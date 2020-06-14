« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June

sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« on: Today at 11:35:14 AM »
Ah so good to be able to start these threads again. I'll do this one for the midweek games in hand and all the games in matchday 30. Hard to know what to expect given there's no real form to go on:

WEDNESDAY 17TH JUNE

Aston Villa V Sheff Utd  18:00  SKY SPORTS   
Man City V Arsenal  20:15  SKY SPORTS   


FRIDAY 19TH JUNE
      
Norwich V Southampton  18:00  SKY SPORTS/PICK   
Spurs V Man Utd  20:15  SKY SPORTS   


SATURDAY 20TH JUNE
      
Watford V Leicester  12:30  BT SPORT   
Brighton V Arsenal  15:00  BT SPORT   
West Ham V Wolves  17:30  SKY SPORTS   
Bournemouth V Crystal Palace  19:45  BBC1   


SUNDAY 21ST JUNE
      
Newcastle V Sheff Utd  14:00  SKY SPORTS/PICK   
Aston Villa V Chelsea  16:15  SKY SPORTS   
Everton V Liverpool  19:00  SKY SPORTS/PICK   


MONDAY 22ND JUNE
      
Man City V Burnley  20:00  SKY SPORTS
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:44:31 AM »


Love the asterisk here


BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:14 PM »
Still cant believe Bournemouth v Palace will be prime time viewing on BBC1 on a Saturday night. :D
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:11:15 PM »
So bloody excited!

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:06:14 PM
Still cant believe Bournemouth v Palace will be prime time viewing on BBC1 on a Saturday night. :D

We'll all still be watching though! ;D


Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:14:13 PM »
Not sure I've missed football enough to sit through 8 hours of those saturday fixtures.
davidlpool1982

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:22:41 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:14:13 PM
Not sure I've missed football enough to sit through 8 hours of those saturday fixtures.

The first three all have interest for me, but Bournemouth-Palace being the late game gives me a chance to play the Last of Us 2. Typically the game I've been looking forward too most for the past couple of years come out just when the bloody PL decided to start up again.
Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:24:06 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:11:15 PM
So bloody excited!

We'll all still be watching though! ;D

Not me!

However my mum is going to go spare as my dad and brother are very much the type to have all the games on back to back!


BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:33:08 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:11:15 PM
So bloody excited!

We'll all still be watching though! ;D

Itll be like the old days of waiting for some boring drama to end so MOTD would start. Except this time its the actual football well want to end. Roy Hodgson is the Midnight Caller. :D
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:45:55 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:33:08 PM
Itll be like the old days of waiting for some boring drama to end so MOTD would start. Except this time its the actual football well want to end. Roy Hodgson is the Midnight Caller. :D

What a thought...don't have nightmares! ;D


Kekule

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:13:47 PM »
Ill have half an eye on the Manchester City - Arsenal game for obvious reasons.  Maybe the same for the Spurs - Manchester United game just to see how much of a prick Mourinho will be knowing that without a crowd to show off to hell have to wind the opposition bench up a bit more to get the requisite attention.

Ill give Saturday a swerve.  Its all about 7pm Sunday.
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:20:40 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:06:14 PM
Still cant believe Bournemouth v Palace will be prime time viewing on BBC1 on a Saturday night. :D

Be a bigger audience than the World Cup final.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:26:02 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:14:13 PM
Not sure I've missed football enough to sit through 8 hours of those saturday fixtures.

 ;D

I likely wouldnt watch all of those, but they are at least fixtures that are meaningful for both relegation and European places.

Hopefully Wolves and Leicester can do their jobs and beat West Ham and Watford.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:38:26 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:06:14 PM
Still cant believe Bournemouth v Palace will be prime time viewing on BBC1 on a Saturday night. :D

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:11:15 PM
We'll all still be watching though! ;D

It depends. If the BBC also show The Generation Game (not the Jim Davidson one) or Pets Win Prizes I might watch that instead.


gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-22nd June
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:12:35 PM »
Im hoping a free-kick/Hole In The Wall back on prime time Saturday BBC pun.

