Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: PaulF
Was it rivaldo playing for them? One of the few games I've been to. His goal was class.

Yep, great goal from him too.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Smicer. You know the goal. I have never experienced such a complete change of momentum in a game as that one.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
I think one of the biggest sliding doors moments in recent years was the Europa League final. So I'll say Sevilla's winning goals.

If we'd won, we'd have qualified for the following season's Champions League. But I think, looking back, there's an argument that it could have impeded our development under Klopp.

We would have added financial muscle to sign players, and would have been a more attractive project. Which sounds good, but maybe it means Gotze decides to come here and we pass on the chance to sign Mane. And maybe the strain of fighting on too many fronts means we miss out on top four in the 16/17 season, which might mean that players like Van Dijk and Salah look elsewhere as we're not offering CL football in 18/19.

Of course, maybe winning the EL would have just sped up the success we've enjoyed - don't think I'd want to take that gamble though!

The biggest sliding doors moment in our modern history was the Cottee equaliser, following which Dalglish resigned.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Federico fucking Macheda.

We beat Fulham in injury time the day before, Villa 2-1 up at Old Trafford with 10 minutes left, United staring down the barrel of three defeats in a row, and us looking good at the top. They get back to 2-2, but its still three games without a win.

Then three minutes into injury time he gets the winner. They get the wind in their sails and the belief theyre going to do it and subsequently go on a run of wins. Ouch. :(
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: PaulF
Michael Thomas' :(
could someone delete this  ;D
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: PaulF
Michael Thomas' :(

Sealed the Cup Final, salvaged a bad season. Good shout.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: rob1966
Yep, great goal from him too.

It was a shit wall and shit defending and goalkeeping.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
Sealed the Cup Final, salvaged a bad season. Good shout.

Rushy 'sealed' it. Thomas got the (very brilliant) first.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Barrow Shaun
It was a shit wall and shit defending and goalkeeping.

Memory letting me down again. I thought he'd put it around the wall, but just watched it back from the Kop view and the fucking wall opens for no good reason, leaving a huge gap for him to fire through. Can't blame the Kirkland though, by the time he saw the ball it was too late.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Barrow Shaun
Rushy 'sealed' it. Thomas got the (very brilliant) first.

Ooops, of course. And yes, what a great goal it was. He didnt get many for us but when he did they tended to be very tidy finishes. Scored a good one against Villa in the 6th round too didnt he?
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: PaulF
Michael Thomas' :(
That one will always haunt me :'(
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: rubber soul
Gary Mac last minute at Goodison 2001. Won 8 out of our last 9 after that including 2 cup finals.

Is and will always be one of my very favourite Liverpool goals.

Surprised no one else has mentioned this goal, that cheeky daisy cutter free kick too deep in injury time, & Houllier's reaction to that goal was priceless too, my favourite derby goal because what it lead too, as hilarious as Origi's winner was 18 months ago[blimey that long ago already :o], Gary Mac's will go down as one of the most important derby winners.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Arguably the biggest goal in English football history is Andy Gray's equaliser against us in the 88th minute of the FA Cup Semi Final in 1990 (v Palace).

Without that equaliser we win the game and go into the game as massive favourites against United. We hadn't been amazing that season but won the league easy and finished 31 points of United, who finished 13th.

A win for us would have completed the double and almost certainly resulted in the sack for Alex Ferguson. Got to wonder what happens to both clubs if that happens. 1990's could have been very, very different without Ferguson in charge of United.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Jookie
Arguably the biggest goal in English football history is Andy Gray's equaliser against us in the 88th minute of the FA Cup Semi Final in 1990 (v Palace).

Without that equaliser we win the game and go into the game as massive favourites against United. We hadn't been amazing that season but won the league easy and finished 31 points of United, who finished 13th.

A win for us would have completed the double and almost certainly resulted in the sack for Alex Ferguson. Got to wonder what happens to both clubs if that happens. 1990's could have been very, very different without Ferguson in charge of United.

At least I can say I was there to witness the most important goal in English football history. :(
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: wampa1
Kompany against Leicester
Have to agree with this unfortunately, along with the Aguero goal and Ba against us.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Maybe not a goal, as I can't remember the exact results, but on the final day of the 2002/03 season I believe we missed out on Top 4 to Chelsea because we lost to them at Stamford Bridge. A month later Abramovich bought them - but they were in dire straits financially and without CL qualification would he have bothered? This was probably the biggest impact in European football since the formation of the PL and the Bosman ruling. Without that, Arsenal probably remain competitive for longer, United win more titles, do City and PSG get bought by sugar daddies?
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: kaesarsosei
Maybe not a goal, as I can't remember the exact results, but on the final day of the 2002/03 season I believe we missed out on Top 4 to Chelsea because we lost to them at Stamford Bridge. A month later Abramovich bought them - but they were in dire straits financially and without CL qualification would he have bothered? This was probably the biggest impact in European football since the formation of the PL and the Bosman ruling. Without that, Arsenal probably remain competitive for longer, United win more titles, do City and PSG get bought by sugar daddies?

We took the lead early, they equalised soon after and then Jesper Gronkjaer shanked one in, slipping as he shot. The irony being he was one of those immediately upgraded as a result of the takeover.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
At least I can say I was there to witness the most important goal in English football history. :(

Meant to say recent English football history. Even that is hyperbole though it is a goal that really could have changed United's fortunes and our own in the early to mid 90's.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: kaesarsosei
Maybe not a goal, as I can't remember the exact results, but on the final day of the 2002/03 season I believe we missed out on Top 4 to Chelsea because we lost to them at Stamford Bridge. A month later Abramovich bought them - but they were in dire straits financially and without CL qualification would he have bothered? This was probably the biggest impact in European football since the formation of the PL and the Bosman ruling. Without that, Arsenal probably remain competitive for longer, United win more titles, do City and PSG get bought by sugar daddies?

He was linked with buying Spurs though at the time wasnt he? Maybe hed have just bought them instead.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Jookie
Meant to say recent English football history. Even that is hyperbole though it is a goal that really could have changed United's fortunes and our own in the early to mid 90's.


No, its a fair shout. Not sure it would have benefited us hugely in the long run (another double would have been nice though!), but would definitely have changed their future.

On that note, the Bergkamp missed penalty In the semi final and the Hasselbaink goal for Leeds v Arsenal that led to United winning their Treble. They had some massive slices of good fortune in that spell.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Gnurglan
Smicer. You know the goal. I have never experienced such a complete change of momentum in a game as that one.

I remember just after that had gone in, the camera showed a close up of Ancelotti and the entire pub started laughing at him, Milan were still leading 3-2 but everyone knew an equaliser was inevitable.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: fucking appalled
He was linked with buying Spurs though at the time wasnt he? Maybe hed have just bought them instead.

Christ - could you imagine Spurs with money and Mourinho back then?
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
I think one of the biggest sliding doors moments in recent years was the Europa League final. So I'll say Sevilla's winning goals.

If we'd won, we'd have qualified for the following season's Champions League. But I think, looking back, there's an argument that it could have impeded our development under Klopp.

We would have added financial muscle to sign players, and would have been a more attractive project. Which sounds good, but maybe it means Gotze decides to come here and we pass on the chance to sign Mane. And maybe the strain of fighting on too many fronts means we miss out on top four in the 16/17 season, which might mean that players like Van Dijk and Salah look elsewhere as we're not offering CL football in 18/19.

Of course, maybe winning the EL would have just sped up the success we've enjoyed - don't think I'd want to take that gamble though!

You could go so far back with this line of thinking. Like, if we'd have won the league in 13/14, Rodgers would probably have been given more time, which would have meant missing out on Klopp. Would you swap the success of the last couple of seasons (and hopefully future seasons) for a title in 13/14 followed by 10-15 years of mediocrity? Hell, Klopp might have ended up at Man United or Arsenal!

Speaking of sliding doors moments - imagine if Rodgers was successful in swapping Henderson for Clint Dempsey!!
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: kaesarsosei
Maybe not a goal, as I can't remember the exact results, but on the final day of the 2002/03 season I believe we missed out on Top 4 to Chelsea because we lost to them at Stamford Bridge. A month later Abramovich bought them - but they were in dire straits financially and without CL qualification would he have bothered? This was probably the biggest impact in European football since the formation of the PL and the Bosman ruling. Without that, Arsenal probably remain competitive for longer, United win more titles, do City and PSG get bought by sugar daddies?

He'd have bought them anyway, it was nothing to do with football his purchase of Chelsea
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Adeemo
I remember just after that had gone in, the camera showed a close up of Ancelotti and the entire pub started laughing at him, Milan were still leading 3-2 but everyone knew an equaliser was inevitable.

I love the footage where first you see him frantically chewing his chewing gum them you get all the lads clapping behind him as the camera focus changes. Not long after laddo and his hand to forehead 'what the fuck' thing.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: rob1966
He'd have bought them anyway, it was nothing to do with football his purchase of Chelsea
I was under the impression he was buying is if we finished in the CL places.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader
You could go so far back with this line of thinking. Like, if we'd have won the league in 13/14, Rodgers would probably have been given more time, which would have meant missing out on Klopp. Would you swap the success of the last couple of seasons (and hopefully future seasons) for a title in 13/14 followed by 10-15 years of mediocrity? Hell, Klopp might have ended up at Man United or Arsenal!

Speaking of sliding doors moments - imagine if Rodgers was successful in swapping Henderson for Clint Dempsey!!

If we had though maybe Suarez would have stayed, people would have seen Rodgers as a massive deal, the caliber of player we were able to get might have been hugely increased and we might be sat here right now in about 22 league titles and a few more European Cups. And we might be taking the piss out of Klopp after Woodward hired him after Moyes and then sacked him a year later for Steve Bruce.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
Does it have to be League?

If not then Gerrard v Olympiacos is an obvious one. Without that wed have been in the UEFA Cup. Our league form wasnt great at that time as know. The season is remembered fondly because of Istanbul but without that wed have had a poor league campaign, maybe Gerrard would have left, obviously no number 5 and although the standard wasnt so high, probably no UEFA Cup either. A pretty huge goal all things considered.

I drove back to Devon after that game, and still have no idea how I stayed awake the whole way. Was in the office for 9am the next day as well!
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Gnurglan
Smicer. You know the goal. I have never experienced such a complete change of momentum in a game as that one.

I'm at a mates house for this final. On the tail end of some proper nasty flu.

Crespo's 2nd goes in and me and my mate (Hammers fan) just sort of look at each other and laugh in that 'that's all you can do' kind of way.

Half time and I say to him, not expecting but very serious "It's not over yet". He chuckles a bit and I bring up the Olympiakos game with a "Obviously I know this is Milan and so it's not the same, but still..."

Years later at half time in the home leg against Dortmund, needing 3 goals once again. I wasn't with him this time, but messaged him, "It's not over yet" I say.

I don't use this power often. don't want to wear it out.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Romford_Red
I'm at a mates house for this final. On the tail end of some proper nasty flu.

Crespo's 2nd goes in and me and my mate (Hammers fan) just sort of look at each other and laugh in that 'that's all you can do' kind of way.

Half time and I say to him, not expecting but very serious "It's not over yet". He chuckles a bit and I bring up the Olympiakos game with a "Obviously I know this is Milan and so it's not the same, but still..."

Years later at half time in the home leg against Dortmund, needing 3 goals once again. I wasn't with him this time, but messaged him, "It's not over yet" I say.

I don't use this power often. don't want to wear it out.

Barca?
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Robin van Persie's second goal at Anfield in march 2012 - we weren't great that season but the diabolical league form that followed this defeat was unheard of

Both WBA goals in feb 2013 - after improving massively our goalscoring and outplaying Man City/Arsenal away from home, we completely dominate WBA all over the field, but get sucker punched late on. Felt like we were slowly building up towards defeating deep defenses at home, but this game completely killed our hard work, i felt

Coutinho and Gerrard away at Fulham, 2014 - right after thrashing Arsenal, it would be typical to drop points to a relegation team, killing our title hopes off, but we came back from the jaws of defeat and kept momentum going. On any other season this game was a defeat, not this time.

Agonbalhor at Anfield, september 2014 - optimism had been restored after we dispatched Spurs away, but losing to a sub par Villa squad was heart breaking. It signalled that our efforts and progress in 13/14 had been completely wiped out.

Pellé & Mané 2x, march 2016 - after Klopp restoring our optimism, despite troubles early on, we were hitting really good form to make a late challenge for UCL positions. We go 2 up away from home playing fantastic football, only to crumble and lose in the second half.

Bournemouth defeat in december 2016 - winning 1-3 away from home, 20 mins to go, looking like we're battling for the title. You know the rest

Wins vs Manchester City in Europe, 2018 - had us all feeling something that we thought we'd never see, our return to 'european royalty' in the european cup semi finals. The whole thing felt surreal because they were absolutely wiping away the Premier League. Finishing Top 4 is progress, but finishing top 4 and going deep in the european cup showed that our efforts were pointing towards the right direction

win vs Barca at home, 2019 - we went from incredible losers to best team in europe in the space of 4 goals

Robertson & Mané away at Villa, 2019 - we had absolutely no right to win that game, especially as late as we did. Not only kept us unbeaten, but kept momentum just before facing Manchester City.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: Gnurglan
Barca?

Well both both Istanbul and Dortmund, at half-time we needed 3. Barca never really fit the narrative.

For me the build up to the Barca return was odd. Did I think we were going to do it? Not especially. Did I think we could? Ordinarily no, but after the way we kicked the shit out of them at their place, only to come away with a giant turd sandwich, I knew we could go toe to toe with them. The only difference is we'd need to score and given the chances in the first leg, that didn't seem impossible.

It's funny but this team has (and so has given me) a never say die attitude for the first time since the Rafa days, when even needing 2 goals at Stamford Bridge, with about4 mins left, I still thought it was possible.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
I think that Wijnaldum goal against Boro was the definitive moment of the 16/17 season. The difference between that season being classed a failure or success, it set us on the road to Kiev, the title race last season & Madrid and hopefully number 19 in the very near future.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
This season - Milner Pen v Leicester & Mane v Villa.

Pen v Leicester was huge and allowed us to open an 8 point gap to Man City before they played. City then went on to lose to Wolves on the same weekend. Leicester were also challenging for top Spot and gaining a further 3 points on them instead of the gap staying identical felt massive too.

The absolute joy on the Kop when Milner slotted home was fantastic. It felt like huge belief and everyone was fucking delighted walking out the ground.

Mane v Villa - Tough game after getting fucked over by Martin Atkinson on VAR in the first half ruling out Bobby's goal. Looked like we were heading for a defeat, only for it to turn to 1 point then 3 in a matter of minutes and more last minute drama.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: AndyMuller
Demba Ba against us.


That was the killer, but a big blow came a couple months earlier at West Brom. We cruised the first half but were only 1-0 up. Fucked-up chances in both halves to make it 2-0, before Kolo made a pig's arse of a pass, giving it straight to that fat, bitter Everton reject Anichebe, who chose that time to hit possibly his best shot ever past Mignolet.

It didn't seem that vital at the time as we were just happy to be part of that top 4 bunch and looking to finish as high up as possible. Our focus obviously shifted with the run we went on and the fading of Arsenal and Chelsea, who were both above us at the time (8 and 3 points respectively, with Chelsea a game in hand). It was a game we should have strolled but for that mistake. Maybe without that draw we don't then go on that winning run but, if we had have done, the extra 2 points would have made a huge difference going into the last 3 games.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Our 4th goal tonight.
It won't get the plaudits it deserves. Son will likely get goal of the season for running straight through on goal unchallenged for 70 yards but Mane's goal tonight is the best goal in the league this season.
2 passes from Firmino to Salah, from Salah to Mane. Unreal football.
Re: Biggest season-changing/defining goals
Quote from: AndyMuller
Demba Ba against us.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve

That was the killer, but a big blow came a couple months earlier at West Brom. We cruised the first half but were only 1-0 up. Fucked-up chances in both halves to make it 2-0, before Kolo made a pig's arse of a pass, giving it straight to that fat, bitter Everton reject Anichebe, who chose that time to hit possibly his best shot ever past Mignolet.

It didn't seem that vital at the time as we were just happy to be part of that top 4 bunch and looking to finish as high up as possible. Our focus obviously shifted with the run we went on and the fading of Arsenal and Chelsea, who were both above us at the time (8 and 3 points respectively, with Chelsea a game in hand). It was a game we should have strolled but for that mistake. Maybe without that draw we don't then go on that winning run but, if we had have done, the extra 2 points would have made a huge difference going into the last 3 games.


I agree with both of you... but still, that Demba Ba goal felt like the universe itself didn't want us to win. Like a big cosmic joke and we were the punchline.

Just rembembering it makes me feel my chest a lot tighter, and a profound sadness washes over me. The manner of that defeat coupled with Stevie's words (and his incredible role throughout the season as leader) beforehand and who were playing against that day... it was outright cruel. Devastating, if I'm honest. We've witnessed plenty of (strictly football-related) frustrating and downright sad moments in these decades - that loss against Chelsea in 2013/14 might be one of the saddest.

Still, it's in the past now. It hurt like hell and none who played that match remain here. Might've been different with Hendo on the pitch, but we'll never know. We had to move on.

And I guess we -collectively- did. I  -personally- hadn't. Not until this season. Hell, not even considering 2018/19 (that Kompany goal wasn't as devastating but it still felt pretty damn deflating... and the fucker will never score anything like that ever again). Nah, not until this season.

I'm ready to put the ghost of 2013/14 to rest. At least, the ghost of the sadness and frustration of how that season ended. I'm ready to keep the brilliant and bright and cheerful, the unstoppable chaos of Luis Suárez on the pitch, the cool deadliness of Dan Sturridge, the magic of Coutinho and the outrageous talent of Aly Cissokho (Puskas Award ALL THE YEARS). I'll keep all of that and discard the bad memories, the hurt, the crushing disappointment.

It's gone now. It happened. It hurt. It doesn't matter now.

After 30 years of hurt, false dawns and longing, it's coming back home.
