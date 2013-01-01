I won't be going out to any gatherings even if it's declared ok to do so by then. The virus is still with us and I still have vulnerable people I need to protect, so it will be enjoyable but low key.



It will definitely involve a nice bottle of champagne then lots of Murphy's and Guinness. I'll have my Premier League and European Cup replicas out and my newly painted 8' x 5' flag hanging up. Probably just Mrs Spion and myself.



The pyro can wait until the eventual parade, whenever that may be. So can the day and night out in town.



There will be happiness, a warm glow inside, thoughts of Reds who aren't now here to see it, such as my dad and my partner's dad. There will be relief too. Relief over getting through the worst of this global catastrophe, and relief that we will have finally done what they all said we'd never do again - lift the league crown, as well as being the best in the world.