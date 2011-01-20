« previous next »
Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?

Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 28, 2020, 04:04:13 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June 19, 2020, 10:45:36 PM
NCAA expands ban on Confederate flag, specifically notes Mississippi

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/503646-ncaa-expands-ban-of-confederate-flag-specifically-notes-mississippi

Mississippi moves to strip Confederate emblem from state flag

Quote
Politicians in the US state of Mississippi have taken a major step towards removing the Confederate emblem from the state flag.

On Saturday, both chambers of the Republican-led state congress voted to begin the process of changing the flag.

Mississippi is the last state in the US to feature the emblem on its flag.

The Confederate emblem is viewed by many as a racist symbol, with recent protests over the death of George Floyd reigniting debate over its use.

The flag was originally used by the slave-owning states who lost the US Civil War (1861-65).

The vote passed in both chambers of the Mississippi legislature: in the House of Representatives by a margin of 84-35, and then in the Senate by 36-14.

It means a bill to change the state flag can now be formally introduced. It is expected to be proposed on Sunday when the state congress is back in session, US media report.

A two-thirds majority was needed to begin the process. This was viewed as the biggest test because only a simple majority is needed to pass the final bill.

And in a major boost to the movement for change, Republican Governor Tate Reeves said that he would sign a bill to do so if it was approved in congress.

He had previously said that he would not veto a bill, but did not publicly back it.

"The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it's time to end it," he wrote on Twitter.

He added: "We should not be under any illusion that a vote in the Capitol is the end of what must be done - the job before us is to bring the state together."

"I would never have thought that I would see the flag come down in my lifetime," Democrat Barbara Blackmon, who is African-American, said on Saturday.

If the bill passes, a commission will design a new flag, to be be voted on in November.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-53209854

Quote
The statement comes as a sudden reversal from Reeves, who just this week advocated for any flag changes to be approved through a vote at the ballot box, not by legislators in Jackson.

Theres an effort underway across the country to erase our nations historyto pretend that all of us are so much better than our ancestors that we must eliminate their memory, Reeves wrote on Wednesday.

...

The NCAA also banned any collegiate championship events from being played in states where the Confederate flag is prominently displayed. Shortly after, a star player on Mississippi States football team declared "either change the flag or I won't be representing this state anymore."

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/504853-mississippi-governor-says-he-would-sign-bill-to-remove-confederate
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 28, 2020, 07:41:57 PM
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 28, 2020, 10:26:55 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on June 28, 2020, 07:41:57 PM
Find it odd in many cases people feel they need to apologise for this.

http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/florence-pugh-cultural-appropriation-corn-rows-18-racial-bias-a9588781.html%3famp

It's more and more like 1984. In that book people destroy old messages, because only the latest statement is correct and all previous statements that contradict the current truth need to disappear. Here we are. It's no longer a crazy story, it's become reality. Gandhi, Churchill, Lincoln, Columbus,... their statues all need to go because someone has found an error that doesn't fit with the perfect views of today. So you tweeted something X number of years ago that offended someone - better apologize to the world and at the very minimum to the person who was offended. How dare you post something out of line with my views? We live in a democracy and my views count, so you cant say whatever you like, certainly not one, ten or fifty years ago. Or something like that. This will not end well if we keep this insanity going. We will all become so scared of saying anything and we will self censor our own views.

At the same time we have useless leaders who can't even keep a few extra face masks stored somewhere and after half a year they can't even decide who is allowed to cross what border. But hey, that statue over there, that one has to go! Statue of Liberty next?
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 28, 2020, 10:30:48 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on June 28, 2020, 07:41:57 PM
Find it odd in many cases people feel they need to apologise for this.

http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/florence-pugh-cultural-appropriation-corn-rows-18-racial-bias-a9588781.html%3famp

It's pathetic,lads and lasses should be able to wear their hair however the fuck they like & she should've just told the person to fuck right off.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 28, 2020, 10:42:00 PM
Id have thought that sort of thing was positive in a sharing different cultures sort of way, but what do I know.

Think its a huge shame that a lot of really insignificant stuff has been deleted, removed and apologised for whilst the real issue has been almost forgotten already. Statues probably come into that as well.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 28, 2020, 10:47:48 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 28, 2020, 10:42:00 PM
Id have thought that sort of thing was positive in a sharing different cultures sort of way, but what do I know.

Think its a huge shame that a lot of really insignificant stuff has been deleted, removed and apologised for whilst the real issue has been almost forgotten already. Statues probably come into that as well.

It's happening  ;D


Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 28, 2020, 10:51:58 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on June 28, 2020, 10:26:55 PM
It's more and more like 1984. In that book people destroy old messages, because only the latest statement is correct and all previous statements that contradict the current truth need to disappear. Here we are. It's no longer a crazy story, it's become reality. Gandhi, Churchill, Lincoln, Columbus,... their statues all need to go because someone has found an error that doesn't fit with the perfect views of today. So you tweeted something X number of years ago that offended someone - better apologize to the world and at the very minimum to the person who was offended. How dare you post something out of line with my views? We live in a democracy and my views count, so you cant say whatever you like, certainly not one, ten or fifty years ago. Or something like that. This will not end well if we keep this insanity going. We will all become so scared of saying anything and we will self censor our own views.

At the same time we have useless leaders who can't even keep a few extra face masks stored somewhere and after half a year they can't even decide who is allowed to cross what border. But hey, that statue over there, that one has to go! Statue of Liberty next?

That's cultural appropriation from the Greeks, isn't it? Did the French ask the Rhodians for permission before ripping off their colossus?
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 28, 2020, 11:04:05 PM
Quote from: Sangria on June 28, 2020, 10:51:58 PM
That's cultural appropriation from the Greeks, isn't it? Did the French ask the Rhodians for permission before ripping off their colossus?

I'm sure they'll come up with something. Surely someone who helped build the thing said something bad at some point in their lives.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 28, 2020, 11:17:58 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 28, 2020, 10:42:00 PM
Think its a huge shame that a lot of really insignificant stuff has been deleted, removed and apologised for whilst the real issue has been almost forgotten already. Statues probably come into that as well.

I'd agree with that. Reminds me of the push to change the names of sports teams with Indigenous names. I worked in an area once with a significant aboriginal population and loads of kids there wore caps, shirts and jackets with those names and logos. A few saw it as a point of pride and that renaming sports teams were the least of their concerns compared to real issues their communities faced everyday such as poverty and mental health issues
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 30, 2020, 03:30:04 PM
Its gone too far...

Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 30, 2020, 03:33:02 PM
When did one hit wonders start getting statues?

I'm starting the campaign for Chesney Hawkes today.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 30, 2020, 03:33:56 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June 30, 2020, 03:33:02 PM
When did one hit wonders start getting statues?

I'm starting the campaign for Chesney Hawkes today.

I expect it will be the one and only statue of him...
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 30, 2020, 03:35:38 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on June 30, 2020, 03:33:56 PM
I expect it will be the one and only statue of him...

There's no other way I'd rather it be.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 30, 2020, 03:38:08 PM
Ooo arrrr
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
June 30, 2020, 03:38:16 PM
There's a statue of a worm on Park Lane.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 2, 2020, 12:52:26 PM
A bust of Haile Selassie has been destroyed in a park in Wimbledon by Ethiopians's demonstrating against the death of a singer in Ethiopia.

I never realised Selassie was such a  divisive figure.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 2, 2020, 04:58:51 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  2, 2020, 12:52:26 PM
A bust of Haile Selassie has been destroyed in a park in Wimbledon by Ethiopians's demonstrating against the death of a singer in Ethiopia.

I never realised Selassie was such a  divisive figure.

It's crazy and it goes beyond the individuals the statues represent.

Not so long ago we thought it was a disaster that some people destroyed old Buddha statues or old temples because it didn't fit with their narrow-minded world. If we want to follow their path then I guess temples, films and books should be next. We have already taken steps to censor old films or tv shows. I wonder when we will start with the official book burning in public squares.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 2, 2020, 05:01:01 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  2, 2020, 12:52:26 PM
A bust of Haile Selassie has been destroyed in a park in Wimbledon by Ethiopians's demonstrating against the death of a singer in Ethiopia.

I never realised Selassie was such a  divisive figure.

I think that may well seriously piss off the Rastafarian community.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 2, 2020, 05:03:34 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  2, 2020, 12:52:26 PM
A bust of Haile Selassie has been destroyed in a park in Wimbledon by Ethiopians's demonstrating against the death of a singer in Ethiopia.

I never realised Selassie was such a  divisive figure.
Loved all those films.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 2, 2020, 06:07:39 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on July  2, 2020, 05:01:01 PM
I think that may well seriously piss off the Rastafarian community.

I was thinking that.

 For some reason it brought back my dad's mentions of him as something of a pre-war hero in this country, probably because of the expulsion by the Italians.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 2, 2020, 06:29:45 PM
Its difficult, one mans hero can always be another's demon but I think if the person in question was a slave trader or similar then tear the fucker down.
There's no amount of schools, hospitals or donations that can wipe that stain away.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 2, 2020, 06:33:58 PM
When did statues start costing 3 million pounds?
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 2, 2020, 07:23:58 PM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July  2, 2020, 06:33:58 PM
When did statues start costing 3 million pounds?

Give us a clue unless someone has unearthed the Golden Calf of Sinai.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 2, 2020, 07:39:20 PM
If George Washington, who inherited land and 10 slaves, then married Martha, more land and 84 slaves, had said: "Slavery is not right.  Leviticus got fake news. All black men are equal to white. And women should have equal rights.  And we should be gracious to the American Indian who has made us welcome in his Land."

Hung for sedition, imo.

Different eras, unenlightened and unevolved views. Still.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 8, 2020, 09:04:39 AM
The Truth About the Confederacy in the United States

Jeffery Robinson, the ACLUs top racial justice expert, discusses the dark history of Confederate symbols across the country and outlines what we can do to learn from our past and combat systemic racism.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QOPGpE-sXh0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QOPGpE-sXh0</a>

Just a reminder of what this is all about. This is not a response to recent events. This is a lecture from 2017, explaining why Confederate statues were erected and what they are for.

The same points can be applied to other countries but the issue of Confederate statues and the Gonfederate flag in American and their relationship to segregation are quite specific.

It's long but worth it. There were things in it that I wasn't aware of.

I'll post it in the Georger Floyd thread as well.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 8, 2020, 09:25:16 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  2, 2020, 06:07:39 PM
I was thinking that.

 For some reason it brought back my dad's mentions of him as something of a pre-war hero in this country, probably because of the expulsion by the Italians.

Fun fact, apparantly Haile Selassie lived off Lark lane on Waverley road during WW2!
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
July 8, 2020, 10:21:17 AM
Quote from: Bobsackamano on July  8, 2020, 09:25:16 AM
Fun fact, apparantly Haile Selassie lived off Lark lane on Waverley road during WW2!

Blimey. Bet he was glad Adolf had already gone home. :D
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
Yesterday at 12:48:05 AM
Satanic Temple plans to sue Mississippi if state puts 'In God We Trust' on flag

The Satanic Temple is warning Mississippi that it will pursue a lawsuit against the state if it puts the phrase In God We Trust on its flag, as is currently planned.

Late last month, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signed legislation into law doing away with the states flag design, which had featured the Confederate flag symbol for more than 120 years.

The move came amid a nationwide push to remove symbols of the Civil War-era pro-slavery cause as widespread protests against racial inequality and police brutality continued across the country, ignited by the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and more Black Americans.

Under the law, a commission will be appointed to create a new design for the flag that will be voted on during a special election in the state in November. The new design is also not allowed to feature the Confederate flag and must include the phrase "In God We Trust.

In a recent letter to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R), an attorney writing on behalf of the Satanic Temple first commended the state for first taking the very positive step of removing the Confederate battle flag from the Mississippi state flag.

However, the group added that removing  one  divisive  symbol  of  exclusion  only  to  replace  it  with a divisive  phrase of exclusion does not eliminate exclusion, but rather moves it from one group to a collection of others.

The group went on to suggest that if the state is going to place a religious phrase on its flag, it should include reference to Satan, saying the seven tenets of the Satanic Temple  which include striving to act with compassion and calls for the freedoms of others to be respected  seem more consistent with the states values than the Ten Commandments.

On the other hand, we can imagine that there would be some Mississippians who would be a bit put off by the words In Satan we Trust on the state flag, the letter continues. If you can imagine that, then you might imagine how atheists, Satanists, and other people of nontheistic faiths could feel excluded by the addition of In God we Trust to the state flag.

We trust that you will take our request under advisement," the group said. "However, should the state of Mississippi insist on placing  this  exclusionary  religious  phrase  on  its  flag, we do intend to  file suit and seek  injunctive  relief  against  this  act."

While the group acknowledged a past court ruling in a similar case in which it was noted the Supreme Court determined that the national mottos inclusion on currency does not infringe on First Amendment rights, the group said it believes its case would be distinguishable and warned it would move forward with that understanding.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506490-satanic-temple-plans-to-sue-mississippi-if-state-puts-in-god-we-trust-on
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
Yesterday at 08:02:54 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 12:48:05 AM
Satanic Temple plans to sue Mississippi if state puts 'In God We Trust' on flag


;D

Just when you thought insanity had peaked in 2020...
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
Today at 08:17:59 AM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 08:02:54 PM
;D

Just when you thought insanity had peaked in 2020...

But lets face it, trusting in God got them Trump. All the TV  god botherers think He is doing the lords work.
Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
Today at 08:51:48 AM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 08:02:54 PM
;D

Just when you thought insanity had peaked in 2020...

The Satanic Temple are using the Religious Right's actions against them. This was their response to the Religious Right trying to instroduce religion into children's text books.

Re: Statues: Should They Stay or Should They Go?
Today at 09:02:09 AM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:51:48 AM
The Satanic Temple are using the Religious Right's actions against them. This was their response to the Religious Right trying to instroduce religion into children's text books.


Brilliant! ;D
