things like this happening before they do.

Do you remember the video posted by gloating Bitters of a Liverpool fan driving down Goodison Road after an Everton match. He was in a red car and had a Liverpool top on. He was abused and had his car vandalised by hordes of them as they passed him. To them (not me) that was enough 'provocation' to justify being scumbags.

Facts are, many things in life are depressingly predictable if/when certain factors are brought together. I just pointed out that this came as no surprise to me at all.

All sensible people think that a Liverpool fan should be able to drive past Goodison in his LFC shirt just after their game. But people who understand how these things work in the real world realise he wasn't doing himself any favours. Same with lighting the Liver Building blue while you have thousands of Liverpool fans celebrating in front of it. You will always have idiots in a crowd. Add fireworks and drink, and bingo. idiots will then be idiots.

I don't think your defending the idiots, not at all. I was more saying as an open thought was that you can't and shouldn't build and plan things around the idiots.

It wasnt stupid to put the blue lights on the liver building. For all we know, it wasnt Everton at all it was just a fucking light. They can't be blamed for doing something normal.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:50:42 AM »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:45:30 AM
Sorry this is nonsense and just deflection...99% of these people will be real fans but when the drinks in the wits out.

Idk man, even with drinks if your more concerned about percieved grievances from other teams  rather than your own teams success, there's an argument to be made that you care more about the tribalism or football than about the actual club you "support"

Even on a simpler level, I think we can now call these people not real fans, because a real fan wouldn't fire a firework at the Liver Building under any circumstance, drink or no drink. To be honest I dont think a semi-rational human would do that while drunk.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:34 AM by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #293 on: Today at 12:52:38 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:42:14 AM
Last night some student girl asked me what how the Maggie song wed been singing went. I looked at her dead confused for about 10 seconds and then told her, then her and her mates filmed themselves singing it.

Typical stuff sadly. I went to Anfield last night (so I can't criticised croeds congregating) and thankfully I never saw anything like that, or like tonight.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,668
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:53:01 AM »
Lads no point even talking about these dickheads anymore. We should be posting happy and celebratory things right now.  :wave
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,502
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #295 on: Today at 12:53:45 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:48:23 AM
I don't think your defending the idiots, not at all. I was more saying as an open thought was that you can't and shouldn't build and plan things around the idiots.

It wasnt stupid to put the blue lights on the liver building. For all we know, it wasnt Everton at all it was just a fucking light. They can't be blamed for doing something normal.

Sadly, we always have to plan for the idiots. That's life, unfortunately.

Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,993
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #296 on: Today at 01:02:45 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:53:01 AM
Lads no point even talking about these dickheads anymore. We should be posting happy and celebratory things right now.  :wave

Is right. I've had a great day today sitting at home recovering from 2 days drinking. Just going through YouTube, twitter, Facebook and other news sites and channels just taking it all in. Gonna get fucked up tomorrow
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,703
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: How are you celebrating now? Rubbing it into the haters' faces or.....?
« Reply #297 on: Today at 01:02:52 AM »
The top of the Liver Building may have been Blue but the bottom was lit up Red in that video.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 