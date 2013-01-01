Mostly when people are provoked for insignificant things, even with drink involved, it's usually because they are fucking thick headed fuckers.



You can't blame someone for "provoking" the stupid fuckers with an innocuous act.



I'm not sure why you seem to think I'm defending the idiots.I just know a bit about psychology and can see things like this happening before they do.Do you remember the video posted by gloating Bitters of a Liverpool fan driving down Goodison Road after an Everton match. He was in a red car and had a Liverpool top on. He was abused and had his car vandalised by hordes of them as they passed him. To them (not me) that was enough 'provocation' to justify being scumbags.Facts are, many things in life are depressingly predictable if/when certain factors are brought together. I just pointed out that this came as no surprise to me at all.All sensible people think that a Liverpool fan should be able to drive past Goodison in his LFC shirt just after their game. But people who understand how these things work in the real world realise he wasn't doing himself any favours. Same with lighting the Liver Building blue while you have thousands of Liverpool fans celebrating in front of it. You will always have idiots in a crowd. Add fireworks and drink, and bingo. idiots will then be idiots. You can bet 99% of the crowd there were brilliant, but all it takes are a few morons to spoil things.