1. Barnes. Took it to a new level. Watch his highlights if you are too young to remember.

2. Beardsley. Amazing team player and once or twice a season on the same level as Messi.

3. Alonso. I was a bit meh at first. But one of my colleagues was a semi-pro at the time and put me straight about what a talent he was, turned out to be true. Incredible that he graced us with his presence.



I know this isn’t the point but Klopp is probably genuinely my #1 signing.



Some unspoken rules about being a LFC supporter during the summer signings season:

- never buy anyone on the basis of their World Cup performances

- every goal keeper we sign will be heralded as the last piece of the jigsaw. Never true unless your name is Allison.

- don’t believe the gossip columns: we’d have signed half of western Europe if it was accurate.

- never sign anyone billed as the new Barnes, Giggs, Gerard, Rush, Messi or Ronaldo. They’ll peak when they are 17 and sink to the lower leagues like a stone.



Finally, I saw a few pages back that someone had somehow put Michael Owen in their top 3. They need to gem up a bit. 😃😃😃😃😃😃