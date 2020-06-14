Ah so good to be able to start these threads again. I'll do this one for the midweek games in hand and all the games in matchday 30. Hard to know what to expect given there's no real form to go on:
WEDNESDAY 17TH JUNE
Aston Villa V Sheff Utd 18:00 SKY SPORTS
Man City V Arsenal 20:15 SKY SPORTS
FRIDAY 19TH JUNE
Norwich V Southampton 18:00 SKY SPORTS/PICK
Spurs V Man Utd 20:15 SKY SPORTS
SATURDAY 20TH JUNE
Watford V Leicester 12:30 BT SPORT
Brighton V Arsenal 15:00 BT SPORT
West Ham V Wolves 17:30 SKY SPORTS
Bournemouth V Crystal Palace 19:45 BBC1
SUNDAY 21ST JUNE
Newcastle V Sheff Utd 14:00 SKY SPORTS/PICK
Aston Villa V Chelsea 16:15 SKY SPORTS
Everton V Liverpool 19:00 SKY SPORTS/PICK
MONDAY 22ND JUNE
Man City V Burnley 20:00 SKY SPORTS