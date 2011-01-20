Robin van Persie's second goal at Anfield in march 2012 - we weren't great that season but the diabolical league form that followed this defeat was unheard of



Both WBA goals in feb 2013 - after improving massively our goalscoring and outplaying Man City/Arsenal away from home, we completely dominate WBA all over the field, but get sucker punched late on. Felt like we were slowly building up towards defeating deep defenses at home, but this game completely killed our hard work, i felt



Coutinho and Gerrard away at Fulham, 2014 - right after thrashing Arsenal, it would be typical to drop points to a relegation team, killing our title hopes off, but we came back from the jaws of defeat and kept momentum going. On any other season this game was a defeat, not this time.



Agonbalhor at Anfield, september 2014 - optimism had been restored after we dispatched Spurs away, but losing to a sub par Villa squad was heart breaking. It signalled that our efforts and progress in 13/14 had been completely wiped out.



Pellé & Mané 2x, march 2016 - after Klopp restoring our optimism, despite troubles early on, we were hitting really good form to make a late challenge for UCL positions. We go 2 up away from home playing fantastic football, only to crumble and lose in the second half.



Bournemouth defeat in december 2016 - winning 1-3 away from home, 20 mins to go, looking like we're battling for the title. You know the rest



Wins vs Manchester City in Europe, 2018 - had us all feeling something that we thought we'd never see, our return to 'european royalty' in the european cup semi finals. The whole thing felt surreal because they were absolutely wiping away the Premier League. Finishing Top 4 is progress, but finishing top 4 and going deep in the european cup showed that our efforts were pointing towards the right direction



win vs Barca at home, 2019 - we went from incredible losers to best team in europe in the space of 4 goals



Robertson & Mané away at Villa, 2019 - we had absolutely no right to win that game, especially as late as we did. Not only kept us unbeaten, but kept momentum just before facing Manchester City.

