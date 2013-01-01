« previous next »
Author Topic: How do you plan to celebrate when...  (Read 1493 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:08:05 PM »
To be honest, I'm more concerned with next season and retaining it, we won this title ages ago plus the delay has kinda killed the anticipation of lifting it for me. I want to dominate as the old Liverpool teams Man Utd did.
Offline Kekule

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 PM »
To be honest, I'm more concerned with next season and retaining it, we won this title ages ago plus the delay has kinda killed the anticipation of lifting it for me. I want to dominate as Man Utd did.

Each to their own, but I think it would be a shame to shrug it off like that.  As a fan base weve (understandably) spent the best part of three decades looking away to the next season and worrying about weather that one will be the one where we finally reclaim the throne. This is the one and a chance for everyone to live in and enjoy the moment.

Is it how we all imagined it? No, clearly not. But I dont think we should just wave it off.  A phrase about gift horses and mouths springs to mind.

But like I said, each to their own. Everyone is different and no-one should be forced into behaving a certain way, I guess.
Offline reddebs

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:46:34 PM »
Not even thought about it to be honest.

I had made so many plans for being in  Liverpool for the derby and the Palace game and for the parade that I almost don't want to plan anything.

I don't generally have alcohol in the house so it'll be hit and miss if I can celebrate with a drink.

If it's midweek Paul might not even be here meaning I'll be on my own which is a bit of a downer.

Probably just go crazy with you guys on here

Offline Oscarmac

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:53:13 PM »
A massive sense of relief. Exhaustion. Contentment. A quiet moment of satisfaction smiling like a demented fool. Beer. Many many texts. Beer. More smiles. Best sleep ever.
Offline 7777

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:54:23 PM »
With my dad and lads as it should be *19
Offline andyrol

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:03:44 PM »
Got some red flares, made an 8ft high flag, got some cheap champagne to 'pop'. May get ridiculously drunk!
Offline rubber soul

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:01:43 PM »
I'll most likely be at work unfortunately so I'll probably be celebrating with a brew, a wagon wheel and an unbearable smugness.
Offline 24∗7

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:05:44 PM »
Mate of mine bought me a bottle of craft vodka made in Estonia for my 50th. He's a Liverpool fan. I foolishly told him I wouldn't open it until we've, well, you know........

So yeah - that's getting opened as soon as the decisive match ends! ;D

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:10:36 PM »
Mate of mine bought me a bottle of craft vodka made in Estonia for my 50th. He's a Liverpool fan. I foolishly told him I wouldn't open it until we've, well, you know........

So yeah - that's getting opened as soon as the decisive match ends! ;D



20 years in the waiting! Hope you get to crack it open soon.
Offline John_P

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:16:04 PM »
No idea, completely depends on how and when I assume. Back in March we were going to book a table in a bar for the Crystal Palace game. So a friend is offering to put it on in their garden, it or I'll watch it with my dad. Got a bottle of decent whiskey to open once it's been won. Will be having the day after off work, that's for sure.
Offline 24∗7

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 PM »
20 years in the waiting! Hope you get to crack it open soon.
That's you not getting any of it. Twat. :scarf
Offline Red_Rich

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 PM »
Bifters , beer and rockets !

Fireworks is a good idea.  Red ones only of course!

Tea total these days.

Hopefully see my brother and nephew to celebrate together with.

Online Son of Spion＊

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:43:14 PM »
I won't be going out to any gatherings even if it's declared ok to do so by then. The virus is still with us and I still have vulnerable people I need to protect, so it will be enjoyable but low key.

It will definitely involve a nice bottle of champagne then lots of Murphy's and Guinness. I'll have my Premier League and European Cup replicas out and my newly painted 8' x 5' flag hanging up. Probably just Mrs Spion and myself.

The pyro can wait until the eventual parade, whenever that may be. So can the day and night out in town.

There will be happiness, a warm glow inside, thoughts of Reds who aren't now here to see it, such as my dad and my partner's dad. There will be relief too. Relief over getting through the worst of this global catastrophe, and relief that we will have finally done what they all said we'd never do again - lift the league crown, as well as being the best in the world.
Offline livewiresaint

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:18:56 PM »
With a smile and a toast to my late Uncle Baz who first took me to Anfield back in 1977.

Then a few beers no doubt.
Offline Dougle

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 PM »
Well I will probably have my friendly, mildly interested, son with his arms around me. He's gonna be 10 next weekend and loves the idea that it took him coming on to the planet for this to happen. He takes full responsibility. If it's Wednesday night my girlfriend will be here and I will end up in tears and for all that's happened that's cool.
And then I will relax because this is all I ever wanted to see again.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:05:16 AM »
As someone said on the first page, I'll respect the lockdown rules which means I will probably get pissed on my own.

Ive no kids yet and my wife doesnt care for football, she loves a drink though so she'll probably join in the festivities.

But I think mainly, as most have said, it will just be a massive relief after all this uncertainty.
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: How do you plan to celebrate when...
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:09:39 AM »
I'll probably have a little cry to be honest. And then a drink.

This.  I've got tissues, wine and whisky ready to go.  In saying that, that's what my night in usually involves anyway.
